This Canadian energy stock is among Citi’s top global picks

U.K.-based Morgan Stanley strategist Andrew Sheets noted the importance of earnings growth in 2020 after last year, when market gains were almost entirely because stocks got more expensive,
“The 2010s were a decade unprecedented for the gap between global growth (sluggish) and global returns (outstanding). With the bar raised, 2020 is about one thing: delivering … improvement [in global economic growth] would be good news. But for 2020, it will now be weighted against the expectations that have risen to meet it. 2019 saw an extraordinary level of valuation expansion across global equity markets (+28%). In the last 30 years, only 2009, a year coming out of the teeth of the worst financial crisis in 80+ years, saw more… Multiple expansion in advance of better economic data is normal. The market should be forward-looking, and paying up in advance of better times is the rational response of an efficient market. But the rub for 2020 is the scale of this paying up; multiple expansion on this scale requires a ‘show me’ moment for earnings“
Cenovus Energy Inc. is among top picks for Citi strategist Chris Montagu, who implements a quantitiative stock selection strategy looking to uncover undervalued stocks with price momentum,
“Our model uses a globally consistent framework to measure relative Value and Momentum for a large number of stocks across global developed and emerging markets. Each month our model produces relative Value and Momentum rankings which are equally weighted to arrive at a global attractiveness score for each stock”
Besides Cenovus, the picks list includes Toyota Motor and SAP.
Bloomberg’s Joe Wiesenthal posted an excerpt from Goldman Sachs research arguing that gold is a better hedge against Iran-related market volatility than crude,
“The precedent set by the Abqaiq attack showed the oil market has significant supply flexibility starteing when Brent is at US$70/bbl, even before shale production needs to ramp up… higher breakeven inflation and weak growth data likely helped gold [to US$1550 per ounce] as they add to concerns of a potentyial late cycle inflation overshoot … such an overshoot is the economic environment where gold historically does best “
Also from Citi, chief U.S. equity strategist (and Montreal’s own) Tobias Levkovich echoes the skepticism of Morgan Stanley’s Andrew Sheets in predicting marginal returns from U.S. stocks in 2020,
“Valuation is still supportive of moderate gains but after the 30%+ rally from the lows of 2018, one cannot realistically buy into another similar run unless euphoric money flows come in as we saw in 1999… The earnings outlook does argue for a modest recovery from this past year’s marginal increase, helped along by Health Care, IT, Consumer Discretionary and Communication Services. Street expectations for Industrials, Energy and Materials look lofty to us and will need to be culled back from our perspective. Thus, overall bottom-up consensus profit growth forecasts are too high but more than 70% of buy-siders know that already and thus it is “baked” into markets”
Quite the chart on who has actually bought equities over the past decade... pic.twitter.com/jwc7trssSq— Robin Wigglesworth (@RobinWigg) January 6, 2020