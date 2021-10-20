These electric equipment companies are the big winners from global power shortage

A daily roundup of research and analysis from The Globe and Mail’s market strategist Scott Barlow
Morgan Stanley energy analyst Martijn Rats asks “Which Will Peak Earlier? Supply? Or Demand? ,
“The planet puts boundaries on the amount of carbon that can safely be emitted. Therefore, oil consumption needs to peak. However, this is such a well-telegraphed prospect that it has solicited its own counter-response already: low investment … The world’s population is expanding by 1 billion every 13-14 years, during which GDP per capita in real terms is set to increase by 35% as well. The deeply uneven distribution of energy consumption around the world puts upward pressure on energy demand too. Despite efficiency efforts, energy consumption will still likely grow from 600 EJ today to 740 EJ by 2040, we estimate… Oil accounts for 31% of primary energy supply, but its share of energy supply growth is already lower at 20%, and falling by 0.5% per year. We assume this will continue, and then treat the electrification of transportation as a separate additional headwind. On these assumptions, oil demand peaks at 105 mb/d by late/end of this decade.”
Citi analyst Martin Wilkie argues that electrical equipment companies will be the big winners from higher energy costs,
“We estimate that higher demand for efficient products is a bigger sector positive than the negative of higher power input costs. The two pillars of the green transition that impact electrical equipment stocks the most are renewable generation and electrification. In the face of higher power prices, the tone of the EU council meeting this week and COP 26 in November point to acceleration, not a pause, in the transition. For electrification, higher electricity prices can incentivize more efficient end-use products (especially LED lights, electric motors, and building management systems), but new electrification uses (from electric vehicles to building heating) also need higher renewable penetration to decouple from the gas price. We’d highlight Buy-rated ABB (motors), and Neutral-rated Signify (lighting) and Schneider Electric (energy management systems) as potential winners. … Many legacy technologies have already been phased out, but there are still significant gains to be made in upgrading items like lighting, electric motors and appliances. We estimate that a 50% increase in end-user electricity prices reduces the payback on switching from a CFL to a LED lamp from >6 months to <3 months. An 18-24 month payback on high-efficiency electrical motors can drop to 9-12 months when electricity prices increase >50%, making a capex item quasi opex. The EC estimates that there are ~8bn billion electric motors in use in the EU, accounting for 50% of electricity consumption; upgrades to new models can easily save 20% of power consumption”
BofA Securities global equity strategist Ajay Singh Kapur is becoming increasingly concerned about a sustained China slowdown,
“What worries us more is the stoical approach of policymakers towards the weakness in the equity and property markets, allowing a spate of defaults to go through without relenting their hawkish stance. Which makes us believe that perhaps, this is a once-in two decades restructuring of the Chinese economy (Deng Xiao Ping’s “Four Modernizations” in 1978, and Zhu Rong Ji’s restructuring of the SOEs and financial system in the late 1990s). If so, the data flow from China could confound even the pessimists, and we are on guard for that scenario unfolding … Correlation analysis of EM equities with the BofA China FCI and the China Credit Impulse suggests cyclical sectors such as materials, consumer durables, and capital goods tend to move with the Chinese easing cycle and are likely to continue to experience downward pressure.”
