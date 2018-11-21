 Skip to main content

Inside the Market There’s an ETF tracking Alberta oil prices. It’s not going well

Newsletters Subscribe Register My account My account AdChoices
inside the market

There’s an ETF tracking Alberta oil prices. It’s not going well

Matt Lundy
For Subscribers
Comments

With the rise of niche ETFs, there is seemingly an exchange-traded fund for everything.

That includes an ETF for Western Canadian Select, the heavy-oil benchmark that made headlines last week when it tumbled to less than US$14 a barrel. Not surprisingly, the Canadian Crude Index ETF (CCX-T) has plummeted in tandem.

Created in 2015 by Calgary-based Auspice Capital Advisors Ltd., CCX tracks an index that was “designed to provide returns that reflect the price of owning crude oil that is produced in Canada,” specifically WCS, according to company documents.

Story continues below advertisement

The ensuing years have been a struggle. At launch, WCS traded hands at around US$50 a barrel; now, WCS is about US$20, a reflection of continuing troubles in the oil patch. The ETF has plunged about 78 per cent since inception, as of Tuesday’s close.

Granted, the fund is not widely held, with total assets of around $9-million, nor widely traded, save for a recent increase in volume. But in an age of abundant ETF options for retail investors, the situation does highlight the inherent risks of niche funds with a narrow – or in this case, singular – focus.

The number of Canadian-listed ETFs has exploded in recent years. At the end of 2017, there were 667 structured products – mostly ETFs – listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange, nearly double the 338 listings at the end of 2008. Over the same span, the number of listings for operating companies declined to 834 from 1,232.

Those trends have spilled into 2018. Through the first 10 months of the year, 88 new ETFs have been listed on the TSX, compared with nine corporate IPOs, according to TMX Group. The new funds track everything from small-cap cannabis companies to firms involved in the development of blockchain technologies.

In due time, ETFs will outnumber company listings, if current trends continue.

“You could see as many investment vehicles as you will actual companies to invest in, which is going to be a ridiculous moment,” Bryce Tingle, the Murray Edwards chair of business law at the University of Calgary, told The Globe and Mail last year.

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Tickers mentioned in this story
Unchecking box will stop auto data updates
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • All comments will be reviewed by one or more moderators before being posted to the site. This should only take a few moments.
  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed. Commenters who repeatedly violate community guidelines may be suspended, causing them to temporarily lose their ability to engage with comments.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Cannabis pro newsletter
Member Experience
Does Cannabis Deserve Halo Status?
A debate on an old drug’s new halo status with Dr. David Magee, Dr. Eileen Denovan-Wright, and Sara Whynot, moderated by Atlantic Bureau Chief, Jessica Leeder. Dec 5, Halifax, NS
Does Cannabis Deserve Halo Status?
GLOBE AND MAIL EVENT
Seine River Cruise — July 2019
The Globe and Mail and Scenic Luxury Cruises invite you on a luxurious and exclusive 11-day cruise from Paris to Normandy.
Seine River Cruise — July 2019