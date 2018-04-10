These 15 stocks will dominate the next era of technology

A roundup of what The Globe and Mail’s market strategist Scott Barlow is reading today on the Web

Morgan Stanley published a 104-page research report selecting 15 technology companies that will dominate the next stage of data-driven advancement,

“Every 10 years a new computing cycle emerges … Today we are at the beginning of a new cycle centered on data. The combination of more advanced semiconductor technologies, more pervasive and faster networks, and significant cloud-based data center expansion enables a new wave of data technologies. This is the first computing cycle in which multiple technologies are emerging at once - Internet of Things (IoT) connects and collects data from end points, Artificial Intelligence (AI) unlocks insights from the growing amount of stored data, Virtual or Augmented Reality (VR/AR) allows insights to be viewed in a worker’s natural environment, and Automation supplements human work with computers.”

The report lists NVIDIA Corp., Cisco Systems, Alphabet Inc., and Dassault Systemes SA among the biggest winners.

“@SBarlow_ROB MS: “Data Technologies are becoming central to the next computing era. ” – (research excerpt) Twitter

“@SBarlow_ROB MS: the ‘Data Era 15’ stocks that will dominate next stage of technology” – (full table of 15 stocks) Twitter

CBC News is wondering if Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has a plan for the Transmountain Pipeline beyond rhetoric,

“How does Trudeau ensure the project gets built without jeopardizing the seats of federal Liberal MPs in B.C.’s lower mainland, where pipeline politics will play a big role in the next federal election less than two years from now? So far, Trudeau’s approach appears to be to continue reciting the same talking points… The words are the same. The only difference is the new sound in the background: Tick tock.”

“Does Trudeau have a Trans Mountain plan that goes beyond talk?” – CBC

Futures are rallying Tuesday morning after Chinese President Xi Jinping made some conciliatory noises on trade freedoms, but there is another report that behind-the-scenes tariff-related talks between the U.S. and China have broken down over intellectual property safeguards in technology,

“Liu He, a vice premier overseeing economics and finance, told a group of officials Thursday that Beijing had rejected a U.S. request to stop subsidizing industries related to its “Made in China 2025” initiative, the person said. The U.S. has accused China of using the policy to force companies into transferring technology in areas like robotics, aerospace and artificial intelligence.”

“U.S.-China Talks Broke Down Over Trump’s Demands on High-Tech Industries” – Bloomberg

“U.S. Equity Futures Rally After Xi Backs Free Trade in Speech” – Bloomberg

Crude prices are higher Tuesday amidst near-ubiquitous bullishness in the sector that concerns some analysts,

“Money managers like hedge funds have held a net long position of more than 1 billion notional barrels in the big three crude oil contracts in almost every week since late December… The extended hibernation of oil bears is simultaneously supportive of prices and a potential sucker punch lurking out there.”

“Seen Any Oil Bears Recently? Didn’t Think So” – Gadfly

Tweet of the Day:

‘The bull market is over,’ David Rosenberg declares. (And if it isn’t, buy the bigger dips) (subscribers) https://t.co/YGiS5Ao5CV pic.twitter.com/JkreNIAZTs — Michael Babad (@michaelbabad) April 10, 2018

