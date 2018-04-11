These stocks are set to see big moves on Thursday

Shaw Communications Inc. has been making news with its employee voluntary-departure program. Thursday morning, it needs to avoid departing from earnings guidance, as well.

Analysts such as Canaccord Genuity’s Aravinda Galappatthige are generally expecting a “soft” second quarter from the telecom, followed by a “strong” second half. Yet how strong? Mr. Galappatthige says his firm’s estimates are for a 2.8 per cent year-over-year first-half decline in EBITDA, or earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization decline in. That means Shaw would have to generate 13 per cent growth in the second half of its fiscal year to achieve its 5 per cent EBITDA growth target for the year.

He expects recent changes in pricing and promotions and an easy comparison to the past year’s results to help drive the EBITDA growth in the second half of the year, but he says he’s “skeptical of double-digit growth in an environment where Telus is likely to step up marketing activity.” (He has a hold and $28 price target, versus Wednesday’s close of $24.17).

On the average, analysts expect Shaw to report 28 cents in earnings per share on revenue of $1.27 billion, according to Thomson Reuters’ Eikon. The EBITDA estimate is just under $502 million. The EPS estimate has missed more than beaten in the last two years, Eikon says, with the most recent quarter falling more than 20 per cent below consensus.

Adam Shine of National Bank Financial says, however, that “conference call disclosures could trump second-quarter financials.” (The call is at 9 a.m. Toronto time.) He expects an update on that full-year EBITDA guidance that has Mr. Galappatthige concerned. He also looks for comment on the implications of a coming cut to Corus’ dividend, which brings $92 million to Shaw each year. Mr. Shine dropped his price target from $28 to $27 Monday and has a “sector perform” rating.

Also of interest: the aforementioned voluntary-departure program, which will cost the company a quarter of its work force. The Globe and Mail reported Wednesday that Jim Little, Shaw’s chief marketing officer, is leaving the company May 4, the same day that chief financial officer Vito Culmone is set to depart. Shaw says 3,300 employees, more than five times the amount expected, accepted voluntary buyout offers and will leave over the next year and a half. The company has said it will record a $450-million restructuring charge, to be reflected in the results announced Thursday.

In the U.S., retailer Bed, Bath & Beyond plummeted in after-market trading when it said its current-year fiscal-year profits will be in low-to-mid $2 range, much below estimated $3.03, per Thomson Reuters’ I/B/E/S. Shares were down nearly 14 per cent and if the price holds on Thursday’s opening, it will be a nine-and-a-half-year low. Up to Wednesday’s close, the stock had fallen 46 per cent in the last 12 months and 3.5 per cent year to date.

Thursday morning features an earnings report from BlackRock in what’s expected by some analysts to be a weak quarter for asset managers. Analysts at Jefferies says most will exhibit little to no growth in assets under management in the first quarter; it cut price targets on BlackRock, Invesco and T. Rowe Price.

With files from Reuters








































