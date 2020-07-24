The week’s most oversold and overbought stocks on the TSX

The S&P/TSX Composite was all-but flat for the trading week ending with Thursday’s close – dropping 0.02 per cent. The benchmark is now down only 4.3 per cent for 2020.
In technical terms, the index remains in neutral territory according to Relative Strength Index (RSI) with a 60 reading that is closer to the overbought RSI sell signal of 70 than the oversold buy signal of 30.
There are no benchmark stocks officially in the technically attractive oversold range below the RSI buy signal of 30. However, Corus Entertainment Inc. (B) is right on the border with a 30 reading. The next two most oversold stocks are Aurora Cannabis Inc. and Cineplex Inc. but they’re not very close to oversold with RSIs of 34 and 36 respectively.
There are 14 oversold, technically vulnerable index constituents by RSI this week, trading above the 70 sell signal. Norbord Inc. is the most overbought stock in the benchmark, followed by Intertape Polymer Group Inc., Mullen Group Ltd., TFI International Inc. and Interfor Corp.
There are three S&P/TSX Composite companies showing strong momentum by making new 52-week highs – TMX Group Ltd., Firstservice Corp., and Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. They are ranked by market capitalization below.
Once again, there are no benchmark stocks hitting new 52-week lows this week.
