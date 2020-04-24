 Skip to main content
Inside the Market

The week’s most oversold and overbought stocks on the TSX

Scott BarlowMarket Strategist
The S&P/TSX Composite jumped 2.6 per cent for the trading week ending with Thursday’s close and now sits 15.5 per cent lower for the year.

The benchmark’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) reading of 53 puts it in technically neutral territory between the oversold RSI buy signal of 30 and the overbought sell signal at 70.

The strong rally leaves no index member stocks trading at technically attractive RSI levels below the buy signal of 30. Shawcor Ltd. and Bombardier Inc. are closest at 34 and 35 respectively.

There are 15 benchmark companies trading at overbought levels, according to RSI.

Three precious metals miners – Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., Barrick Gold Corp., and Agnico Eagle Mines – top the list of most extended stocks. Jamieson Wellness Inc., Cameco Corp., Knight Therapeutics Inc., and CargoJet Inc. are also listed on the table below.

There are 12 S&P/TSX Composite Companies showing strong price momentum by hitting new 52-week highs and they are sorted by market capitalization below. The seven largest companies make new highs are again from the precious metals sector.

There are no benchmark companies hitting new 52-week lows .

Stocks hitting 52-week highs

Return 1W %Return YTD %Market Cap
ABX-TBARRICK GOLD CORP6.8456.6466,940,066,404
FNV-TFRANCO-NEVADA CORP7.2940.1435,507,120,656
WPM-TWHEATON PRECIOUS METALS CORP13.4941.7624,444,497,607
K-TKINROSS GOLD CORP11.1956.4912,119,230,798
BTO-TB2GOLD CORP11.6240.437,559,074,788
YRI-TYAMANA GOLD INC8.1230.156,417,424,885
AGI-TALAMOS GOLD INC-CLASS A13.2138.374,225,521,449
KXS-TKINAXIS INC8.2432.703,505,090,437
WPK-TWINPAK LTD13.025.933,232,450,000
CJT-TCARGOJET INC10.1525.892,020,711,398
SSL-TSANDSTORM GOLD LTD12.098.151,982,937,390
JWEL-TJAMIESON WELLNESS INC6.5724.061,249,159,709

Overbought stocks

RSIPrice200DMAReturn 1W %Return YTD %PE Ratio TTMPE Ratio Fwd
WPM-TWHEATON PRECIOUS METALS CORP80.2054.5937.6713.4941.7669.2145.10
ABX-TBARRICK GOLD CORP75.3537.6524.496.8456.64113.3133.10
AEM-TAGNICO EAGLE MINES LTD74.4484.6074.0011.046.2056.3149.02
K-TKINROSS GOLD CORP72.129.646.3711.1956.4920.5615.67
JWEL-TJAMIESON WELLNESS INC71.2331.8124.986.5724.0637.9627.83
IMG-TIAMGOLD CORP71.214.934.4112.051.65#N/A N/A15.33
KXS-TKINAXIS INC71.12132.7397.338.2432.70108.6583.13
TOU-TTOURMALINE OIL CORP70.9512.8512.9016.39-14.4413.8361.48
FNV-TFRANCO-NEVADA CORP70.80187.46134.857.2940.1473.4960.54
YRI-TYAMANA GOLD INC70.696.664.748.1230.1552.4831.41
CCO-TCAMECO CORP70.5013.8311.901.2419.84137.85307.33
GUD-TKNIGHT THERAPEUTICS INC70.467.917.4412.044.35172.4170.00
RBA-TRITCHIE BROS AUCTIONEERS70.3060.2952.968.228.7131.6931.95
WPK-TWINPAK LTD70.1949.7345.4413.025.9320.0121.46
CJT-TCARGOJET INC70.07129.74101.4410.1525.89163.8569.94

Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.

Related topics

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Tickers mentioned in this story
