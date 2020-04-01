This index provides investor guidance where earnings forecasts have failed

The length and severity of the global pandemic is largely unknowable and this has left Bay Street and Wall Street analysts paralyzed – unable to project corporate earnings with any degree of accuracy. Calculating fundamental values for equities is thus impossible and leaves central bank-driven financial conditions as the primary driver of stock markets.
Confusion currently reigns in the analyst community. The sudden halt in the North American economy means trailing earnings provide no useful guidance for profit growth in 2020. Forward earnings estimates are also of little value, as analysts have been unwilling or unable to cut earnings forecasts for this year.
In a recent research report, Citigroup U.S. equity strategist Tobias Levkovich wrote that analysts’ consensus estimates of 4 per cent to 5 per cent growth for 2020 “seems way out of touch with the ongoing reality." Instead, Mr. Levkovich predicts a 24-per-cent decline, year over year, for S&P 500 earnings.
Pricing the market: A benchmark to watch
S&P 500
GS U.S. Financial
Conditions Index (inverted)
3,600
97.5
3,400
98
98.5
3,200
99
3,000
99.5
2,800
100
2,600
100.5
2,400
101
2,200
101.5
2,000
102
J
F
M
A
M
J
J
A
S
O
N
D
J
F
M
2019
2020
Bond spreads: A volatile influence
on equity returns
S&P 500
CSI BBB Index (avg. yield of BBB-
rated corp. bonds minus 10-year
U.S. Treasury yield, inverted)
3,600
0.0%
3,400
0.5
3,200
1.0
3,000
1.5
2,800
2.0
2,600
2.5
2,400
3.0
2,200
3.5
2,000
4.0
J
F
M
A
M
J
J
A
S
O
N
D
J
F
M
2019
2020
JOHN SOPINSKI/THE GLOBE AND MAIL
SOURCE: scott barlow; bloomberg
Pricing the market: A benchmark to watch
S&P 500
GS U.S. Financial Conditions index (inverted)
3,600
97.5
3,400
98
98.5
3,200
99
3,000
99.5
2,800
100
2,600
100.5
2,400
101
2,200
101.5
2,000
102
J
F
M
A
M
J
J
A
S
O
N
D
J
F
M
2019
2020
Bond spreads: A volatile influence
on equity returns
S&P 500
CSI BBB Index (avg. yield of BBB-rated corp.
bonds minus 10-year U.ST yield, inverted)
3,600
0.0%
3,400
0.5
3,200
1.0
3,000
1.5
2,800
2.0
2,600
2.5
2,400
3.0
2,200
3.5
2,000
4.0
J
F
M
A
M
J
J
A
S
O
N
D
J
F
M
2019
2020
JOHN SOPINSKI/THE GLOBE AND MAIL
SOURCE: scott barlow; bloomberg
Pricing the market: A benchmark to watch
S&P 500
GS U.S. Financial Conditions Index (inverted)
3,600
97.5
3,400
98
98.5
3,200
99
3,000
99.5
2,800
100
2,600
100.5
2,400
101
2,200
101.5
2,000
102
J
F
M
A
M
J
J
A
S
O
N
D
J
F
M
2019
2020
Bond spreads: A volatile influence on equity returns
S&P 500
CSI BBB Index (avg. yield of BBB-rated corp. bonds
minus 10-year U.S. Treasury yield, inverted)
3,600
0.0%
3,400
0.5
3,200
1.0
3,000
1.5
2,800
2.0
2,600
2.5
2,400
3.0
2,200
3.5
2,000
4.0
J
F
M
A
M
J
J
A
S
O
N
D
J
F
M
2019
2020
JOHN SOPINSKI/THE GLOBE AND MAIL, SOURCE: scott barlow; bloomberg
The Goldman Sachs U.S. Financial Conditions Index has provided valuable investor insight where earnings forecasts have failed. This benchmark uses government and corporate bond yields, U.S. Federal Reserve policy rates and the trade-weighted U.S. dollar index to measure the availability of credit in Corporate America.
The close relationship between U.S. equity prices and financial conditions suggests that stocks and credit markets are taking cues on pricing from one another, at the very least.
Credit conditions have been improving (or loosening) since March 6, owing to the Federal Reserve. The U.S. central bank three days prior to that date took aim at most of the components of the Financial Conditions Index – slashing the Fed funds rate, and announcing open market asset purchases to lower both government yields and corporate bond yield spreads.
The March low for the S&P 500 occurred on March 23 and stock prices began following the improvement in credit conditions from that point.
Corporate bond spreads were, and remain, the most important element of financial conditions for equity investors to follow. The second chart compares BBB-rated corporate bond spreads – the average yield of BBB-rated corporate bonds minus the 10-year U.S. Treasury yield – with the S&P 500. Note that the bond index is plotted inversely to better show the trend. A BBB rating is the lowest rung of “investment grade.”
A rising purple line indicates falling corporate bond yields and improving borrowing conditions.
The bond spread rose from 1.3 per cent above Treasuries on Feb. 19 (the day the S&P 500 peaked) to 3.4 per cent on March 23. It doesn’t sound like much, but the increase represented a potential calamity for global asset markets.
For much of the past decade, companies took advantage of steadily declining borrowing costs to take on more debt. The proceeds were used for share buybacks, capacity expansion (particularly in the U.S. shale industry) and refinancing existing debt at lower rates to reduce interest costs.
The jump in corporate borrowing costs reflected in the spread index represented a serious threat to profitability for many companies, and in some cases signalled future insolvency. The central bank support to narrow corporate bond spreads was vital to calm these fears.
Credit downgrades remain a major threat to investor returns. Portfolio managers in the corporate bond sector are often restricted from buying high yield or “junk” bonds. This means that when bonds are downgraded from BBB status to junk, portfolio managers and some exchange-traded funds that own them are forced to sell the bonds into an illiquid market with few buyers.
For now, financial conditions are supportive for equity prices and central banks across the world have signalled their intention to keep it that way. The components of financial conditions that are most under the Fed’s control, such as policy rates and bond yields, will remain a positive influence.
The big question remains corporate balance sheets. The likelihood of higher borrowing costs, debt defaults, credit downgrades and even bankruptcies will make bond spreads the most volatile influence on broader financial conditions and overall equity market returns.
Investors can follow U.S. bond spreads at the St. Louis Federal Reserve Bank’s FRED Economic Data website.
Scott Barlow, Globe Investor’s in-house market strategist, writes exclusively for our subscribers at Inside the Market.