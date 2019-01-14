This chart may have you believing in the latest market rally

The U.S. economy and equity markets are in the process of proving a significant dependence on central banks and loose monetary policy for growth. The trend, if confirmed, has substantial implications for North American growth and investment portfolios.

The chart at the bottom of this article highlights the close relationship between the postcrisis equity market rally and easy-money credit conditions. The blue line is the S&P 500 index and the purple line represents the Goldman Sachs Financial Conditions Index designed by Jan Hatzuis, Goldman’s chief economist. The Financial Conditions Index uses central bank rates, bond yields, corporate bond spreads, equity market values and currency markets to measure the looseness of monetary conditions.

The components of the index are weighted to reflect each factor’s historical influence on U.S. gross domestic product growth. The Federal Reserve policy rate accounts for 4.4 per cent of the benchmark, the 10-year Treasury yield is 45.1 per cent, the yield spread of BBB-rated corporate bonds is another large portion at 39.6 per cent, the S&P 500’s valuation levels is 4.9 per cent and the broad trade-weighted U.S. dollar index is 6 per cent.

At base, the premise in comparing financial conditions with equity prices is that loose monetary conditions drive stock prices higher. Consumers can borrow more, pushing up real estate values and goods sales. Corporations can issue debt at low costs, which has been most evident in the past decade by the large scale of the share buyback trend and the rapid investment and development of shale oil reserves.

The two lines moved closely together for most of the past four years. (Note that the Financial Conditions Index is plotted inversely to better show the trend. A rising line on the chart indicates lower interest rates, easier credit and financial conditions). In simple terms, U.S. equities moved higher to the extent that credit conditions loosened.

The era of easy money appeared to end at the beginning of February, 2018, at least for the foreseeable future, and financial conditions have been tightening since.

The lines on the chart diverged markedly beginning in April of 2018, and lasting until September, 2018, when the close relationship and high correlation resumed. Importantly, the S&P 500’s recent rally was accompanied by a loosening in financial conditions as measured by the Goldman Sachs index.

The reasons for the five-month divergence are up for debate. My personal reading is that U.S. equity investors, accustomed to the success of buy-the-dip strategies in the 2010 to mid-2016 time frame, when the bond yields were falling and before central banks started tightening monetary policy, attempted to ignore tightening financial conditions. In early October, they were rudely reminded that financial conditions and monetary policy have been a major driver of asset prices, and the S&P 500 reflected this in the form of a series of significant sell-offs.

On Jan. 9, James Bullard, the president of the St. Louis Federal Reserve, gave an interview noting his opposition to further interest rate hikes because they could “endanger an otherwise strong economy," according to CNBC.

This is an interesting statement – even leaving aside the fact a strong economy is unlikely to be “endangered” by an increase in interest rates. If nothing else, Mr. Bullard’s comment underscores the importance of monetary policy for economic growth and, by extension, equity prices and provides good motivation for investors to pay close attention to financial-condition measures.

moving back in tandem Goldman Sachs Financial Conditions Index (inverted) S&P 500 index 3,000 98.0 2,800 98.5 2,600 99.0 2,400 99.5 2,200 100.0 2,000 100.5 1,800 101.0 1,600 101.5 2015 2016 2017 2018 ‘19 JOHN SOPINSKI/THE GLOBE AND MAIL SOURCE: scott barlow; bloomberg moving back in tandem Goldman Sachs Financial Conditions Index (inverted) S&P 500 index 3,000 98.0 2,800 98.5 2,600 99.0 2,400 99.5 2,200 100.0 2,000 100.5 1,800 101.0 1,600 101.5 2015 2016 2017 2018 ‘19 JOHN SOPINSKI/THE GLOBE AND MAIL SOURCE: scott barlow; bloomberg moving back in tandem Goldman Sachs Financial Conditions Index (inverted) S&P 500 index 3,000 98.0 2,800 98.5 2,600 99.0 2,400 99.5 2,200 100.0 2,000 100.5 1,800 101.0 1,600 101.5 2015 2016 2017 2018 ‘19 JOHN SOPINSKI/THE GLOBE AND MAIL, SOURCE: scott barlow; bloomberg

Scott Barlow, Globe Investor’s in-house market strategist, writes exclusively for our subscribers at Inside the Market.