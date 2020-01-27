This Canadian-headquartered protective apparel stock is skyrocketing on the coronavirus outbreak

As we enter our 20th year of writing this column (oh where did the time go?), this is the first time that a stock has been our focus three times. Alpha Pro Tech was our headliner in 2012, when trading at $1.35 and once again in 2017 when at $3.40. Our purchase price was $1.17.
This stock is rarely of importance to the investing community. Once when Benj went to the AGM in Markham just north of Toronto, he was greeted by eight people, all employees of the company or their spouses. He was the lone shareholder. When attending a few years later, the only other stockholder was Phil MacKellar, Benj’s colleague at Contra the Heard Investment Letter. Evidently for the public, this enterprise is normally a big yawn.
That changes when there is a contagion. SARS, H1N1, Ebola and now the 2019-nCoV all caused trading volumes in the stock to skyrocket along with the price. 2014 was the penultimate example as in the summer Alpha was trading around $2.00. In October it jumped to a peak of $10.73. On three days the volumes were more than twice the shares outstanding. That is an “ay caramba” of price and size!!! During that craziness, 79 per cent of our position was sold. It would have been great to sell the whole kit and kaboodle as the price descended to under $2.00 again. Unfortunately, we did not reload and simply sat waiting for another kick at the can with our remainder. That time appears to have arrived.
Although headquartered in Canada, most of APT’s operations are in the United States. Alpha operates in two segments. The relatively boring one is housewrap and synthetic roof products. This division typically does better when the U.S. housing sector is thriving, as it is now, but it is never very exciting. The catalyst for the stock price frenzy is the protective apparel component including products such as masks, scrub shirts, pants, gowns, boots, shoe covers, face hoods, bouffants and a bevy of other merchandise. When a major outbreak appears, sales for the gear skyrockets, with the bottom line being boosted handily. During the H1N1 scare, the black ink soared from $1.5 million to $9 million.
The corporate financials are the kind that we love to buy into. APT is profitable year after year. There is no debt. Revenues are generally stable though spiky with a contagion. There is over $5 million in the till. The current ratio is a robust 13:1 or so. The share tally has shrunk over the past decade from about 23 million to 13.5 million and last month the repurchase program was expanded by $2 million. Hopefully none will be spent now given the elevated stock price. Management is experienced and President/CEO Lloyd Hoffman grew up in the business, replacing his father.
What differs APT from most of its competitors is that many are sprawling enterprises that manufacture a myriad of products. Alpha Pro is about as close as an investor can get to a “pure play” in the sector, which explains why it responds so vigorously when alarm is in the wind. As with previous viral dangers, the coronavirus catalyzed the stock price to jump, 50 per cent last Tuesday. On Friday the trading volume was over 90 per cent of the float. As of mid-day Monday, with stock is up a further 25 per cent. With the contagion apparently gathering strength, more nuttiness is likely in store.
When the virus is wrestled under control, the stock price will likely fall under $3.00 again and slumber. That could be a good time to procure shares, as certainly another disease of this nature will arrive one day. While we do not wish anyone ill, preparing and profiting from these situations does not disturb us, us, as APT’s products save lives.
It would be delightful if there were more “inevitable” stocks like this in the portfolio. Happily, it has contributed to our 10-year annualized return of 18.4 per cent. Maybe if enough people glob onto the nature of corporations like this, we’ll see them at one of the company’s AGMs. There are always lots of empty seats.
Benj Gallander and Ben Stadelmann are co-editors of Contra the Heard Investment Letter