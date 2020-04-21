 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Inside the Market

These Canadian housing markets will get hit hardest by COVID-19

Scott BarlowMarket Strategist
Comments

Daily roundup of research and analysis from The Globe and Mail’s market strategist Scott Barlow

Monday provided a dramatic lesson in what it means when we say “the oil price.”

The 300-per-cent drop in the crude price referred only to the May futures contract which expires today. The problem is that anyone holding that contract at the end of the day’s trading has to take physical delivery of oil, and there’s no where to put it because storage is almost full.

The negative US$37 price indicated that holders of the futures contract had to pay someone else to take it off their hands to avoid owning physical oil.

The June contract traded near $22 per barrel Monday, but it’s getting shellacked today – the same storage problem is likely to occur when that contract expires in June.

“Oil prices plunge well below zero for first time in history as billions stay home due to coronavirus” – Report on Business

“Explainer: What is a negative crude future and does it mean anything for consumers?” – Reuters

“Unprecedented oil commentary” – FT Alphaville (free with registration)

“Remember the 1980s glut: Ex-BP boss Browne warns oil will stay low” – Reuters

***

Citi’s U.S. equity strategist has not historically been known as a permabear, but his reports in recent weeks have been a steady diet of pessimism. Monday’s “Just a quick word on sentiment” was no different,

“A client posed a fascinating question to us last week: “If I told you in early January that the US unemployment rate would be 9% at year-end, would you expect the equity market to be only 10% lower?” It is a fair question, but it ignores to some degree the powerful monetary and fiscal stimuli being put in place to offset what otherwise could have been economic catastrophe. Indeed, Figure 2 illustrates the extent of global central bank intervention, but the portfolio manager’s question still stands in that the Fed, ECB, BOJ, and others are preventing a collapse versus creating new expansion. In this sense, our answer would be that the S&P 500 should be lower. With the Panic/Euphoria Model back in neutral, we find it hard to suggest buying equities right now.”

“@SBarlow_ROB Levkovich: "With the Panic/Euphoria Model back in neutral (see Figure 3), we find it hard to suggest buying equities right now" – (research excerpt) Twitter

***

The monthly update of the Teranet-National Bank House Price Index was published Monday,

“At the national level, resale home prices were still gaining momentum in March. But … home sales reported by real estate boards are timelier, being recorded soon after the sale becomes unconditional. The most important real estate boards all mentioned a clear break of activity during the second half of March … This cooling of activity should soon be reflected on the house price indexes. We expect the loss of momentum to be more prevalent in the metropolitan markets located in Central and Eastern Canada (Toronto, Hamilton, Ottawa-Gatineau, Montreal and Halifax) which so far have pulled the national HPI up (right chart).”

“Teranet-National Bank House Price Index” – National Bank Financial

“@SBarlow_ROB NBF on Canadian housing market: "We expect the loss of momentum to be more prevalent in the metropolitan markets located in Central and Eastern Canada (Toronto, Hamilton, Ottawa-Gatineau, Montreal and Halifax)" – (research excerpt) Twitter

***

Bank of America quantitative strategist Savita Subramanian provided an update on the ongoing U.S. earnings season,

“Following week 1 of earnings, S&P 500 bottom-up cons. fell another 5% to $33.48 (below our $34 forecast) implying -15% YoY. 80 S&P 500 co's have suspended guidance while 20 cut dividends & 60 suspended buybacks which drove 6-9ppt underperformance 19% of earnings reporting this week; estimate dispersion near record levels suggests beats likely to drive outsized alpha.”

In simpler terms, the last sentence means that any stock capable of exceeding profit expectations will see a price increase much larger than usual.

“@SBarlow_ROB BoA: "80 S&P 500 co's have suspended guidance while 20 cut dividends & 60 suspended buybacks" – (research excerpt) Twitter

***

Diversion: “22 Movies About the End of the World to Watch Now” – The Atlantic

Tweet of the Day:

Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.

