Inside the Market

The week’s most oversold and overbought stocks on the TSX

Scott BarlowMarket Strategist
The S&P/TSX Composite fell 2.1 per cent for the trading week ending with Thursday’s close and sits 13.9 per cent lower for 2020.

The benchmark’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) reading of 50 puts it exactly in technically neutral territory, half way between the oversold buy signal of 30 and the overbought RSI sell signal of 70.

There are no technically attractive index member stocks by RSI this week and very few overbought companies. This is indicative of market churn, where no sector beyond precious metals has any momentum either higher or lower.

There are two stocks, however, right at the precipice of buy signals. MTY Food Group Inc. and Aurora Cannabis Inc. each sport RSIs of 32, and Colliers International Group and Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund are at 33.

There are eight benchmark stocks trading at technically vulnerable levels with RSI readings above the sell signal of 70.

Precious metals miners dominate the list, which includes Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd., Yamana Gold Inc., Semafo Inc. and Franco Nevada Corp.

Shopify Inc. is also overbought, according to RSI.

There are eight S&P/TSX Composite stocks showing strong price momentum by hitting new 52-week highs. It’s no surprise that all of them are also on the overbought list. Stocks hitting new highs are ranked by market cap in the table below.

There are no benchmark companies hitting new 52-week lows this week.

Stocks hitting 52-week highs

Return 1W %Return YTD %Market Cap
FNV-TFRANCO-NEVADA CORP1.6553.6539,039,495,327
WPM-TWHEATON PRECIOUS METALS CORP0.8860.3327,676,225,486
AEM-TAGNICO EAGLE MINES LTD1.0916.3922,331,137,088
K-TKINROSS GOLD CORP1.9164.2912,726,912,000
CG-TCENTERRA GOLD INC1.9825.273,784,353,313
EDV-TENDEAVOUR MINING CORP9.2824.303,351,677,188
SSRM-TSSR MINING INC2.745.043,235,097,198
ASR-TALACER GOLD CORP4.8222.902,499,796,346
WDO-TWESDOME GOLD MINES LTD3.4016.721,643,338,969

This week's overbought stocks

RSIPrice200DMAReturn 1W %Return YTD %PE Ratio TTMPE Ratio Fwd
WPM-TWHEATON PRECIOUS METALS CORP74.4461.7439.500.8860.3368.0249.18
AEM-TAGNICO EAGLE MINES LTD73.2792.7275.431.0916.3970.6036.60
SHOP-TSHOPIFY INC - CLASS A71.721059.50558.144.25105.21N/A2512.04
SMF-TSEMAFO INC71.164.283.529.4658.5217.797.07
KXS-TKINAXIS INC71.13162.16102.64-3.2962.13141.9288.84
EDV-TENDEAVOUR MINING CORP70.3530.4924.939.2824.3049.2712.28
YRI-TYAMANA GOLD INC70.247.234.992.2641.2937.9625.63
FNV-TFRANCO-NEVADA CORP70.03205.53140.971.6553.6571.5263.43

Source: Bloomberg

