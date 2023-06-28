Daily roundup of research and analysis from The Globe and Mail’s market strategist Scott Barlow

Scotiabank mining analyst Orest Wowkodaw sees near-term upside for copper and uranium miners.

“Although we have further reduced our consumption expectations, particularly in China, ongoing supply-side challenges have served to maintain surprising tightness in some markets, most notably copper. Overall, we anticipate a volatile yet relatively attractive pricing environment over the next 12-24 months for several commodities despite a highly uncertain economic climate in both China and ex-China markets. In the medium to long term, we continue to anticipate the emergence of a new commodities super cycle driven by growing demand from global decarbonization efforts … Among the base metals, we continue to prefer copper exposure given very low inventories (~5 days) and our forecast of a balanced near-term market, before transitioning to a large medium-term structural deficit due to supply erosion … We recommend 14 of 25 equities under our combined coverage. Our top picks are CCO-T and TECK.B-T; we also highly recommend CS-T and FMT for copper exposure. We also prefer CIA-T, ECOR-L, ERO-T, FCX-N, HBM-T, and IVN-T”

BMO Canadian rates and macro strategist Benjamin Reitzes expects more Bank of Canada rate hikes despite the easing in CPI growth reported Tuesday.

“There was some encouraging news for Canadian inflation in May. Headline inflation slowed 1 ppt to 3.4% y/y, a two-year low, and the yearly rate for both core metrics slowed a tick more than expected to just below 4%. Unfortunately, the short-term core metrics weren’t quite as encouraging. The 3-month annualized pace for CPI Trim was about flat at 3.8%, while CPI Median slowed a couple of ticks to 3.6%. The Bank of Canada’s June policy statement highlighted that it wasn’t comfortable with those short-term measures holding in the 3.5%-to-4% range. While there was some good news in the May inflation report, it likely wasn’t enough to keep the BoC from hiking another 25 bps in July, assuming the rest of the data over the next two weeks holds up”

BofA Securities was out with a prediction that the Bank of Canada will not raise rates in July so there is no consensus view out there.

“BMO: Canadian Core CPI: Not There Yet” – (research excerpt) Twitter

Also see: Economists and markets react: How this week’s inflation report has shifted views on what the Bank of Canada will do next

In a separate Scotiabank research report, strategist Hugo Ste-Marie covers a weakening crude price.

“While the equity market remains strong, the commodity market suggests the global economy is losing its mojo. Copper (US$3.76), which is often seen as a global growth barometer, has been hovering below US$4/lb since late April despite the China re-opening and low inventories. On the oil side, WTI (US$68.26) has a hard time keeping its head above the US$70 level lately. While WTI could find support near the US$66/$67 area, Saudi Arabia’s recent unilateral decision to curtail production and rising US inventories speak volumes about the state of demand… US crude oil inventories are up 11% YOY … and historically, rising inventories comes with lower (not higher) WTI prices. As long as inventory builds, prices could feel pressure. On the positive side, the IEA forecasts that the oil market could be back in deficit in the back half of 2023 and early 2024, which could help absorb inventories, and support prices. A demand rebound in the US and Europe is expected to peak in H2/23 while demand growth in China stemming from reopening should also hit double-digit levels. Time will tell, but for now, we believe further negative EPS revisions and a likely challenging Q2 reporting season can continue to provide headwind to the space.”

Diversion: “Goodbye, Ozempic” – The Atlantic

Tweet of the Day: “If we zoom out and look at the last 17 months, Ontario municipalities well behind their homebuilding targets, with the exception of Brantford. Communities in the 905 particularly lagging” - Twitter