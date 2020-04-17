These 5 sectors will benefit most from the market rally

Daily roundup of research and analysis from The Globe and Mail’s market strategist Scott Barlow
BofA Securities’ U.S. quantitative strategist Savita Subramanian fed into market optimism in a Thursday report by listing the market sectors that should benefit most from a rally.
The methodology identified stocks ranked highly by “1) relative price momentum, 2) relative earnings momentum, and 3) relative valuation.”
The sectors ranked most positively were, in order, pharmaceuticals, health care technology, interactive media and services, semiconductors and semiconductor equipment, and construction and engineering.
Ms. Subramanian identified airlines, automobiles and personal products as “value traps” where the profit outlook is declining faster than stock prices.
***
National Bank Financial economists Matthieu Arseneau and Alexandra Ducharme believe that the domestic economy will start getting back to work in early May,
“At NBF, our baseline scenario assumes a gradual reopening of non-essential services in early May 2020. Are we suffering from unbridled optimism? Not based on what’s happening in the rest of the world… all countries where the rate of active cases is below 3% have either already started easing lockdown measures or are expected to do so before May. If other countries are any guide, we believe that the current downtrend in the rate of active cases in Canada (approaching the 3%)"
***
Citi remains among the most bearish research firms despite recent equity market strength. Global economist Catherine Mann noted that the relationship between earnings growth and the economy indicates excessive optimism,
“The S&P has returned to mid-2019 valuations when global growth for 2020 and 2021 was expected to be more than 2 ¾% (Figure 4) Markets must be looking through 2020, since based on historical relationships between GDP growth and EPS, markets are inordinately sanguine now. Disorderly corporate credit markets and high volatility were calmed by the Federal Reserve backstop, which is supported through US fiscal legislation. (Figure 3). But should corporate credit markets be back to pre-COVID normal?”
***
Jefferies’ “Greed and Fear” report is written in a much different style than any research I can think of. I don’t really agree with the authors’ current disgust with central banks but still found the Thursday edition entertaining,
“[Markets] will correct less than otherwise would be the case if it were not for the Fed’s extraordinary eagerness to buy other people’s debt... GREED & fear does not agree with this. Nor, by the way, does GREED & fear agree with the manner in which the buying is conducted namely via debt ETFs, an instrument GREED & fear would regulate out of existence… From a market standpoint the Fed’s promiscuous actions are a reason to be wary of shorting equities as an asset class. This is because the Fed’s actions primarily influence credit spreads and it is the action in “credit” which drives “risk on” and “risk off” and the related action in the US dollar”
***
