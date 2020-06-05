 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); }

Inside the Market

Register
AdChoices

The week’s most oversold and overbought stocks on the TSX

Scott BarlowMarket Strategist
For Subscribers
Comments

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

The S&P/TSX Composite climbed another 1.8 per cent for the trading week ending with Thursday’s close and remarkably, is now down only 7.7 for the year.

The rally has seen the benchmark’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) even closer to the overbought sell signal of 70 at 65.

For the fourth week in a row, there are no index member stocks trading at attractive technical levels below the oversold, RSI buy signal of 30. Two gold stocks, Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. and Barrick Gold Corp., are closest to oversold territory with RSIs of 36.

Story continues below advertisement

There are 23 benchmark stocks trading in the overbought range with RSIs above the 70 sell signal. Baytex Energy Corp. is the most overbought company in the index followed by Aritzia Inc., MTY Food Group Inc., Corus Entertainment Inc. and Martinrea International Inc. Other prominent names on the overbought list include Telus Corp., Canadian Natural Resources and Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce.

There is one benchmark constituent showing strong price momentum by making new highs – Northland Power Inc. the stock jumped 6.4 per cent during the week and is higher by 24.3 per cent in 2020.

There are no S&P/TSX composite stocks hitting new 52-week lows this week.

Stocks hitting 52-week highs

Return 1W %Return YTD %Market Cap
NPI-TNORTHLAND POWER INC6.36596324.311836451441108

This week's overbought stocks

RSIPrice200DMAReturn 1W %Return YTD %PE Ratio TTMPE Ratio Fwd
BTE-TBAYTEX ENERGY CORP77.670.671.2752.27-64.17#N/A N/A223.33
ATZ-TARITZIA INC-SUBORDINATE VOTI77.4821.0518.4417.0110.5026.503007.14
MTY-TMTY FOOD GROUP INC76.6531.3347.1227.10-43.369.6342.92
CJR-B-TCORUS ENTERTAINMENT INC-B SH76.223.804.5217.65-27.194.03#N/A N/A
MRE-TMARTINREA INTERNATIONAL INC74.6410.3510.7612.62-27.105.3319.60
ZZZ-TSLEEP COUNTRY CANADA HOLDING73.5416.4617.965.38-17.7911.4725.72
CLS-TCELESTICA INC73.299.649.033.43-10.4950.5611.04
FTT-TFINNING INTERNATIONAL INC72.9119.5220.986.61-21.1311.6817.23
IVN-TIVANHOE MINES LTD-CL A72.773.563.3113.74-16.24#N/A N/A#N/A N/A
LNR-TLINAMAR CORP72.5541.2840.086.86-15.486.9119.77
RCH-TRICHELIEU HARDWARE LTD72.4529.2426.504.328.0223.99#N/A N/A
FSV-TFIRSTSERVICE CORP72.15136.92125.768.5113.50#N/A N/A46.24
TIH-TTOROMONT INDUSTRIES LTD72.0170.8766.246.430.8721.8924.25
DOO-TBRP INC/CA- SUB VOTING71.6953.8050.8910.09-9.0652.8333.15
TFII-TTFI INTERNATIONAL INC71.1643.4540.072.620.1212.5516.02
T-TTELUS CORP71.1471424.5924.1583.930685-1.01781817.3327206816.05091384
CNQ-TCANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES71.1443327.4131.56428.726695-32.2616415.60876155#N/A N/A
CVE-TCENOVUS ENERGY INC71.113026.59.570957.794362-49.9050443.36802776#N/A N/A
CPG-TCRESCENT POINT ENERGY CORP71.072.403.9120.00-58.227.71#N/A N/A
VII-TSEVEN GENERATIONS ENERGY - A70.693.655.9521.67-56.916.43#N/A N/A
MX-TMETHANEX CORP70.2528.6339.0322.04-41.3033.87#N/A N/A
CM-TCAN IMPERIAL BK OF COMMERCE70.1695.63100.676.33-9.929.5510.66
LIF-TLABRADOR IRON ORE ROYALTY CO70.0422.9621.604.60-4.746.919.53

Source: Bloomberg

Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Tickers mentioned in this story
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies