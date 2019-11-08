 Skip to main content

Inside the Market

Subscribe
Register
AdChoices
Top Links

There’s only one secretive person who may have ‘solved’ markets - now we’re getting details on how he did it

Scott Barlow Market Strategist
For Subscribers
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

A roundup of what The Globe and Mail’s market strategist Scott Barlow is reading today on the Web

Mathematician Jim Simons is legendary.

Mr. Simons is lead manager of the Medallion fund, which has generated pre-fee returns of over 60 per cent annually since 1988. If there’s one person in the world who can be said to have solved equity markets, it’s him and his team of PhDs, who have been understandably secretive about their investing algorithms.

Story continues below advertisement

A new book by author Gregory Zuckerman tried to uncover the detail behind the success of the fund, and Ben Carlson from the Irrelevant investor blog interviewed Mr. Zuckerman to hear what he learned,

“Most quant investors employ multiple models or sleeves within their main strategies. Simons decided the Medallion fund would use a single model to make things easier … Know who’s on the other side of your trades. If Renaissance made $100 billion in profits that means someone had to be on the losing end of their trades. One of their researchers joked it was mostly overconfident dentists who frequently traded that they took advantage of… Simons had come around to the view that the whys didn’t matter, just that the trades worked… Many investors claim to take advantage of human nature. Ren tech actually does it.’

The entire interview is worth a read.

“Non-Intuitive Lessons From the Man Who Solved the Market” – Irrelevant Investor

***

Citi strategist Hong Li published research showing the U.S. stocks and sectors with the highest degree of investor crowding,

“Low Vol (Low Beta) underperformed the most in October. However, it remains the most crowded, with historically high valuation and macro risk. Cyclicals and defensive industry groups were mixed in terms of the largest one-month change in crowding (Figure 2). Looking at the industry group recommendations from our US Equity Strategy team, we note that the overweight industry groups Pharma/Biotech and Energy were among the larger monthly declines in crowding, while the underweight, Utilities, was among the larger monthly increases in crowding.’

Story continues below advertisement

BCE was listed among stocks with sell ratings by Citi analysts and a high degree of crowding.

“@SBarlow_ROB C: BCE among most crowded stocks with Citi analyst sell rating” – (table) Twitter

***

The Financial Times reports that U.S. investors are getting bullish in a hurry,

“Mutual funds and exchange traded funds that invest in global equities attracted $7.5bn for the week ended Wednesday, according to EPFR Global… Investors responded favourably to reports that the US and China could remove some tariffs in a partial trade deal currently under discussion… “The primary catalyst is that the data got better,” [Jim Paulsen, chief investment strategist of the Leuthold Group] said. “There is a pretty concerted message in the markets across asset classes that activity is picking up. If you think what was leading much of this year — gold, bonds, defensive sectors — that has really changed.”

“Money rushes into equity funds as trade war fears ease” – Financial Times (paywall)

Story continues below advertisement

***

Diversion: “Model this dopamine fast” – Marginal Revolution

Tweet of the Day:

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Tickers mentioned in this story
Unchecking box will stop auto data updates
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter