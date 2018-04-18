This dividend stock looks like a buy – for those who can handle the risk

These are good days for Norbord Inc.: Profit is surging amid strong demand for its building materials.

But even after impressive gains this year, Norbord’s stock has a curiously low valuation that appears to be reflecting concerns ahead – and that’s good news for investors, because these concerns are probably unwarranted.

The Toronto-based company produces oriented strand board, or OSB, a type of wood-based panel similar to plywood and ideally suited to home construction.

Given that single-family homes have been springing up at a brisk pace in the United States, a key market for Norbord, North American OSB prices have risen 30 per cent amid tight supplies over the past year alone.

Yes, OSB is a hot commodity, and you can see it reflected in Norbord’s financial results. In 2017, profit increased 138 per cent year over year to US$434-million or US$4.49 a share after adjustments; cash from operating activities doubled, to US$609-million; and return on equity rose to 47 per cent from 30 per cent in 2016.

What’s more, the company reduced its long-term debt by about US$200-million last year and rewarded investors with a big boost to its quarterly dividend: Norbord raised its payout three times during the year, to 60 cents a share in the fourth quarter. The indicated yield is now an attractive 4.5 per cent based on the current quarterly payout.

Yet despite these encouraging numbers, the shares trade at just 10.5 times trailing earnings, a cheap valuation that suggests the outlook is far from clear. Well, it isn’t – but for anyone who can handle the risk, Norbord looks like a buying opportunity.

First, let’s explore why the market isn’t rewarding Norbord with a higher valuation. This is a classic cyclical stock: It does well when home-building activity is improving, demand for OSB is strong and building supplies are tight.

But if any of these factors deteriorate, Norbord can be hit hard: The shares fell more than 90 per cent a decade ago when the U.S. housing bubble popped.

Today, OSB producers are ramping up supply to meet demand. Worrywarts know what could happen next: If the supply of building materials exceeds demand, perhaps as the U.S. economy sputters following nine years of expansion, OSB prices will fall.

Under this gloomy scenario, even Norbord’s dividend is at risk. While many dividend-paying companies aim for a steady quarterly payout, Norbord has a variable dividend policy: The quarterly payout rises and falls with cash flow, capital requirements and other factors.

Agreed, this isn’t a hold-forever utility stock. But there is a compelling case for investing in Norbord here.

First, demand for OSB should hold up with continuing expansion in U.S. home-building activity. Housing starts, key to OSB consumption, has been improving steadily since bottoming out in 2009, but they are still below the 50-year historical average.

Barring an economic downturn or a particularly sharp rise in borrowing costs, home-building activity should continue to improve.

Paul Quinn, an analyst at RBC Dominion Securities, believes that the outlook for U.S. housing construction is stronger than it has been in years.

“The ‘stars are aligning’ with strong demand for both new and existing homes, low inventory, strong employment/economic conditions, and a favourable demographic tide as the bulk of the ‘millennials’ generation shifts into the key 25-35 home-buying age category,” Mr. Quinn said in a note earlier this month.

That takes care of the demand issue.

As for supply, which is the second part of the bullish case for Norbord, OSB producers are indeed expanding their capacity. But Raymond James analyst Daryl Swetlishoff points out that even the announced capacity expansion of 12 per cent, about double the expected increase in demand, should leave the market relatively balanced given the current shortages of OSB.

Mr. Swetlishoff expects OSB prices will remain strong, at US$330 per thousand square feet in 2018 – good enough to deliver to Norbord an estimated profit of $4.80 a share in 2018 and, presumably, continuing dividend payments.

Norbord shares are up about 26 per cent this year as investors start to catch on. Expect more gains ahead because the good times aren’t over yet.