Inside the Market

The week’s most oversold and overbought stocks on the TSX

Scott BarlowMarket Strategist
The S&P/TSX Composite rose 0.7 per cent for the trading week ending with Thursday’s close and stands 5.5 per cent higher for 2020 so far.

In technical terms, the benchmark is now overbought according to Relative Strength Index (RSI) and is vulnerable to a temporary dip in the short term. The index’s RSI of 72 is marginally above the sell signal of 70.

RSI highlights four stocks trading at attractive technical levels below the buy signal of 30. Pretium Resources Inc. is the most oversold stock in the index, Dollarama Inc., MTY Food Group Inc. and Knight Therapeutics Inc. round out the list.

There are 44 S&P/TSX Composite companies trading at frothy RSI levels above the 70 sell signal. Northview Apartment REIT is the most overbought benchmark constituent, followed by Boralex Inc., Northland Power Inc., and Killam Apartment REIT.

Other notable names on the overbought list include TC Energy Corp., Hydro One Ltd., Shopify Inc., George Weston Ltd., and Barrick Gold Corp.

There are 24 index members showing strong price momentum by hitting new 52-week highs this week and they are ranked by market capitalization below.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. is the largest stock making new highs – TC Energy Corp., Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP, Pembina Pipeline Corp., and National Bank of Canada are next.

There are three companies bucking the bullish trend, hitting new 52-week lows – Teck Resources Ltd., MTY Food Group Inc. and Enerflex Ltd.

Stocks falling to 52-week lows

Return 1W %Return YTD %Market Cap
TECK-B-TTECK RESOURCES LTD-CLS B-7.92-24.119,375,450,759
MTY-TMTY FOOD GROUP INC-13.43-6.511,294,908,117
EFX-TENERFLEX LTD-5.43-18.81890,510,931

Stocks jumping to 52-week highs

Return 1W %Return YTD %Market Cap
BAM-A-TBROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGE-CL A2.3820.6594,970,669,980
TRP-TTC ENERGY CORP2.929.9871,374,666,426
BIP-UN-TBROOKFIELD INFRASTRUCTURE PA1.7215.0229,516,933,200
PPL-TPEMBINA PIPELINE CORP1.1011.0327,238,474,980
NA-TNATIONAL BANK OF CANADA1.323.6225,060,067,225
IFC-TINTACT FINANCIAL CORP2.2910.1822,126,335,511
CU-TCANADIAN UTILITIES LTD-A1.499.0111,536,023,804
AQN-TALGONQUIN POWER & UTILITIES1.7219.4311,501,459,707
IGM-TIGM FINANCIAL INC1.488.269,617,549,472
KEY-TKEYERA CORP0.956.837,747,106,792
AP-UN-TALLIED PROPERTIES REAL ESTAT2.3015.527,369,635,780
PAAS-TPAN AMERICAN SILVER CORP10.627.386,930,868,481
BTO-TB2GOLD CORP8.6615.556,203,007,922
RNW-TTRANSALTA RENEWABLES INC3.8318.054,820,070,834
CPX-TCAPITAL POWER CORP2.5612.014,249,787,797
GRT-UN-TGRANITE REAL ESTATE INVESTME1.9913.844,045,666,691
ATZ-TARITZIA INC-SUBORDINATE VOTI1.8337.112,821,742,059
NVU-UN-TNORTHVIEW APARTMENT REAL EST14.7824.232,772,328,989
BEI-UN-TBOARDWALK REAL ESTATE INVEST2.9912.672,611,535,693
TCN-TTRICON CAPITAL GROUP INC1.0212.142,316,398,628
KMP-UN-TKILLAM APARTMENT REAL ESTATE7.6719.702,207,701,944
D-UN-TDREAM OFFICE REAL ESTATE INV5.5714.712,079,366,834
SMU-UN-TSUMMIT INDUSTRIAL INCOME REI1.7416.491,910,585,894
WDO-TWESDOME GOLD MINES LTD9.511.871,429,601,813

This week's overbought and oversold stocks

OversoldRSIPrice200DMAReturn 1W %Return YTD %PE Ratio TTMPE Ratio Fwd
PVG-TPRETIUM RESOURCES INC20.329.7413.94-0.92-32.6026.7813.94
DOL-TDOLLARAMA INC23.4740.8346.40-6.16-8.4323.2320.61
MTY-TMTY FOOD GROUP INC28.0151.7159.75-13.43-6.5111.8615.41
GUD-TKNIGHT THERAPEUTICS INC28.647.437.67-2.24-1.9889.4658.50
OverboughtRSIPrice200DMAReturn 1W %Return YTD %PE Ratio TTMPE Ratio Fwd
NVU-UN-TNORTHVIEW APARTMENT REAL EST91.3336.6628.9814.7824.2320.96#N/A N/A
BLX-TBORALEX INC -A89.1931.4222.442.0528.45#N/A N/A126.69
NPI-TNORTHLAND POWER INC88.9832.1226.432.8818.4823.7824.15
KMP-UN-TKILLAM APARTMENT REAL ESTATE87.2822.6119.737.6719.7055.23#N/A N/A
D-UN-TDREAM OFFICE REAL ESTATE INV86.8735.6228.045.5714.7137.88#N/A N/A
CPX-TCAPITAL POWER CORP86.8538.5232.022.5612.0118.5114.30
BEP-UN-TBROOKFIELD RENEWABLE PARTNER86.6675.0453.616.2624.44#N/A N/A314.40
TRP-TTC ENERGY CORP85.1876.0667.362.929.9817.5118.57
PPL-TPEMBINA PIPELINE CORP84.6653.2248.591.1011.0317.2722.06
RNW-TTRANSALTA RENEWABLES INC84.2118.1514.423.8318.0526.9422.46
TA-TTRANSALTA CORP83.6111.108.743.7419.61#N/A N/A#N/A N/A
BEI-UN-TBOARDWALK REAL ESTATE INVEST82.5751.6644.332.9912.67154.19#N/A N/A
AQN-TALGONQUIN POWER & UTILITIES82.4321.9417.731.7219.4326.5922.03
AP-UN-TALLIED PROPERTIES REAL ESTAT82.4060.0051.892.3015.5238.08#N/A N/A
BAM-A-TBROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGE-CL A82.2490.5271.062.3820.6518.7222.02
INE-TINNERGEX RENEWABLE ENERGY82.1921.7816.020.6929.18139.7158.39
GRT-UN-TGRANITE REAL ESTATE INVESTME81.8274.8665.001.9913.8427.32#N/A N/A
NWH-UN-TNORTHWEST HEALTHCARE PROPERT81.0613.3111.991.7612.17#N/A N/A#N/A N/A
H-THYDRO ONE LTD78.9529.0024.430.8315.6318.9120.60
IFC-TINTACT FINANCIAL CORP78.25154.71131.492.2910.1834.3618.74
SHOP-TSHOPIFY INC - CLASS A77.29711.04465.220.6637.72#N/A N/A2331.43
BIP-UN-TBROOKFIELD INFRASTRUCTURE PA77.1574.6063.221.7215.022658.3956.26
SMU-UN-TSUMMIT INDUSTRIAL INCOME REI76.2714.0012.751.7416.4936.73#N/A N/A
CIGI-TCOLLIERS INTERNATIONAL GROUP76.21119.7295.503.2918.4227.0317.63
WN-TWESTON (GEORGE) LTD76.05110.91105.480.897.6618.3514.54
ABX-TBARRICK GOLD CORP75.4327.5422.219.6314.1887.7728.26
CIX-TCI FINANCIAL CORP75.3525.4620.844.5217.2710.979.64
ACO-X-TATCO LTD -CLASS I74.7554.4047.850.829.308.3518.20
ECN-TECN CAPITAL CORP74.266.034.651.3425.89197.8113.26
ALA-TALTAGAS LTD73.8722.4819.673.1714.1015.3119.28
CU-TCANADIAN UTILITIES LTD-A73.8342.2438.451.499.0116.0920.83
WPM-TWHEATON PRECIOUS METALS CORP73.7243.0334.9911.8011.3668.6641.08
TCN-TTRICON CAPITAL GROUP INC73.3111.9210.551.0212.1413.9611.15
K-TKINROSS GOLD CORP72.847.425.818.9620.4516.7615.42
BBU-UN-TBROOKFIELD BUSINESS PT-UNIT72.4761.1552.143.3613.81#N/A N/A#N/A N/A
TSX-IS&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX72.4117944.0616719.700.705.5218.0616.21
PBH-TPREMIUM BRANDS HOLDINGS CORP72.36101.1491.27-0.2111.1937.2225.62
TXG-TTOREX GOLD RESOURCES INC72.1121.0617.1515.782.6320.2729.14
IIP-UN-TINTERRENT REAL ESTATE INVEST71.8217.4615.431.1611.8112.40#N/A N/A
CAR-UN-TCAN APARTMENT PROP REAL ESTA71.8059.6952.812.5612.8336.40#N/A N/A
AX-UN-TARTIS REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT71.5412.6811.974.366.9611.429.12
FNV-TFRANCO-NEVADA CORP71.39722154.08123.681.39510414.907976.5594977454.73344192
DOO-TBRP INC/CA- SUB VOTING71.0528373.7853.07315-0.713228324.7126420.4670523717.27868852
NA-TNATIONAL BANK OF CANADA70.9136874.6966.793951.3157893.62097711.7477285811.16108787
ATZ-TARITZIA INC-SUBORDINATE VOTI70.677226.1219.02891.83235937.1128634.115028325.38386783

Source: Bloomberg/Scott Barlow

