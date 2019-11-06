Why stocks are inching to record highs despite a ‘world gone mad’

“The world has gone mad,” billionaire Ray Dalio thundered this week. But don’t try telling that to stock markets. For now, anyway, they like things just fine.
The contrast between global share prices – now hovering around record highs – and Mr. Dalio’s deep pessimism sums up the conflicted state of play in today’s financial markets. While stocks have been staging an impressive rebound this year, Mr. Dalio, founder of Bridgewater Associates LP, one of the world’s largest hedge funds, has been arguing the good times can’t last.
Growing wealth inequality, unrealistic expectations for investment returns, expanding government deficits and massive pension obligations add up to an unsustainable combination, Mr. Dalio wrote in a LinkedIn post on Tuesday. He worries that governments’ need to finance growing deficits may drive up interest rates “at a time when an interest rate rise would be devastating for markets and economies” because the world is so deep in debt.
Perhaps so. But markets seem to have the opposite view of things. Since this past summer, they have turned from deep pessimism to muted optimism.
One sign of the mood change is the rapidly declining stockpile of bonds with subzero yields. Negative-yielding bonds serve as a handy gauge of global pessimism because there is only one compelling reason to buy a bond that promises to lose you money. It is because you believe the alternatives are even worse.
In late August, when the amount of negative-yielding bonds worldwide soared to a record US$17-trillion, markets appeared to be bracing for a stock-market catastrophe. But in recent weeks, the amount of negative-yielding bonds has tumbled by nearly a quarter, to US$12.8-trillion. Investors are no longer willing to pay any price for the supposed security of bonds. As the economic outlook improves, they are now demanding a return at least slightly above zero.
Another sign of creeping optimism is the sudden jump in mining stocks. Miners – especially the big base-metal producers – are highly sensitive to expectations for global growth because customers’ demand for iron, copper and other staples moves in line with economic expansion.
In London, where many of the world’s biggest miners are listed, the FTSE 350 mining index has surged more than 7 per cent from this past Friday to Tuesday. Why? It’s primarily because the macroeconomic outlook has taken a sharp turn for the better, according to Tyler Broda, an analyst with RBC Capital Markets.
The single most positive sign on the global economy is evidence the United States and China are inching toward a peaceful resolution of their trade battles. Also positive is the U.S. yield curve, which is no longer upside down. An inverted yield curve, in which short-term bond rates reverse their normal pattern and move higher than longer-term bond rates, has been a reliable portent of recession ahead in the U.S., so the move out of inversion in recent weeks is at least a mildly encouraging development.
On top of that, purchasing managers indexes (PMIs) are no longer deteriorating at the rate they were earlier this year. Meanwhile, central banks from Washington to Beijing are cutting rates and finding other ways to encourage growth.
So why isn’t Mr. Dalio as encouraged by these developments as most other people are? In part, it’s because he’s thinking about the next few years, not the next few months. In part, it’s because he is focused on the political battles that are just beginning to be fought.
He worries that central banks have spent the decade since the financial crisis pushing money into the economy through massive purchases of bonds and other financial assets. However, this onslaught of fresh money has resulted in only a limited amount of extra spending because most of it has gone to banks and other investors that are already awash in cash.
Instead of spending the money, the world’s financial custodians have invested it, driving up the prices of stocks and bonds to lofty levels that imply future returns will be meagre. The soaring value of stocks and bonds has made already wealthy people even wealthier, while less fortunate people have been left on hold, waiting impatiently for benefits to someday trickle down to them. “This set of circumstances is unsustainable,” Mr. Dalio concludes.
What’s remarkable is how much his diagnosis echoes that of many left-wing economists. They have argued that central banks should be prepared to engage in new types of stimulus during the next crisis, such as “helicopter money” programs that would put newly created money directly in the pockets of ordinary people. Proponents of Modern Monetary Theory are pushing even further, advocating the notion that governments can spend far more than they do now, simply by printing the money they need.
Mr. Dalio, who made a fortune by posting market-beating returns, clearly doesn’t like some of these ideas. He warns, for instance, that governments that attempt to print money will only undermine the value of their currencies while driving the rich to other countries.
But his latest note underlines the deep structural and political problems facing this recovery. These problems may be one reason stocks have only inched ahead in recent weeks. Investors who have been happily counting their gains this year may want to ponder the issues that have Mr. Dalio so concerned.