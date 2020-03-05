 Skip to main content

Inside the Market

Register
AdChoices
Top Links

‘The worst is yet to come’ for global economy: Nomura Economics

Scott BarlowMarket Strategist
For Subscribers
Comments

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Daily roundup of relevant research and analysis from The Globe and Mail’s market strategist Scott Barlow

Citi economist Pernille Henneberg published a helpful report detailing what Federal Reserve rate will and won’t do for the global economy and markets,

“We are already forecasting nearly the weakest global growth since the Global Financial Crisis and more downgrades will follow as the virus is spreading and real economic data will be affected … The Fed returns to its role as global central banks with its unexpected easing being more important for the rest of the world than for the US itself. The positive ramifications follows as US financial conditions are dominating global financial conditions and the US dollar is key risk driver for EM capital flows. The Fed easing was not yet needed from the perspective of the US domestic economy, but it was warranted due to a high economic exposure to the uncertainty shock. More central bank easing will be needed, when real economic data start to weaken, but health measures and fiscal easing would also help reduce the high degree of uncertainty.”

Story continues below advertisement

“@SBarlow_ROB C: "More central bank easing will be needed, when real economic data start to weaken" – (research excerpt) Twitter

***

Nomura Research published a 67-page report on the coronavirus and the economy with the disquieting title “The worst is yet to come” (my emphasis),

“In our new base case, we revise down further our Q1 2020 GDP growth forecast for China to 0% y-o-y, and for the world to 0.9%. We still envisage a V-shaped global recovery in Q2 in our new base case … In this abnormal economic slump, macroeconomic policies are less well equipped to help (or “can only help so much”). If health security controls fail to contain the spread of COVID-19, financial markets may soon have to accept that a global recession is a forgone conclusion.”

“@SBarlow_ROB Nomura, "The worst is yet to come"” – (research excerpt) Twitter

***

Bespoke Investment Group highlighted the tremendous rally in U.S. Treasury bonds,

Story continues below advertisement

“With the yield on the 10-year dropping to a record low of 1.0% yesterday, there hasn’t been a much better asset class than long-term US treasuries over the last year. Using the BoA 10+ Year US Treasury Index as a proxy, long-term US Treasuries have rallied more than 32% on a y/y basis. Going back to 1988, there have only been 14 other trading days where the y/y change was higher, and they were all in late 2011 and mid-2012. On a percentage basis, that works out to just 0.17% of all trading days.”

Domestic bonds have seen similar rallies. The plunge in yields explains the strong performance of bond proxy equity sectors – utilities, consumer staples, and real estate.

“@SBarlow_ROB Bespoke :10Y Ts up 32 % yoy” – (chart) Twitter

“Emerging-markets investors are thinking outside the box.....and buying Treasuries’ – Bloomberg

“Is data this deflationary?” – FT Alphaville (free with registration)

**

Story continues below advertisement

In a separate report from Citi, strategist Li Hong warned investors that low volatility U.S. sectors listed just above are becoming dangerously crowded and expensive,

“REITs and Utilities remain the most crowded sectors after late February’s flight to safety. This is consistent with Low Beta remaining the most crowded factor but speaks to asymmetrical downside risk for Low Beta here … The key metrics that indicate crowding in Low Beta include a higher valuation (Fiscal year price to earnings] that has stretched to 40-year highs, short interest that continues to stay low in Low Beta stocks, and macro risk that is back to record-high levels… “

“@SBarlow_ROB C: REITs and utes remain “the most crowded factor but speaks to asymmetrical downside risk for Low Beta here” – (research excerpt) Twitter

**

Newsletter: “Cataclysmic projections are everywhere in financial media” – Globe Investor

Diversion: “This tiny, living, and programmable organism could be used for everything from carrying medicine inside our bodies to cleaning up the world’s oceans” – QuickTake

Story continues below advertisement

Tweet of the Day:

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies