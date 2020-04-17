 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Journalism Matters
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99per week for the first 24weeks
Just $1.99per week for the first 24weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){console.log("scroll");var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1);

Inside the Market

Register
AdChoices
Top Links

These 5 sectors will benefit most from the market rally

Scott BarlowMarket Strategist
For Subscribers
Comments

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Daily roundup of research and analysis from The Globe and Mail’s market strategist Scott Barlow

BofA Securities’ U.S. quantitative strategist Savita Subramanian fed into market optimism in a Thursday report by listing the market sectors that should benefit most from a rally.

The methodology identified stocks ranked highly by “1) relative price momentum, 2) relative earnings momentum, and 3) relative valuation.”

Story continues below advertisement

The sectors ranked most positively were, in order, pharmaceuticals, health care technology, interactive media and services, semiconductors and semiconductor equipment, and construction and engineering.

Ms. Subramanian identified airlines, automobiles and personal products as “value traps” where the profit outlook is declining faster than stock prices.

“@SBarlow_ROB BoA (Subramanian) : Sectors ranked highest by "1) relative price momentum, 2) relative earnings momentum, and 3) relative valuation" – (full table) Twitter

***

National Bank Financial economists Matthieu Arseneau and Alexandra Ducharme believe that the domestic economy will start getting back to work in early May,

“At NBF, our baseline scenario assumes a gradual reopening of non-essential services in early May 2020. Are we suffering from unbridled optimism? Not based on what’s happening in the rest of the world… all countries where the rate of active cases is below 3% have either already started easing lockdown measures or are expected to do so before May. If other countries are any guide, we believe that the current downtrend in the rate of active cases in Canada (approaching the 3%)"

“Canada: Is a May reopening on the table?” - National Bank

Story continues below advertisement

***

Citi remains among the most bearish research firms despite recent equity market strength. Global economist Catherine Mann noted that the relationship between earnings growth and the economy indicates excessive optimism,

“The S&P has returned to mid-2019 valuations when global growth for 2020 and 2021 was expected to be more than 2 ¾% (Figure 4) Markets must be looking through 2020, since based on historical relationships between GDP growth and EPS, markets are inordinately sanguine now. Disorderly corporate credit markets and high volatility were calmed by the Federal Reserve backstop, which is supported through US fiscal legislation. (Figure 3). But should corporate credit markets be back to pre-COVID normal?”

“@SBarlow_ROB C: "Equity markets are currently not reflecting the expected decline of 50% in global EPS in 2020. Central bank intervention could cap the downside" – (chart) Twitter

***

Jefferies’ “Greed and Fear” report is written in a much different style than any research I can think of. I don’t really agree with the authors’ current disgust with central banks but still found the Thursday edition entertaining,

Story continues below advertisement

“[Markets] will correct less than otherwise would be the case if it were not for the Fed’s extraordinary eagerness to buy other people’s debt... GREED & fear does not agree with this. Nor, by the way, does GREED & fear agree with the manner in which the buying is conducted namely via debt ETFs, an instrument GREED & fear would regulate out of existence… From a market standpoint the Fed’s promiscuous actions are a reason to be wary of shorting equities as an asset class. This is because the Fed’s actions primarily influence credit spreads and it is the action in “credit” which drives “risk on” and “risk off” and the related action in the US dollar”

“@SBarlow_ROB Sometimes i enjoy reading reports i dont agree with (Jefferies)” – (research excerpt) Twitter

***

Diversion: “Ask a Book Critic: what to read when your attention span is shattered” - Vox

Tweet of the Day:

Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies