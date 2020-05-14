 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
This adviser is wrong in the advice he’s providing, but you have to feel for him

Rob CarrickPersonal Finance Columnist
A 91-year-old is being urged by her adviser to sell her dividend stocks and switch to mutual funds.

It’s seemingly a win-lose proposition. The adviser wins by making more money off the client, while the client loses because fees go up with no obvious benefit.

This investor’s daughter recently emailed me to get a view on what her mom should do. The mom has had an investment account since forever where she pays only commissions on the buying and selling of securities. The charge, according to the daughter, is 2 per cent of the transaction cost or $150. “She has sold nothing in years,” the daughter notes.

Recently, the mom’s account was assigned to a new adviser who “sells mutual funds and has nothing to do with stocks.” Should the mom switch to funds, or move her stocks to an online brokerage where the cost to buy and sell stocks would be roughly $10 or less per trade?

No specifics on the mom’s portfolio were supplied, so it’s certainly possible a mutual fund would provide superior diversification and investment management. But the cost would likely be in the 2 per cent range, including a portion for the adviser to cover services and advice. Right now, the mom is paying virtually nothing because she’s not trading.

Here’s the adviser’s point of view on this: He has an account that requires at least a modest amount of oversight and generates virtually nothing in fees. It’s not a great business model, so he’s pushing for a move to funds with fees that will pay him and his firm up to 1 per cent annually (the other 1 per cent or so goes to the fund company).

Suggestion for this reader and her mom: Ask the adviser to explain how the jump in fees would be justified. Would returns from funds have a reasonable chance of outperforming the dividend stocks by enough to absorb the extra fee? What services would the adviser provide to earn that fee?

If satisfactory answers aren’t obtained, a move to an online broker makes sense as long as the mom and/or daughter are up for the challenge of managing the money effectively. As we’ve seen in the first five months of 2020, investing isn’t easy.

Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter.

