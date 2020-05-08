 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Journalism Matters
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){console.log("scroll");var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1);

Inside the Market

Register
AdChoices

The week’s most oversold and overbought stocks on the TSX

Scott BarlowMarket Strategist
For Subscribers
Comments

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

The S&P/TSX Composite climbed another 0.4 per cent for the week ending with Thursday’s close and sits 12 per cent lower for 2020.

In terms of technical analysis, the benchmark’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) reading of 57 is still in the neutral range but closer to the overbought RSI sell signal of 70 than the oversold buy signal of 30.

For the third week in a row there are no technically attractive oversold stocks, according to RSI.

Story continues below advertisement

Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. and Gildan Activewear Inc are closest to the RSI buy signal with readings of 36 and 37 respectively.

There are 14 index stocks trading at technically vulnerable levels above the overbought RSI sell signal of 70.

Kinaxis inc. is the most overbought company in the benchmark, followed in order by Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd., Enghouse Systems Ltd., Shopify Inc. and Yamana Gold Inc.

There are 12 S&P/TSX Composite stocks showing strong price momentum by hitting new 52-week highs and they are ranked by market capitalization below. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp is the largest company making new highs followed by Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd., B2Gold Corp., and TMX Group Ltd.

Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd is the only index member making new 52-week lows this week.

Stocks falling to 52-week lows

Return 1W %Return YTD %Market Cap
FFH-TFAIRFAX FINANCIAL HLDGS LTD-7.479731-41.5039310115963065

Stocks rising to 52-week highs

Return 1W %Return YTD %Market Cap
WPM-TWHEATON PRECIOUS METALS CORP15.7158.9327,434,159,374
AEM-TAGNICO EAGLE MINES LTD12.7815.1422,090,292,210
BTO-TB2GOLD CORP12.3652.178,226,357,436
X-TTMX GROUP LTD6.6315.027,246,849,545
YRI-TYAMANA GOLD INC7.7738.166,728,144,290
RBA-TRITCHIE BROS AUCTIONEERS2.6710.916,659,399,218
DSG-TDESCARTES SYSTEMS GRP/THE8.5514.435,344,812,086
KXS-TKINAXIS INC19.8467.654,428,038,609
SSRM-TSSR MINING INC4.762.243,148,827,939
ASR-TALACER GOLD CORP13.3117.252,384,829,297
SSL-TSANDSTORM GOLD LTD10.9223.742,268,646,880
JWEL-TJAMIESON WELLNESS INC5.9730.061,309,634,590

This week's overbought stocks on the TSX

RSIPrice200DMAReturn 1W %Return YTD %PE Ratio TTMPE Ratio Fwd
KXS-TKINAXIS INC85.89167.68100.6119.8467.65148.5098.19
WPM-TWHEATON PRECIOUS METALS CORP77.3361.2038.8815.7158.9368.2249.27
AEM-TAGNICO EAGLE MINES LTD74.3991.7274.9212.7815.1470.6638.77
ENGH-TENGHOUSE SYSTEMS LTD72.7157.4143.8310.0919.4042.6740.03
SHOP-TSHOPIFY INC - CLASS A72.601016.31542.8815.1396.84#N/A N/A2825.61
YRI-TYAMANA GOLD INC72.087.074.907.7738.1637.5627.86
REAL-TREAL MATTERS INC71.9720.0712.4225.7562.915.6127.11
SEA-TSEABRIDGE GOLD INC71.2320.5417.075.3914.37#N/A N/A#N/A N/A
SSL-TSANDSTORM GOLD LTD71.0711.998.6310.9223.74132.1967.72
ATA-TATS AUTOMATION TOOLING SYS70.9821.2119.092.71-1.0326.1124.75
DSG-TDESCARTES SYSTEMS GRP/THE70.6663.5153.478.5514.4397.3228.47
JWEL-TJAMIESON WELLNESS INC70.5833.3525.565.9730.0639.8029.57
ASR-TALACER GOLD CORP70.198.096.0313.3117.259.779.85
FNV-TFRANCO-NEVADA CORP70.05202.20138.929.8051.1671.2063.75

Source: Bloomberg

Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.

Related topics

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Tickers mentioned in this story
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies