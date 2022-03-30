A daily roundup of research and analysis from The Globe and Mail’s market strategist Scott Barlow

An in-depth report from Morgan Stanley economists predicts a sharp fall in corporate profit margins as wage growth finally takes hold,

“Real wages systematically undershot productivity growth for most of the last two decades, and the labor share of income fell notably as a consequence. Corporate profit margins were the prime beneficiaries of the falling labor share … monetary and fiscal policy will henceforth create persistently tight labor markets, meaning that the case for a structural uptrend in wages — and therefore the labor share of income — is strong. In our top-down economic model, the full convergence of real wages with productivity implies that the economy-wide pretax profit margin declines to 10.7% from 17.8% today.”

The report indicates stocks that the company’s analysts believe are relatively well protected from profit margin pressures. These are Rockwell Automation inc., Knight-Swift Transportation, Boyd Gaming Corp., Costco Wholesale Corp., Target Corp., Willscot Mobile Mini Holdings, Realty Income Corp., National Retail Properties, McDonald’s Corp and Mike Inc.

“From MS: companies “Relatively Protected from Rising Wage Pressures” – (table) Twitter

***

The economics team at BMO publish an invaluable daily report called Economics AM Charts that presents a series of charts they find most relevant along with a succinct few paragraphs of text.

Wednesday’s addition was even more notable than usual with two separate sections providing a stern warning for the housing market (my emphasis),

Chief economist Doug Porter wrote,

“Canadian five-year GoC yields are now up about 150 bps from a year ago. That is the steepest one-year move in this key bond since the late 1990s, and was last seriously topped in the great tightening cycle of 1994/95 … The significance of the five-year yield in Canada, of course, is the importance of that term for many mortgages. Significantly, the five-year bond yield is also now up about 140 bps from five years ago (i.e., back in the spring of 2017, just before the BoC was about to embark on another tightening cycle). That’s the largest five-year rise in five-year rates in 40 years of records. In other words, those who took out a mortgage during the hot housing market of early 2017 are facing a big increase in rates. And, the only other time the five-year change was this large was in early 1990. This will indeed be a big test for the housing market.”

Senior economist Robert Kavcic added,

“There is now a full-scale attack on Canadian home prices across various levels of policy … Mortgage rates continue to surge, with the BoC expected to accelerate its tightening pace with a pair of 50-bp moves. Five-year fixed rates are already around 4% … This market was feasting on low-1% rates through the pandemic. No longer … Ontario is increasing the non-resident speculation tax to 20%, and expanding the coverage to all of the province. There is also talk of further measures on vacancies and land speculation. Nova Scotia is implementing a 5% non-resident buyer tax, and a 2% annual property tax on nonresident owners (unless rented to a local)”

“BMO: ‘There is now a full-scale attack on Canadian home prices across various levels of policy” – (research excerpt) Twitter

***

The U.S. yield curve inverted briefly Tuesday (the five-year Treasury yield exceeded the 30-year yields and the two-year bond yield climbed above the ten-year bond), and historically this has been a reliable indicator of recession. TD strategists, however, believe things might be different this time,

“The 5s30s curve has inverted for the first time since 2006 and the 2s10s curve has inverted for the first time since 2019 as the market prices in faster hikes. Historically, a US recession tends to follow a year after the curve inverts, though the variance is large and there are occasional false positives … The yield curve is also distorted by QE since the Fed has bought a significant share of Treasuries, depressing term premiums and flattening the curve. The market is likely pricing in balance sheet runoff later this year, but implementation details are still forthcoming. This makes it difficult to have much conviction … The relentless flattening of the curve is noteworthy and is consistent with the market pricing of rate cuts in 2024-25. Curves normally flatten at the end of hiking cycles as financial conditions tighten and the market starts to price in slowing in growth. We think the current flattening is due to the concern that the Fed is behind the curve on hikes and will tighten policy beyond neutral, which will hurt growth”

“TD: “The relentless flattening of the curve is noteworthy and is consistent with the market pricing of rate cuts in 2024-25″” – (research excerpt) Twitter

“Inversion of key U.S. yield curve slice is a recession alarm” – Reuters

***

Diversion: “Sorry, I Lied About Fake News” – The Atlantic

Tweet of the Day:

Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.