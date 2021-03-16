 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Inside the Market

This BMO chart shows the absurdity of Canada’s ‘boiling’ housing market

Scott BarlowMarket Strategist
Daily roundup of research and analysis from The Globe and Mail’s market strategist Scott Barlow

BMO economist Robert Kavcic presents one chart showing the sheer absurdity of the recent jump in home prices,

“If it’s not fully apparent to all parties that the Canadian housing market is boiling, this picture might convey the message… Note the acceleration. That is, the 1-month change is faster than 3-month; which is faster than the 6-month; which is faster than the 12-month. In all cases but the 12-month (and that won’t be long either), price growth has accelerated through the rates seen in 2017, when policymakers were working on multiple fronts to tame the market. Spring is now in the air and there’s little at the moment to get this momentum in check…'

“AM Charts for March 16, 2021” – BMO Economics

BofA Securities popular survey of fund manager positioning and outlooks [FMS] provided more interesting results than usual (my emphasis),

“Investor sentiment unambiguously bullish: COVID-19 no longer #1 “tail risk”, 1st time since Feb’20 (inflation & taper tantrums now bigger risks); V-shaped recovery inducing jump in rate expectations, capitulation into cyclicals, biggest drop in tech exposure in 15 years … Investors now want capex not buybacks or debt reduction; March FMS sees biggest jump in short-term rate expectations in 2 years (though 1st Fed rate hike not expected until Feb’23) … Allocation to commodities at all-time high; investors v long stocks, v short bonds: Q. what 10-year Treasury yield causes >10% equity correction? A. 2.0%; Q. what yield on the 10-year Treasury makes bonds attractive relative to stocks? A. 2.5%. … FMS contrarian trades: long cash-short commodities, long utilities-short industrials if GT10 heading to 2%; long tech-short banks”

“@SBarlow_ROB BoA Fund Manager Survey summary: “biggest drop in tech exposure in 15 years”?” – (research excerpt) Twitter

The global research team at Morgan Stanley warned investors that this market cycle is likely to be much shorter than the historical average,

“The Great Covid Recession (GCR) was preceded by an inverted yield curve, high consumer confidence, weak equity market breadth, an earnings recession and a late-cycle reading from our Cross-Asset Cycle Model. We think it represented the end of one cycle and the beginning of another — a new cycle that we believe could run hotter, but shorter, than the prior 3. The speed and strength of the economic rebound since March 2020 is unprecedented. Our economists see real GDP returning to its pre-COVID growth path in 3Q21. By comparison, post the Global Financial Crisis, real GDP never returned to its pre-recession path despite a less severe contraction … The prior 3 US expansions lasted for 127, 72, and 119 months, respectively, versus an average of 63 months post-WWII … Beyond just the speed of the recovery, the duration of this cycle faces another important risk—inflation. A fast and robust demand recovery, coupled with a constrained supply side, means that inflation is set to make a comeback after a 30-year absence”

“@SBarlow_ROB MS believes current market cycle will be intense, but short” – (research excerpt) Twitter

Newsletter: “The cat is out of the bag. No longer can equity investors ignore this risk [of rising bond yields]” – Globe Investor

Diversion: “The NFT Art Heists May Have Begun” – Gizmodo

Tweet of the Day:

Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.

