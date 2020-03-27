 Skip to main content
Inside the Market

The week’s most oversold and overbought stocks on the TSX

Scott BarlowMarket Strategist
The S&P/TSX Composite jumped 9.9 per cent for the trading week ending with Thursday’s close and the index sits 21.0 per cent lower for 2020.

The benchmark’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) level of 44 puts it in technically neutral territory although a bit closer to the oversold buy signal of 30 than the overbought RSI sell signal of 70.

There are 28 index members trading at attractive technical levels according to RSI, below the buy signal of 30.

H&R REIT is the most oversold benchmark company after dropping 14 per cent for the week. Enerplus Corp. is close behind, followed by Shawcor Ltd., Crescent Point Energy Corp., Pason Systems Inc. and Cenovus Energy Inc.

Other prominent names on the oversold list include First Capital REIT, Suncor Energy Inc., and Celestica Inc.

There are no overbought TSX companies trading above the RSI sell signal of 70. Silvercorp Metals Inc. and Wheaton Precious Metals Corp are closest.

There are no S&P/TSX Composite constituents showing strong price momentum by making new 52-week highs. There is only one company, Frontera Energy Corp., hitting new 52-week lows.

This week's oversold TSX stocks

RSIPrice200DMAReturn 1W %Return YTD %PE Ratio TTMPE Ratio Fwd
HR-UN-TH&R REAL ESTATE INV-REIT UTS17.1338.1921.45285-14.24084-60.4292511.10714747#N/A N/A
ERF-TENERPLUS CORP18.602632.088.07665-1.886796-77.441151.9408796148.524590164
SCL-TSHAWCOR LTD18.859371.6213.276997.56097-85.9995717.5628795#N/A N/A
CPG-TCRESCENT POINT ENERGY CORP19.7758614.505951.010101-82.590681.233250911#N/A N/A
PSI-TPASON SYSTEMS INC19.81857.0714.67255-13.99027-44.892611.2222224913.59615385
CVE-TCENOVUS ENERGY INC20.875452.6611.263112.71187-79.49961.317258857#N/A N/A
AFN-TAG GROWTH INTERNATIONAL INC21.2840616.7744.38515-11.22287-63.54895.86301947211.30053908
BTE-TBAYTEX ENERGY CORP21.861110.3351.63344.687502-82.085561.4811605591.840659341
MEG-TMEG ENERGY CORP22.004161.425.5893-10.69183-80.784847.118722024#N/A N/A
VII-TSEVEN GENERATIONS ENERGY - A22.405021.776.9423511.32076-79.102710.7673532310.85889571
WCP-TWHITECAP RESOURCES INC22.66271.124.148127.27273-79.557823.596417726#N/A N/A
SES-TSECURE ENERGY SERVICES INC23.882471.045.076620.93023-79.2253145.19381027#N/A N/A
ZZZ-TSLEEP COUNTRY CANADA HOLDING23.947219.9619.51092.574665-50.255446.5990988116.04368932
VET-TVERMILION ENERGY INC24.630074.1220.0486543.554-80.047368.649174939#N/A N/A
MTL-TMULLEN GROUP LTD24.958554.338.6939-16.57033-52.737676.15061175714.72789116
FEC-TFRONTERA ENERGY CORP25.44083.2110.60348-16.18799-66.535840.645330918#N/A N/A
FCR-UN-TFIRST CAPITAL REAL ESTATE IN27.2296212.8721.292852.223986-37.322058.602118839#N/A N/A
CNQ-TCANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES27.3730814.6534.5912530.80357-63.795444.227168204#N/A N/A
FRU-TFREEHOLD ROYALTIES LTD27.574742.877.1113-2.711868-60.0021319.96882835#N/A N/A
CGX-TCINEPLEX INC27.9175913.3426.2922531.94857-60.4161620.8907217213.20792079
SU-TSUNCOR ENERGY INC28.5072317.9739.1632514.9712-57.21985.54104577237.75210084
AD-TALARIS ROYALTY CORP28.515858.5719.884816.12466-60.418534.4303278934.98255814
TCN-TTRICON CAPITAL GROUP INC28.542736.6710.416552.300613-37.253066.9288053846.191314778
GIL-TGILDAN ACTIVEWEAR INC28.6056418.1441.2449516.05886-52.370898.74363866611.17654104
MTY-TMTY FOOD GROUP INC28.9421623.957.281332.77777-56.79137.7908834348.535714286
IMO-TIMPERIAL OIL LTD29.0614.4432.619.98-57.655.14#N/A N/A
TOY-TSPIN MASTER CORP-SUB VTG SHR29.5613.2636.2517.55-66.4612.8311.13
CLS-TCELESTICA INC29.724.949.4016.24-54.1325.384.91

Tickers mentioned in this story
Welcome to The Globe and Mail's comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

