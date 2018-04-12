These stocks are set to see big moves on Friday

The stock market has whipsawed to the latest headlines on trade wars, geopolitical risk, Trump administration instability — just about anything other than good old-fashioned corporate profit numbers.

Can the big U.S. banks start an earnings season, then, that turns it around? Friday morning, reports begin that could go a long way to restoring and cementing the bull — or provide new reasons to be wary.

It is, says market commentator Jim Cramer, the “most important earnings season for the big banks in years.” Mr. Cramer, consider a maven by some and a carnival barker by others, says the banks have the potential to “turbocharge the opening of the earnings season.”

Right now, the bet is on bull. Expectations are that JPMorgan Chase & Co., Wells Fargo & Co., Citigroup and PNC Financial Services Group will benefit from rising interest rates and increased market volatility, which should help the trading revenue in their capital-markets businesses. U.S. corporate tax cuts should also help the banks.

Friday’s reporting group includes three of the four biggest U.S. banks (Bank of America doesn’t report until Monday). PNC, a Pittsburgh-based regional, is the country’s sixth-biggest commercial bank.

Of the four, the wild card is Wells Fargo, which continues to be dogged by regulatory problems and legal threats stemming from a series of customer-abusing practices, from fake accounts to exploitative auto loans, perpetuated over the last several years. This was euphemistically referred to as “idiosyncratic risk” on the cable channel CNBC this week.

That makes Wells the least-favoured by analysts of the four reporting Friday, with 13 buys, 11 holds and seven sells in the ratings mix. Analysts are roughly evenly mixed on JPMorgan and PNC. Citigroup wins out, with 20 buys versus eight holds and a sell. Citigroup is down nearly 6 per cent this year, while most other big U.S. financial stocks are close to the S&P 500, which is down TK year-to-date. JPMorgan is up more than 4 per cent.

Canadian earnings can’t compare in terms of gravity for Friday’s trading sessions, but the calendar isn’t silent: Cogeco Communications Inc. and its affiliate, Cogeco Inc., reported after the markets closed Thursday.

Analysts had expected, on average, earnings per share of $6.05 on revenue of just over $2.44 billion. The consensus EBITDA was just over $1.1 billion.

Cogeco topped analyst expectations for EPS seven quarters in a row heading into Thursday’s report, with the most recent result beating consensus by 5.7 per cent, according to Thomson Reuters’ Eikon.