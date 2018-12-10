These stocks are due for a bounce: Goldman Sachs

A roundup of what The Globe and Mail’s market strategist Scott Barlow is reading today on the Web

Goldman Sachs U.S. equity strategist David Kostin believes 2019 will be a difficult year for higher-growth stocks, but in the short believes stocks with a high Sharpe Ratio (essentially risk-adjusted return, excess performance divided by standard deviation),

“Tactically, S&P 500 appears to have priced a more drastic slowdown in economic growth than we expect. The outlook for Value stocks has also improved in recent months, although the economic environment still supports Growth. For tactical investors, our rebalanced High Sharpe Ratio basket (GSTHSHRP) represents a value screen with a quality overlay. The basket has lagged S&P 500 by 10 pp YTD but has outperformed in 68% of 6-month periods since 1999. New stocks with the highest prospective Sharpe Ratios: NFX, NWSA, KORS, FLR. “

Canada’s resource-heavy equity benchmark leaves us at the mercy of the Chinese to a significant degree, as Citi’s metals forecast highlights,

“China’s growth is slowing faster than expected driving base metal downgrades — Citi’s commodity year ahead report highlights the global uncertainty due to simmering trade tensions, a slowing Chinese economy and ongoing liquidity removal. In this context we downgrade 2019 copper prices by 2%, aluminium by 7% and nickel by 16%. The key to this economic outlook however is resolution of the US/China trade dispute and further Chinese policy easing. If this does not pan out then our bear case may be more pertinent. Sector looks cheap, but increasingly a macro call and stocks are lacking bottom up positive catalyst.”

“China’s commodities imports falls highlighting economic weakness” - Financial Times (paywall)

Also from Citi, U.S. equity strategist Tobias Levkovich asks an important investor question in “Is Tech Broken?”. He finds the technology sector still overvalued in general,

“Our models … still argue for concern in the Tech Hardware & Equipment group but may highlight a bit more optimism for Semiconductors & Semi Equipment .. Earnings estimate revisions still need to fall further before a bottom is likely, restraining near-term bounce-back probabilities. Weakness abroad, trade uncertainty and a stronger dollar all likely contribute to lower numbers versus current expectations in 2019. Forecasts have been coming down but more is required and January could bring cuts. ”

“Where to put your money in 2019 — it’s not US stocks, according to Morgan Stanley” – CNBC

Reuters’ John Kemp remains a must-read for energy investors,

“In the run up to last week’s OPEC meeting in Vienna, hedge fund managers had little confidence in the organization’s ability to cut production by enough to avoid an oversupplied market next year.… Funds are the least-bullish towards middle distillates since July 2017, according to an analysis of position data from ICE Futures Europe. Middle distillates are heavily geared towards the economic cycle because most distillate fuel oil is used in freight transportation (shipping, railroads, aviation, trucks), manufacturing, mining and farming. So the collapse in sentiment towards distillates is consistent with growing concerns about the outlook for the global economy in 2019.”

“Oil traders focus on deteriorating economic outlook rather than OPEC” – Kemp, Reuters

“Oil’s gains could be in jeopardy thanks to uncertainty over how the OPEC+ coalition will implement its deal to cut output” – Bloomberg

“Stock selloff snowballs on fresh fears for world growth” – Reuters

Tweet of the Day:

