Inside the Market

The week’s most oversold and overbought stocks on the TSX

Scott Barlow
The S&P/TSX Composite fell 2.6 per cent for the trading week ending with Thursday’s close and sits 28.2 per cent lower for the year.

The benchmark has almost escaped technically oversold conditions according to Relative Strength Index (RSI). The current reading of 29 is just below the buy signal of 30.

There are 123 index constituents trading at oversold RSI levels – the 25 most oversold stocks are ranked in the table below. Shawcor Ltd. is the most oversold company in the index, followed by Air Canada, Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc., Seven Generations Energy Ltd., Exchange Income Corp., RIOCAN REIT and Alaris Royalty Corp.

There are no index members trading with overbought, frothy technicals above the RSI sell signal of 70, but a couple of companies are climbing closer. Paper provider Cascades Inc. has an RSI of 59, Metro Inc. at 55 and Cronos Group Inc. has an RSI of 53.

There are no S&P/TSX stocks making new 52-week highs this week – few stocks anywhere have price momentum.

There are 23 companies making new 52-week lows and they are ranked by market capitalization below. The largest companies making new lows are, in order, Sun Life Financial Inc., Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd., Canadian Apartment REIT, IGM Financial Inc., CCL Industries Inc. and Riocan REIT.

Stocks hitting 52-week lows

Return 1W %Return YTD %Market Cap
SLF-TSUN LIFE FINANCIAL INC-10.01619-33.67853$22,867,119,463
FFH-TFAIRFAX FINANCIAL HLDGS LTD-7.699359-29.16948$11,663,082,947
CAR-UN-TCAN APARTMENT PROP REAL ESTA-17.79353-18.70805$7,274,576,210
IGM-TIGM FINANCIAL INC-2.100686-27.49463$6,441,089,253
CCL-B-TCCL INDUSTRIES INC - CL B-5.306629-35.51881$6,344,081,024
REI-UN-TRIOCAN REAL ESTATE INVST TR-29.72723-42.68568$4,770,299,600
BBU-UN-TBROOKFIELD BUSINESS PT-UNIT-15.69832-43.74493$4,345,502,067
IAG-TIA FINANCIAL CORP INC-16.38418-47.74363$3,957,749,363
AC-TAIR CANADA-51.20482-74.95362$3,191,853,977
CIX-TCI FINANCIAL CORP-17.5974-41.54768$2,820,205,766
HR-UN-TH&R REAL ESTATE INV-REIT UTS-33.66123-53.85828$2,728,223,095
MIC-TGENWORTH MI CANADA INC-27.98989-44.96554$2,455,798,474
TA-TTRANSALTA CORP-4.32-35.28784$1,658,048,533
CUF-UN-TCOMINAR REAL ESTATE INV-TR U-26.51888-36.27141$1,631,289,176
IIP-UN-TINTERRENT REAL ESTATE INVEST-19.61634-16.69312$1,615,451,988
KMP-UN-TKILLAM APARTMENT REAL ESTATE-18.70248-14.87144$1,566,189,261
TCN-TTRICON CAPITAL GROUP INC-25.90909-38.66416$1,267,023,411
TCL-A-TTRANSCONTINENTAL INC-CL A-6.074412-20.96542$1,079,349,694
SMU-UN-TSUMMIT INDUSTRIAL INCOME REI-29.65174-40.9703$964,845,876
EQB-TEQUITABLE GROUP INC-19.78422-49.41308$924,203,567
AX-UN-TARTIS REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT-38.30207-47.0783$883,018,906
EIF-TEXCHANGE INCOME CORP-46.90898-61.41558$587,792,264
AD-TALARIS ROYALTY CORP-30.11364-65.91467$269,342,303

This week's oversold stocks

OversoldRSIPrice200DMAReturn 1W %Return YTD %PE Ratio TTMPE Ratio Fwd
SCL -TSHAWCOR LTD3.8041150.8213.67205-59.821-92.913368.889852481#N/A N/A
AC -TAIR CANADA10.8330212.1543.75525-51.20482-74.953622.495810965#N/A N/A
ZZZ -TSLEEP COUNTRY CANADA HOLDING11.622079.7119.7453-32.94199-51.504056.4334587815.535917902
VII -TSEVEN GENERATIONS ENERGY - A11.926621.597.0785-15.87301-81.227860.689317331.682539683
EIF -TEXCHANGE INCOME CORP11.9740617.0940.21265-46.90898-61.415587.1947686385.992286115
REI-UN -TRIOCAN REAL ESTATE INVST TR12.0843415.226.389-29.72723-42.685685.718525091#N/A N/A
AD -TALARIS ROYALTY CORP12.15387.3820.16035-30.11364-65.914673.8151483694.290697674
MIC -TGENWORTH MI CANADA INC12.5514628.4846.11906-27.98989-44.965545.5496490055.589793916
CSH-UN -TCHARTWELL RETIREMENT RESIDEN12.658417.114.4591-30.11811-48.5462315.9214599#N/A N/A
HR-UN -TH&R REAL ESTATE INV-REIT UTS12.723929.5521.8172-33.66123-53.8582812.95155872#N/A N/A
GIL -TGILDAN ACTIVEWEAR INC12.860615.6342.0602-30.25435-58.961247.4696042165.861352578
WCP -TWHITECAP RESOURCES INC13.00740.884.23045-31.25-83.938292.825756758#N/A N/A
VET -TVERMILION ENERGY INC13.258542.8720.6696-34.77273-86.100946.025031984#N/A N/A
MTY -TMTY FOOD GROUP INC13.281031858.30275-52.92887-67.457885.8676110486.428571429
CNQ -TCANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES13.7753811.235.14175-33.41925-72.321433.231691762933.3333333
SU -TSUNCOR ENERGY INC13.8326715.6339.74435-23.9416-62.790514.81950747720.92369478
KEY -TKEYERA CORP13.892912.1432.5149-29.82659-63.990464.8521494726.478121665
TCN -TTRICON CAPITAL GROUP INC14.379296.5210.52285-25.90909-38.664166.7152748795.953424501
IPL -TINTER PIPELINE LTD14.381096.4121.7541-32.52632-71.19264.9811631586.92972973
CVE -TCENOVUS ENERGY INC14.442022.3611.46685-34.62604-81.811681.168695738#N/A N/A
BTE -TBAYTEX ENERGY CORP14.453060.321.6756-32.63158-82.88771.414839871.828571429
ERF -TENERPLUS CORP14.689022.128.26185-8.225113-77.007331.9782041887.464788732
SES -TSECURE ENERGY SERVICES INC14.691950.865.22555-27.11864-82.8209337.3718066426.06060606
CGX -TCINEPLEX INC14.9652310.1126.58185-59.59233-70.0005515.8324727910.00990099
CHE-UN -TCHEMTRADE LOGISTICS INCOM FD15.139983.7110.0164-16.62921-65.61378#N/A N/A43.64705882

