These investments are getting whacked today as trade frictions rise

The trade conflict between China and the United States is weighing stocks again as investors bet that tit-for-tat duties on exports could escalate to a point where they start to impact jobs and the global economy.

In midday trading on Wednesday, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 167.9 points, or 0.7 per cent, to 23,865.46, after recovering from a selloff of more than 500 points at the start of trading.

The setbacks follow news that China has proposed tariffs on US$50-billion worth of U.S. imports into the country, more or less matching previously announced U.S. tariffs on imports from China.

The stock market declines continue a bout of volatility that has gripped markets for the past two months, amid not only trade tensions but an unpredictable U.S. president and rising interest rates.

The S&P 500 fell 10.7 points or 0.4 per cent, to 2603.75 – or down nearly 10 per cent from its record high in January. In Canada, the S&P/TSX composite index fell 71.55 points or 0.5 per cent, to 15,109.21.

Beneath these broad market moves, though, some stocks, bonds and commodities are telling stories of their own. Some highlights:

Boeing Co.: Down

Boeing was the biggest casualty within the Dow on Wednesday, reflecting China’s tariffs on some U.S.-made planes. With the maker of the popular single-aisle 737 now facing duties of 25 per cent, competing planes from Airbus will have a competitive advantage if the trade war continues.

Make no mistake: China is a big market for Boeing. According to Bloomberg News, the country is expected to surpass the United States as the world’s largest market for planes in as little as four years.

“Airbus will be the outright winner,” Shukor Yusof, founder of aviation consulting firm Endau Analytics, told Bloomberg. “It’s unprecedented and this is just the beginning. The U.S. stands to lose more from this than China.”

Nonetheless, the dip in Boeing’s share price has to be put into context of a roaring bull market in recent years. The stock is still up 8 per cent year-to-date, and has delivered a total return (including dividends) of 326 per cent over the past five years.

NVIDIA Corp.: Down

NVIDIA, which designs graphics processing units used in smartphones, tablets computers and cars, has been caught in China’s tariffs on U.S. semiconductor exports. China is the source of about a third of the company’s business. And its chief executive officer recently issued a stern warning about the impact that a trade war could have.

“There cannot be a war,” said Jensen Huang in an article that appeared in ZDNet. “It is definitely better, it is actually vitally important, that the world continues to have a collaborative trading and open business relationship.”

Soy beans: Down 3 per cent.

It was no surprise that China included U.S. soybeans in its list of 106 items to be hit with tariffs, given that a third of U.S.-grown soybeans, valued at US$14-billion, go to China.

Soybean prices were down about 3 per cent in midday trading, recovering some lost ground after starting the day down more than 5 per cent. Though China depends on U.S. imports, tariffs are seen as a particularly effective way of striking at U.S. agricultural regions that tend to have strong support for U.S. President Donald Trump.

Ford Motor Co.: Unchanged.

That’s right, investors are shrugging. Fact is, China exports very few vehicles into the United States, while Ford’s plan to import its low-priced Focus vehicles from China into the United States isn’t expected to begin until next year.

The other factor that may be supporting Ford is the fact that its share price has already been battered over worries that vehicle sales have peaked. The shares have tumbled 10 per cent year-to-date and are down 37 per cent since July 2014.

General Motors Co. was also relatively unchanged. The shares were down just 2 cents, to US$36.92, after recovering for a steeper selloff at the start of trading in the morning.

U.S. Treasury Bonds: Holding steady.

You may recall that U.S. bond yields leapt earlier in the year in anticipation of rising inflation and a hawkish response from the Federal Reserve. The yield on the 10-year U.S. Treasury bond approached 3 per cent in February, wreaking havoc on stock valuations – and walloping dividend stocks in particular.

Now, though, bonds may be attracting investors looking for a quiet haven from the caterwauling in the stock market (and, presumably, investors betting that the U.S. economy will become a casualty in the trade war). The yield on the 10-year bond was 2.76 per cent on Wednesday – and popular fixed-income exchange-traded funds (ETFs) were slightly higher.

The iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF rose 3 cents, to US$106.81.

Dividend stocks: Up.

While many steady dividend-paying stocks were hit as bond yields rose in February, these same stocks have performed far better as bond yields decline and stock markets react to the escalating rhetoric about trade and tariffs.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF, which tracks dividend aristocrats that have raised their payouts every year for at least 20 years, rose 3 cents to US$90.63.

In Canada, the action was more mixed. Dividend-heavy telecom stocks rose slightly. Utilities fell 0.4 per cent, but outperformed the broader S&P/TSX composite index.