 Skip to main content
A scary good deal on trusted journalism
Get full digital access to globeandmail.com
$0.99
per week for 24 weeks SAVE OVER $140
OFFER ENDS OCTOBER 31
A scary good deal on trusted journalism
$0.99
per week
for 24 weeks
SAVE OVER $140
OFFER ENDS OCTOBER 31
Start Today
// //

Inside the Market

Flash Sale $0.99/24 weeks
Register
AdChoices
Top Links

These electric equipment companies are the big winners from global power shortage

Scott BarlowMarket Strategist
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

A daily roundup of research and analysis from The Globe and Mail’s market strategist Scott Barlow

Morgan Stanley energy analyst Martijn Rats asks “Which Will Peak Earlier? Supply? Or Demand? ,

“The planet puts boundaries on the amount of carbon that can safely be emitted. Therefore, oil consumption needs to peak. However, this is such a well-telegraphed prospect that it has solicited its own counter-response already: low investment … The world’s population is expanding by 1 billion every 13-14 years, during which GDP per capita in real terms is set to increase by 35% as well. The deeply uneven distribution of energy consumption around the world puts upward pressure on energy demand too. Despite efficiency efforts, energy consumption will still likely grow from 600 EJ today to 740 EJ by 2040, we estimate… Oil accounts for 31% of primary energy supply, but its share of energy supply growth is already lower at 20%, and falling by 0.5% per year. We assume this will continue, and then treat the electrification of transportation as a separate additional headwind. On these assumptions, oil demand peaks at 105 mb/d by late/end of this decade.”

Story continues below advertisement

“@SBarlow_ROB MS: ‘oil demand peaks at ~105 mb/d by late/end of this decade.’ – (research excerpt) Twitter

***

Citi analyst Martin Wilkie argues that electrical equipment companies will be the big winners from higher energy costs,

“We estimate that higher demand for efficient products is a bigger sector positive than the negative of higher power input costs. The two pillars of the green transition that impact electrical equipment stocks the most are renewable generation and electrification. In the face of higher power prices, the tone of the EU council meeting this week and COP 26 in November point to acceleration, not a pause, in the transition. For electrification, higher electricity prices can incentivize more efficient end-use products (especially LED lights, electric motors, and building management systems), but new electrification uses (from electric vehicles to building heating) also need higher renewable penetration to decouple from the gas price. We’d highlight Buy-rated ABB (motors), and Neutral-rated Signify (lighting) and Schneider Electric (energy management systems) as potential winners. … Many legacy technologies have already been phased out, but there are still significant gains to be made in upgrading items like lighting, electric motors and appliances. We estimate that a 50% increase in end-user electricity prices reduces the payback on switching from a CFL to a LED lamp from >6 months to <3 months. An 18-24 month payback on high-efficiency electrical motors can drop to 9-12 months when electricity prices increase >50%, making a capex item quasi opex. The EC estimates that there are ~8bn billion electric motors in use in the EU, accounting for 50% of electricity consumption; upgrades to new models can easily save 20% of power consumption”

“@SBarlow_ROB Citi: Electrical eqt companies the big winners from higher energy costs’ – (research excerpt) Twitter

***

BofA Securities global equity strategist Ajay Singh Kapur is becoming increasingly concerned about a sustained China slowdown,

Story continues below advertisement

“What worries us more is the stoical approach of policymakers towards the weakness in the equity and property markets, allowing a spate of defaults to go through without relenting their hawkish stance. Which makes us believe that perhaps, this is a once-in two decades restructuring of the Chinese economy (Deng Xiao Ping’s “Four Modernizations” in 1978, and Zhu Rong Ji’s restructuring of the SOEs and financial system in the late 1990s). If so, the data flow from China could confound even the pessimists, and we are on guard for that scenario unfolding … Correlation analysis of EM equities with the BofA China FCI and the China Credit Impulse suggests cyclical sectors such as materials, consumer durables, and capital goods tend to move with the Chinese easing cycle and are likely to continue to experience downward pressure.”

“@SBarlow_ROB BofA on China: ‘What worries us more is the stoical approach of policymakers towards the weakness in the equity and property markets” – (research excerpt) Twitter

***

Diversion: “15 Winning Photos From the 2021 Close-Up Photographer of the Year Competition” – Gizmodo

Tweet of the Day:

Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow the author of this article:

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies