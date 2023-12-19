Daily roundup of research and analysis from The Globe and Mail’s market strategist Scott Barlow

Scotiabank analyst Jean-Michel Gauthier is watching two TSX 60 stocks that may be removed from the large-cap benchmark,

“TSX 60 Deletion Watch on AQN [Algonquin Power and Utilities, AQN-T] & FM [First Quantum Minerals Ltd., FM-T] — Keep an Eye on 0.2 per cent. FM and AQN have shrunk to being the two smallest stocks in the TSX 60 with only a 0.25% weight. A historical analysis of past deletions highlights a deletion danger zone below 0.2 per cent. The index committee’s decision could be swifter for AQN if it breaches 0.2 per cent given an extended period of time at low weight already. FM could be given a pass for a longer period in our view: the collapse is recent, stems from a specific event (Cobre Panama), and could be reversed. Most Likely Replacements for AQN or FM: FFH, then TFII”

***

Wells Fargo global equity strategist Chris Haverland recommends cautious positioning to start 2024,

“Early in a recovery, we would expect to see broad-based equity market gains, which was not the case in 2023. This lack of market breadth (along with our call for an economic slowdown) suggests late-cycle dynamics are at play, leading us to maintain our defensive positioning entering 2024. Before the swivel to recovery, we suggest a patient and diligent focus on quality in equity markets. Specifically, we are favorable U.S. Large Cap Equities, neutral U_S. Mid Cap Equities, and most unfavorable US. Small Cap Equities. Our work suggests U.S. Large Cap Equities (represented by the S&P 500 Index) leads all other equity classes in quality characteristics, such as profitability, earnings stability, liquidity, and healthy balance sheets. U.S. Small Cap Equities (represented by the Russell 2000 Index) scores poorly on several quality metrics, including profitability, with non- earning companies comprising more than 40 per cent of the index. Once the recession appears to be fully priced in to market valuations, we likely will look for an opportunity to position for a potential early-cycle recovery later in 2024. As is most often the case, that time will likely come while the economy is still in a downturn. Even so, market multiples historically have tended to bottom and begun to expand before the economy recovers”.

***

BofA Securities published their popular monthly survey of global fund managers,

“Sentiment most upbeat since Jan’22 on ‘Goldilocks ‘24′ … Investors cut cash to 4.5 per cent from 4.7 per cent (2-year low), increase equity OW [overweight], enter ‘24 most bearish commodities relative to bonds since Mar’09 … Net 50 per cent of FMS [fund manager survey] investors expect weaker global growth but more than 7/10 predict ‘soft’ or ‘no’ landing & EPS optimism now highest since Feb’22; investors see ‘hard landing’ as #1 tail risk in ‘24 … : 91 per cent say Fed hikes over; expectation of lower rates (89 per cent) & bond yields (62 per cent) at record highs this century as most investors since Nov’08 say monetary policy ‘too restrictive’; bonds & tech seen as biggest winners from Fed cuts in H1′24 … Lowest cash OW since Apr’21, highest commodity UW since Jun’17, highest stock OW since Feb’22, highest bond OW in 15-years; investors rotating to banks (1st OW since Feb’23), Eurozone, small cap, and out of REITs & energy (most UW since Dec’20)”

***

Diversion: Sports and pop culture specialists The Ringer published “The 84 Sentences That Explain 2023″