Daily roundup of research and analysis from The Globe and Mail’s market strategist Scott Barlow

RBC Capital Markets analyst Maurice Choy highlighted his top picks in the Canadian regulated utilities sector,

“The market’s attention mostly turned to the sector’s share price performance (including the divergence between the FTS [Fortis] and EMA [Emera] stock valuations), catalysts ahead (including those related to the energy transition, politics, and ongoing regulatory events), affordability, and capital allocation … Emera remains our preferred pure-play name, and broadly, we also see investors having good options in this sector depending on: (1) the intended exposure (e.g., defensive, dividend/income, value, U.S. vs Canada or both); (2) timing of catalysts over the year … (3) Their position on ESG and energy transition … The sector has slightly outperformed by 200-250 basis points since the Russia/Ukraine war began, which we believe reinforces its defensive characteristics in times of uncertainty … Modest 10-year GOC bond yield increases (roughly 20 basis points)since the war began appear to have had minimal impact on the sector’s relative performance. Put differently, the performance related to changes in interest rates might be less linear, and more linked to the rate of change in 10-year GOC bond yields”

Emera Inc. is the only outperform rated of the stocks mentioned in the report – Canadian Utilities Ltd., Fortis Inc. and Hydro One Ltd. are all rated “sector perform.”

***

Scotiabank strategists and analysts are expecting more momentum for beaten-down renewable power stocks,

“Scotiabank GBM analyst Jean-Michel Gauthier notes that TSX Renewable names have been in the penalty box of our SQoRE Canada model since April 2021. However, the Russian invasion of Ukraine could be a powerful catalyst for further upside just as Growth rankings are starting to turn the corner. Right now, none of the six names that we track on the TSX standout in our rankings, but we do note ranking mean-reversion can be swift once an out-of-favour space catches a bid … Scotiabank GBM analyst Justin Strong adds that we have seen significant interest from investors in the renewable space YTD, and it appears that the oil price run up was the catalyst to get the shares moving higher. The renewable group should benefit from an increasing focus on energy security, which improves the global outlook of growth for the group. Our favourite names are Boralex, Brookfield Renewable and Northland Power.”

***

BMO economist Robert Kavcic presented one housing valuation measure that could signal the imminent end of the real estate boom,

“Housing valuations are stretched heading into a series of rate hikes. Is the market at risk? Could be. Here’s a look at Ontario, where our valuation (or affordability) metric is now pushing the heights seen at the end of the 1980s. And, that is based on still historic low mortgage rates. This exercise uses a 1.9% current average mortgage rate (BoC data on funds advanced, weighted by the market share of variable and fixed rates, which is currently around 50/50). If we assume that variable rates rise 100 bps, and fixed rates grind up another 50 bps (those are probably low-end assumptions), then the chart shows where valuations will get stretched to — above late-1980′s levels. There are many similarities: Demographic boom, inflation and speculation. We’ll have to wait and see about the outcome…”

The most interesting thing for me here is despite the widespread belief that housing prices are now more insane than ever before, this affordability measure is only now reaching the levels of the late 1980s.

***

