Inside the Market

The week’s most oversold and overbought stocks on the TSX

Scott BarlowMarket Strategist
The S&P/TSX Composite fell a scant 0.2 per cent for the trading week ending with Thursday’s close and sits 8.0 per cent lower for 2020 so far.

The benchmark is in technically neutral territory according to Relative Strength Index (RSI) with a reading of 53 that is close to the midpoint between the oversold RSI buy signal of 30 and the overbought sell signal of 70.

Once again there are no technically attractive, oversold index members ending the week with an RSI below 30. Cineplex Inc. and Arc Resources Ltd. are closest with RSIs of 34 and 35 respectively.

There are five stocks trading at technically vulnerable levels above the RSI sell signal of 70. Primo Water Corp. is the most overbought stock in the benchmark, followed by Enghouse Systems Ltd., Shopify Inc., CargoKet Inc. and North West Co. Inc.

There are five stocks displaying strong price momentum by hitting new 52-week highs and they are ranked by market capitalization below.

Shopify Inc. is the biggest company making new highs, followed by Northland Power Inc., Kinaxis Inc., Enghouse Systems Ltd. and Jamieson Wellness Inc.

There are no S&P/TSX Composite stocks hitting new 52-week lows this week.

Stocks hitting 52-week highs

Return 1W %Return YTD %Market Cap
SHOP-TSHOPIFY INC - CLASS A6.47142.30149,353,502,701
NPI-TNORTHLAND POWER INC2.2825.626,519,351,014
KXS-TKINAXIS INC6.0096.695,195,181,509
ENGH-TENGHOUSE SYSTEMS LTD3.2250.963,982,327,267
JWEL-TJAMIESON WELLNESS INC1.1734.861,353,223,627

This week's overbought stocks

RSIPrice200DMAReturn 1W %Return YTD %PE Ratio TTMPE Ratio Fwd
PRMW-TPRIMO WATER CORP73.9719.6016.985.2111.4968.7744.21
ENGH-TENGHOUSE SYSTEMS LTD73.8372.4148.353.2250.9647.2342.00
SHOP-TSHOPIFY INC - CLASS A73.821251.01645.156.47142.30#N/A N/A2921.24
CJT-TCARGOJET INC72.64161.83111.472.6457.26223.5068.86
NWC-TNORTH WEST CO INC/THE70.4630.2426.69-1.2712.5122.3618.35

Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Tickers mentioned in this story
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
