 Skip to main content

Inside the Market

Register
AdChoices

The week’s most oversold and overbought stocks on the TSX

Scott BarlowMarket Strategist
For Subscribers
Comments

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

The S&P/TSX Composite dropped 0.9 per cent for the trading week ending with Thursday’s close and sits 2.5 per cent lower for 2020.

The benchmark’s current Relative Strength Index (RSI) reading of 35 puts it in the neutral technical range, but much closer to the oversold sell signal of 30 than the overbought RSI sell signal of 70.

There are 23 index members trading in technically attractive territory with RSIs below the 30 buy sign (I expected more for what that’s worth).

Story continues below advertisement

Cineplex Inc. is the most oversold stock in the index after taking a 10.6 per cent beating for the week. Other prominent names on the oversold list include Bank of Montreal, National Bank of Canada , Air Canada, Cenovus Energy Inc. and Linamar Corp.

There are only three overbought, technically vulnerable benchmark companies this week, all REITs. Northview Apartment REIT is the most overbought index member, followed by Interrent REIT and Killam Apartment REIT.

There are seven S&P/TSX Composite stocks showing strong price momentum by hitting new 52-week highs, and they are ranked by market capitalization below. Franco-Nevada Corp. is the largest company making new highs, followed by Intact Financial Corp., Algonquin Power & Utilities , Canadian Utilities Ltd., Canadian Apartment Properties REIT, Kinaxis Inc and Interrent REIT.

There are 34 index constituents making new 52-week lows. Toronto Dominion Bank is the largest stock making new lows with Bank of Montreal right behind. Other prominent names include Suncor Energy Inc., Cenovus Energy Inc., Canada Goose Holdings Inc. and BlackBerry Ltd.

Stocks falling to 52-week lows

Return 1W %Return YTD %Market Cap
TD-TTORONTO-DOMINION BANK-5.09-6.67122,007,614,793
BMO-TBANK OF MONTREAL-5.88-11.6356,286,394,878
SU-TSUNCOR ENERGY INC-5.88-17.1853,301,888,732
QSR-TRESTAURANT BRANDS INTERN-11.01-12.8433,544,832,761
CVE-TCENOVUS ENERGY INC-11.56-32.2010,997,195,685
IPL-TINTER PIPELINE LTD-4.23-13.448,130,113,671
CTC-A-TCANADIAN TIRE CORP-CLASS A-5.18-6.668,120,062,473
GIL-TGILDAN ACTIVEWEAR INC-4.89-17.406,310,657,519
HSE-THUSKY ENERGY INC-14.54-44.725,789,501,211
GOOS-TCANADA GOOSE HOLDINGS INC-7.11-27.723,754,637,838
BB-TBLACKBERRY LTD-11.47-25.153,452,004,881
FTT-TFINNING INTERNATIONAL INC-4.74-25.273,055,700,735
MX-TMETHANEX CORP-5.05-28.022,750,678,488
WPK-TWINPAK LTD-10.04-14.522,610,400,000
LNR-TLINAMAR CORP-6.21-28.032,306,967,551
GC-TGREAT CANADIAN GAMING CORP-10.42-12.892,076,398,384
VET-TVERMILION ENERGY INC-8.16-38.451,986,440,498
TOY-TSPIN MASTER CORP-SUB VTG SHR-40.50-55.031,816,059,441
CPG-TCRESCENT POINT ENERGY CORP-4.61-42.831,752,313,745
VII-TSEVEN GENERATIONS ENERGY - A-11.42-40.501,686,911,270
LB-TLAURENTIAN BANK OF CANADA-9.12-14.741,614,752,011
ERF-TENERPLUS CORP-4.90-41.111,204,068,296
ERO-TERO COPPER CORP-6.06-42.521,162,998,476
BAD-TBADGER DAYLIGHTING LTD-3.72-12.071,074,613,918
CHR-TCHORUS AVIATION INC-11.38-26.01998,832,138
WTE-TWESTSHORE TERMINALS INVESTME-2.18-26.70958,418,390
CJR-B-TCORUS ENTERTAINMENT INC-B SH-4.13-21.43879,705,729
ITP-TINTERTAPE POLYMER GROUP INC-2.88-14.80835,577,140
HBM-THUDBAY MINERALS INC-3.13-42.57807,330,947
FEC-TFRONTERA ENERGY CORP-3.92-25.98681,406,248
AFN-TAG GROWTH INTERNATIONAL INC-9.80-22.16657,071,101
BTE-TBAYTEX ENERGY CORP-0.85-37.43655,785,000
AD-TALARIS ROYALTY CORP-16.52-20.65627,005,523
SES-TSECURE ENERGY SERVICES INC-11.22-30.48544,481,350
SCL-TSHAWCOR LTD-17.89-43.58496,053,987

Stocks hitting 52-week highs

Return 1W %Return YTD %Market Cap
FNV-TFRANCO-NEVADA CORP5.8020.7330,532,454,000
IFC-TINTACT FINANCIAL CORP6.4011.9622,485,311,027
AQN-TALGONQUIN POWER & UTILITIES6.0621.0711,658,726,704
CU-TCANADIAN UTILITIES LTD-A4.1210.1711,658,318,724
CAR-UN-TCAN APARTMENT PROP REAL ESTA6.5616.0110,381,355,845
KXS-TKINAXIS INC6.0418.923,140,893,658
IIP-UN-TINTERRENT REAL ESTATE INVEST8.1020.702,340,477,784

This week's overbought and oversold stocks

OversoldRSIPrice200DMAReturn 1W %Return YTD %PE Ratio TTMPE Ratio Fwd
CGX-TCINEPLEX INC7.93925529.8626.7778-10.5988-11.3962846.7613910229.56435644
AD-TALARIS ROYALTY CORP10.5612117.1820.53135-16.5209-20.652328.8813345719.988372093
TOY-TSPIN MASTER CORP-SUB VTG SHR11.0033117.7838.50495-40.49532-55.0328818.127867215.71634898
SCL-TSHAWCOR LTD11.288357.0714.4303-17.88618-43.5754276.6478769750.5
CHR-TCHORUS AVIATION INC13.28025.927.7571-11.37725-26.014676.6768625026.981132075
IPL-TINTER PIPELINE LTD14.1141819.2622.2386-4.226753-13.4429614.9668027819.57317073
HSE-THUSKY ENERGY INC15.531885.769.9982-14.54006-44.72169#N/A N/A13.15068493
BMO-TBANK OF MONTREAL17.1341288.0198.76235-5.881724-11.631259.4431788719.017418033
PKI-TPARKLAND FUEL CORP17.340714044.45045-5.749293-15.8093112.8445428226.75585284
NA-TNATIONAL BANK OF CANADA17.4579566.2967.17585-6.541661-8.03274210.109157389.860181467
VII-TSEVEN GENERATIONS ENERGY - A17.755225.047.3562-11.42355-40.495872.1850058143.974763407
CVE-TCENOVUS ENERGY INC17.779148.9511.83475-11.56126-32.196974.43213012624.79224377
GWO-TGREAT-WEST LIFECO INC18.1079530.1431.5171-4.394234-8.10233559.250928659.412866958
AC-TAIR CANADA19.0175932.1644.608-9.280677-33.704396.6061961128.054094666
BB-TBLACKBERRY LTD19.523486.258.5976-11.47309-25.1497#N/A N/A32.56802791
CWB-TCANADIAN WESTERN BANK19.7031928.4331.82415-9.831906-10.84989.069934628.602118003
HCG-THOME CAPITAL GROUP INC19.9280526.8827.0421-8.290686-18.446611.686956168.072072072
AFN-TAG GROWTH INTERNATIONAL INC19.9374535.8146.6691-9.798489-22.163759.01676054216.00089366
LB-TLAURENTIAN BANK OF CANADA20.2162737.8844.55675-9.117083-14.742299.4495962269.33464761
MRE-TMARTINREA INTERNATIONAL INC20.2453610.911.51185-6.51801-23.829494.8341357494.504132231
CNQ-TCANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES20.4969632.5836.03195-6.190613-22.428579.40076118812.64260768
LNR-TLINAMAR CORP20.6660735.3643.88015-6.206897-28.027684.5777985085.382039574
VET-TVERMILION ENERGY INC20.898512.7121.8927-8.16474-38.4470577.1284667672.62857143
OverboughtRSIPrice200DMAReturn 1W %Return YTD %PE Ratio TTMPE Ratio Fwd
NVU-UN-TNORTHVIEW APARTMENT REAL EST79.8536.2429.40-0.0623.2621.64N/A
IIP-UN-TINTERRENT REAL ESTATE INVEST72.8118.8215.628.1020.706.01N/A
KMP-UN-TKILLAM APARTMENT REAL ESTATE71.2923.2219.914.5923.2356.72N/A

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Tickers mentioned in this story
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies