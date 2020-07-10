 Skip to main content
Inside the Market

The week's most oversold and overbought stocks on the TSX

Scott BarlowMarket Strategist
The S&P/TSX Composite didn’t do much of anything for the trading week ending with Thursday’s close, easing lower by 0.2 per cent to sit 7.0 per cent lower for 2020 so far.

The benchmark’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 54 leaves it in the technically neutral range, close to the mid-way point between the oversold buy signal of 30 and the overbought RSI sell signal of 70.

There is one technically attractive index member this week trading with an RSI below the buy signal of 30 – Corus Entertainment Inc.which fell 13 per cent during the week. Nutrien Ltd., Chorus Aviation Inc., and Cineplex Inc. are close to oversold territory with RSIs of 32.

There are 23 index constituents showing technical vulnerability with RSIs above the sell signal. TFI International Inc. is the most overbought company in the benchmark, followed by Ballard Power Systems Inc., IAMGOLD Corp., Alamos Gold Inc. and First Quantum Minerals Ltd.  The full overbought list is dominated by precious metals miners.

The list of stocks hitting new 52-week highs and showing strong price momentum is longer than usual at 19. These companies are ranked by market capitalization in the table below. Shopify Inc. is once again the largest stock making new highs followed by Constellation Software Inc., Pan American Silver Corp., Ballard Power Systems Inc. and Lundin Mining Corp.

There is only one S&P/TSX Composite member making a 52-week low, and that’s Sienna Senior Living Inc.

Stocks hitting 52-week highs

Return 1W %Return YTD %Market Cap
SHOP-TSHOPIFY INC - CLASS A1.09173.64168,667,824,463
CSU-TCONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC5.0529.4534,528,207,490
PAAS-TPAN AMERICAN SILVER CORP10.9843.969,256,893,317
BLDP-TBALLARD POWER SYSTEMS INC19.58203.456,864,689,976
LUN-TLUNDIN MINING CORP9.545.105,898,976,518
KXS-TKINAXIS INC2.61108.315,527,091,715
AGI-TALAMOS GOLD INC-CLASS A11.4780.865,513,835,064
TFII-TTFI INTERNATIONAL INC4.8019.874,507,797,929
ENGH-TENGHOUSE SYSTEMS LTD4.2062.844,295,809,734
EQX-TEQUINOX GOLD CORP7.7858.063,509,488,858
BLX-TBORALEX INC -A3.5734.163,130,279,223
ASR-TALACER GOLD CORP10.9645.222,953,768,796
IMG-TIAMGOLD CORP14.7328.452,947,633,536
SSL-TSANDSTORM GOLD LTD2.8736.742,507,053,475
TXG-TTOREX GOLD RESOURCES INC5.388.871,910,433,427
WDO-TWESDOME GOLD MINES LTD19.3934.411,892,539,486
MAG-TMAG SILVER CORP9.5533.121,862,168,411
SEA-TSEABRIDGE GOLD INC5.7640.031,664,191,269
SVM-TSILVERCORP METALS INC14.049.971,397,487,345

Stocks falling to 52-week lows

Return 1W %Return YTD %Market Cap
SIA-TSIENNA SENIOR LIVING INC-4.88-49.01601340933.3

This week's overbought and oversold stocks

OversoldRSIPrice200DMAReturn 1W %Return YTD %PE Ratio TTMPE Ratio Fwd
CJR-B-TCORUS ENTERTAINMENT INC-B SH25.242.534.29-13.06-50.733.52#N/A N/A
OverboughtRSIPrice200DMAReturn 1W %Retrun YTD %PE Ratio TTMPE Ratio Fwd
TFII-TTFI INTERNATIONAL INC85.5251.7340.994.8019.8714.9518.44
BLDP-TBALLARD POWER SYSTEMS INC79.5728.1612.3819.58203.45#N/A N/A#N/A N/A
IMG-TIAMGOLD CORP77.916.234.5014.7328.45#N/A N/A12.98
AGI-TALAMOS GOLD INC-CLASS A77.8614.098.7211.4780.8661.9524.79
FM-TFIRST QUANTUM MINERALS LTD77.6312.6210.2217.94-4.11124.66#N/A N/A
SEA-TSEABRIDGE GOLD INC76.0225.1517.635.7640.03#N/A N/A#N/A N/A
ENGH-TENGHOUSE SYSTEMS LTD75.3678.1150.014.2062.8450.9545.31
WDO-TWESDOME GOLD MINES LTD75.2013.679.2719.3934.4142.8323.25
SHOP-TSHOPIFY INC - CLASS A74.861412.79685.731.09173.64#N/A N/A3217.33
KL-TKIRKLAND LAKE GOLD LTD74.7563.5654.0912.6411.8515.4714.46
SVM-TSILVERCORP METALS INC74.698.045.9214.049.9731.6033.22
CFP-TCANFOR CORP73.9313.5212.159.7411.37#N/A N/A#N/A N/A
TOY-TSPIN MASTER CORP-SUB VTG SHR73.5825.7528.913.00-34.8826.7435.40
CSU-TCONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC72.511629.341374.205.0529.4563.5437.19
ELD-TELDORADO GOLD CORP72.0914.4710.8910.7138.7316.2310.01
OSB-TNORBORD INC71.4134.1131.017.26-1.08#N/A N/A34.94
LUN-TLUNDIN MINING CORP71.418.046.809.545.10#N/A N/A24.14
KXS-TKINAXIS INC71.34208.35122.122.61108.31189.20120.96
K-TKINROSS GOLD CORP70.9210.437.226.9769.3222.0613.90
ASR-TALACER GOLD CORP70.6810.026.7210.9645.2212.4111.83
TXG-TTOREX GOLD RESOURCES INC70.6622.3418.145.388.8731.7719.26
IFP-TINTERFOR CORP70.6312.5812.058.17-14.25#N/A N/A45.42
MAG-TMAG SILVER CORP70.4220.4214.369.5533.12#N/A N/A#N/A N/A

