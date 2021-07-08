These Canadian companies could lead the charge to raise dividends

 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Cancel Anytime
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Canada’s most-awarded
newsroom for a reason
Stay informed for a
lot less, cancel anytime
“Exemplary reporting on
COVID-19” – Herman L
$1.99
per week
for 24 weeks
Start Today
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99per week for the first 24weeks
Just $1.99per week for the first 24weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Inside the Market

Subscribe from $1.99/WK
Register
AdChoices
Top Links

These Canadian companies could lead the charge to raise dividends

Scott BarlowMarket Strategist
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Daily roundup of research and analysis from The Globe and Mail’s market strategist Scott Barlow

Equity futures are sharply lower Thursday ahead of the open, as markets try to get their heads around the combination of rising inflation pressure and quickly falling bond yields. Wells Fargo equity analyst Christopher Harvey argued that bonds are giving misleading signals.

“Many equity investors perceive that the 10Yr UST’s move from 1.75% to1.30% signifies that the outlooks for growth and inflation have peaked, and that their deceleration will be rapid… [But] The 45bp drop in nominal yields since March has been associated with a nearly 1:1 slide in real rates, which have slumped ~40bps and now stand at roughly -100bps. In other words, inflation expectations have been stable… Rate players and our Macro team inform us that technical issues related to liquidity, positioning, and forced buying are “driving the bus.” … Notably, there is a large and systematic buyer in the market: the Fed, to the tune of$80B/month or approximately $20B/week. Combining a lack of liquidity with weak hands and a large systematic buyer, a slump in rates is not surprising.”

Story continues below advertisement

“@SBarlow_ROB Wells Fargo is adamant that bond markets are giving misleading signals” – (research excerpt) Twitter

Wednesday Newsletter: “The baffling move in bond yields” – Barlow, Globe Investor

***

BMO chief strategist Brian Belski reiterated his belief that the TSX will continue to hit new highs and Canadian companies are set to increase dividend payouts and buybacks.

“We recently raised our 2021 price target to 20,500 for the S&P/TSX, which represents a moderate 1.7% gain from June 30th close. Yes, the risks to this target are still balanced to the upside in our opinion. Overall, our continued bullish outlook for the TSX is driven by several key pillars of strength … Firstly, the US will likely remain the key engine of global growth on epic stimulus measures … Given the strong cross-border relationship, this will continue to be a tailwind for Canadian equities and earnings growth in the quarters … Furthermore, cautious corporations have continued to sit on cash and cash flow, and only recently have started to increase corporate actions like dividend growth, share buybacks, and M&A. As such, we believe the TSX is likely to continue to set new all-time highs in the second half of 2021.”

Mr. Belski helpfully provided a list of domestic companies with the free cash flow to increase dividends. The list is huge so I’ll note the outperform rated choices. These are Barrick Gold Corp., Alamos Gold Inc., Brookfield Business Partners LP, B2gold Corp., Boyd Group Services Inc., Canadian Apartment Properties REIT, Cascades Inc., CCL Industries Inc., Colliers International Group, CI Financial Corp., Constellation Software Inc., Element Fleet Management Inc., Empire Co Ltd., Equitable Group Inc., Franco-Nevada Corp., Granite REIT, goeasy Ltd., Intact Financial Inc., Interfor Corp., Interrent REIT, Kinross Gold Corp., Kirkland Lake Gold., Linamar Corp., Lundin Mining Corp., Metro Inc., Pan American Silver Corp., SSR Mining inc., Tricon residential inc., Tourmaline Oil Corp., Thomson Reuters Corp., Whitecap Resources Inc., West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd., WPT Industrial REIT, Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc.

" @SBarlow_ROB BMO: Cdn companies with the FCF to raise dividends or buybacks” – (full table) Twitter

Story continues below advertisement

***

B of A Securities commodity strategist Michael Widmer blamed China for recent volatility in commodity prices.

“After the rally in 2020, price upside has been somewhat more subdued for most raw materials this year. The headwinds have been driven by a confluence of factors, many of which have been driven by apprehension and uncertainty over government policy. Most visibly, China’s authorities are intent on tackling commodity inflation. In our view, the measures taken can have a sustained impact on more segregated, domestic markets like steel, but they may not be as efficient for raw materials like iron ore and copper, where the import dependency is high. Meanwhile, there has also been some volatility because central banks signal that they may no longer be as accommodative as last year. The latter headwinds are somewhat unusual, also because rising rates are usually accompanied by stronger growth. As such, while the fundamental backdrop remains constructive, markets may remain choppy/ volatile going forward”

“@SBarlow_ROB BoA on commodity price volatility: blame China,” – (research excerpt) Twitter

See also: " @SBarlow_ROB First Quantum remains among MS’s top global mining picks” – (research excerpt) Twitter

***

Story continues below advertisement

Diversion: “Fitbit Data Points to Lingering Physical Changes for Some Covid-19 Sufferers” – Gizmodo

Tweet of the Day: “@SoberLook The US hires-to-openings ratio hits a record low amid acute labor shortages.” – Twitter

Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow the author of this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies