These Canadian companies could lead the charge to raise dividends

Daily roundup of research and analysis from The Globe and Mail’s market strategist Scott Barlow
Equity futures are sharply lower Thursday ahead of the open, as markets try to get their heads around the combination of rising inflation pressure and quickly falling bond yields. Wells Fargo equity analyst Christopher Harvey argued that bonds are giving misleading signals.
“Many equity investors perceive that the 10Yr UST’s move from 1.75% to1.30% signifies that the outlooks for growth and inflation have peaked, and that their deceleration will be rapid… [But] The 45bp drop in nominal yields since March has been associated with a nearly 1:1 slide in real rates, which have slumped ~40bps and now stand at roughly -100bps. In other words, inflation expectations have been stable… Rate players and our Macro team inform us that technical issues related to liquidity, positioning, and forced buying are “driving the bus.” … Notably, there is a large and systematic buyer in the market: the Fed, to the tune of$80B/month or approximately $20B/week. Combining a lack of liquidity with weak hands and a large systematic buyer, a slump in rates is not surprising.”
“@SBarlow_ROB Wells Fargo is adamant that bond markets are giving misleading signals” – (research excerpt) Twitter
Wednesday Newsletter: “The baffling move in bond yields” – Barlow, Globe Investor
***
BMO chief strategist Brian Belski reiterated his belief that the TSX will continue to hit new highs and Canadian companies are set to increase dividend payouts and buybacks.
“We recently raised our 2021 price target to 20,500 for the S&P/TSX, which represents a moderate 1.7% gain from June 30th close. Yes, the risks to this target are still balanced to the upside in our opinion. Overall, our continued bullish outlook for the TSX is driven by several key pillars of strength … Firstly, the US will likely remain the key engine of global growth on epic stimulus measures … Given the strong cross-border relationship, this will continue to be a tailwind for Canadian equities and earnings growth in the quarters … Furthermore, cautious corporations have continued to sit on cash and cash flow, and only recently have started to increase corporate actions like dividend growth, share buybacks, and M&A. As such, we believe the TSX is likely to continue to set new all-time highs in the second half of 2021.”
Mr. Belski helpfully provided a list of domestic companies with the free cash flow to increase dividends. The list is huge so I’ll note the outperform rated choices. These are Barrick Gold Corp., Alamos Gold Inc., Brookfield Business Partners LP, B2gold Corp., Boyd Group Services Inc., Canadian Apartment Properties REIT, Cascades Inc., CCL Industries Inc., Colliers International Group, CI Financial Corp., Constellation Software Inc., Element Fleet Management Inc., Empire Co Ltd., Equitable Group Inc., Franco-Nevada Corp., Granite REIT, goeasy Ltd., Intact Financial Inc., Interfor Corp., Interrent REIT, Kinross Gold Corp., Kirkland Lake Gold., Linamar Corp., Lundin Mining Corp., Metro Inc., Pan American Silver Corp., SSR Mining inc., Tricon residential inc., Tourmaline Oil Corp., Thomson Reuters Corp., Whitecap Resources Inc., West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd., WPT Industrial REIT, Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc.
" @SBarlow_ROB BMO: Cdn companies with the FCF to raise dividends or buybacks” – (full table) Twitter
***
B of A Securities commodity strategist Michael Widmer blamed China for recent volatility in commodity prices.
“After the rally in 2020, price upside has been somewhat more subdued for most raw materials this year. The headwinds have been driven by a confluence of factors, many of which have been driven by apprehension and uncertainty over government policy. Most visibly, China’s authorities are intent on tackling commodity inflation. In our view, the measures taken can have a sustained impact on more segregated, domestic markets like steel, but they may not be as efficient for raw materials like iron ore and copper, where the import dependency is high. Meanwhile, there has also been some volatility because central banks signal that they may no longer be as accommodative as last year. The latter headwinds are somewhat unusual, also because rising rates are usually accompanied by stronger growth. As such, while the fundamental backdrop remains constructive, markets may remain choppy/ volatile going forward”
“@SBarlow_ROB BoA on commodity price volatility: blame China,” – (research excerpt) Twitter
See also: " @SBarlow_ROB First Quantum remains among MS’s top global mining picks” – (research excerpt) Twitter
***
Diversion: “Fitbit Data Points to Lingering Physical Changes for Some Covid-19 Sufferers” – Gizmodo
Tweet of the Day: “@SoberLook The US hires-to-openings ratio hits a record low amid acute labor shortages.” – Twitter
Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.