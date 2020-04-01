 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Support quality journalism
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start today
Start Today
The Globe and Mail
Support quality journalism
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Globe and Mail website displayed on various devices
Just$1.99
per week
for the first 24 weeks

Start today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){console.log("scroll");var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1);

Inside the Market

Register
AdChoices

This index provides investor guidance where earnings forecasts have failed

Scott Barlow
Scott BarlowMarket Strategist
For Subscribers
Comments

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

The length and severity of the global pandemic is largely unknowable and this has left Bay Street and Wall Street analysts paralyzed – unable to project corporate earnings with any degree of accuracy. Calculating fundamental values for equities is thus impossible and leaves central bank-driven financial conditions as the primary driver of stock markets.

Confusion currently reigns in the analyst community. The sudden halt in the North American economy means trailing earnings provide no useful guidance for profit growth in 2020. Forward earnings estimates are also of little value, as analysts have been unwilling or unable to cut earnings forecasts for this year.

In a recent research report, Citigroup U.S. equity strategist Tobias Levkovich wrote that analysts’ consensus estimates of 4 per cent to 5 per cent growth for 2020 “seems way out of touch with the ongoing reality." Instead, Mr. Levkovich predicts a 24-per-cent decline, year over year, for S&P 500 earnings.

Story continues below advertisement

Pricing the market: A benchmark to watch

S&P 500

GS U.S. Financial

Conditions Index (inverted)

3,600

97.5

3,400

98

98.5

3,200

99

3,000

99.5

2,800

100

2,600

100.5

2,400

101

2,200

101.5

2,000

102

J

F

M

A

M

J

J

A

S

O

N

D

J

F

M

2019

2020

Bond spreads: A volatile influence

on equity returns

S&P 500

CSI BBB Index (avg. yield of BBB-

rated corp. bonds minus 10-year

U.S. Treasury yield, inverted)

3,600

0.0%

3,400

0.5

3,200

1.0

3,000

1.5

2,800

2.0

2,600

2.5

2,400

3.0

2,200

3.5

2,000

4.0

J

F

M

A

M

J

J

A

S

O

N

D

J

F

M

2019

2020

JOHN SOPINSKI/THE GLOBE AND MAIL

SOURCE: scott barlow; bloomberg

Pricing the market: A benchmark to watch

S&P 500

GS U.S. Financial Conditions index (inverted)

3,600

97.5

3,400

98

98.5

3,200

99

3,000

99.5

2,800

100

2,600

100.5

2,400

101

2,200

101.5

2,000

102

J

F

M

A

M

J

J

A

S

O

N

D

J

F

M

2019

2020

Bond spreads: A volatile influence

on equity returns

S&P 500

CSI BBB Index (avg. yield of BBB-rated corp.

bonds minus 10-year U.ST yield, inverted)

3,600

0.0%

3,400

0.5

3,200

1.0

3,000

1.5

2,800

2.0

2,600

2.5

2,400

3.0

2,200

3.5

2,000

4.0

J

F

M

A

M

J

J

A

S

O

N

D

J

F

M

2019

2020

JOHN SOPINSKI/THE GLOBE AND MAIL

SOURCE: scott barlow; bloomberg

Pricing the market: A benchmark to watch

S&P 500

GS U.S. Financial Conditions Index (inverted)

3,600

97.5

3,400

98

98.5

3,200

99

3,000

99.5

2,800

100

2,600

100.5

2,400

101

2,200

101.5

2,000

102

J

F

M

A

M

J

J

A

S

O

N

D

J

F

M

2019

2020

Bond spreads: A volatile influence on equity returns

S&P 500

CSI BBB Index (avg. yield of BBB-rated corp. bonds

minus 10-year U.S. Treasury yield, inverted)

3,600

0.0%

3,400

0.5

3,200

1.0

3,000

1.5

2,800

2.0

2,600

2.5

2,400

3.0

2,200

3.5

2,000

4.0

J

F

M

A

M

J

J

A

S

O

N

D

J

F

M

2019

2020

JOHN SOPINSKI/THE GLOBE AND MAIL, SOURCE: scott barlow; bloomberg

The Goldman Sachs U.S. Financial Conditions Index has provided valuable investor insight where earnings forecasts have failed. This benchmark uses government and corporate bond yields, U.S. Federal Reserve policy rates and the trade-weighted U.S. dollar index to measure the availability of credit in Corporate America.

The close relationship between U.S. equity prices and financial conditions suggests that stocks and credit markets are taking cues on pricing from one another, at the very least.

Credit conditions have been improving (or loosening) since March 6, owing to the Federal Reserve. The U.S. central bank three days prior to that date took aim at most of the components of the Financial Conditions Index – slashing the Fed funds rate, and announcing open market asset purchases to lower both government yields and corporate bond yield spreads.

The March low for the S&P 500 occurred on March 23 and stock prices began following the improvement in credit conditions from that point.

Corporate bond spreads were, and remain, the most important element of financial conditions for equity investors to follow. The second chart compares BBB-rated corporate bond spreads – the average yield of BBB-rated corporate bonds minus the 10-year U.S. Treasury yield – with the S&P 500. Note that the bond index is plotted inversely to better show the trend. A BBB rating is the lowest rung of “investment grade.”

A rising purple line indicates falling corporate bond yields and improving borrowing conditions.

The bond spread rose from 1.3 per cent above Treasuries on Feb. 19 (the day the S&P 500 peaked) to 3.4 per cent on March 23. It doesn’t sound like much, but the increase represented a potential calamity for global asset markets.

Story continues below advertisement

For much of the past decade, companies took advantage of steadily declining borrowing costs to take on more debt. The proceeds were used for share buybacks, capacity expansion (particularly in the U.S. shale industry) and refinancing existing debt at lower rates to reduce interest costs.

The jump in corporate borrowing costs reflected in the spread index represented a serious threat to profitability for many companies, and in some cases signalled future insolvency. The central bank support to narrow corporate bond spreads was vital to calm these fears.

Credit downgrades remain a major threat to investor returns. Portfolio managers in the corporate bond sector are often restricted from buying high yield or “junk” bonds. This means that when bonds are downgraded from BBB status to junk, portfolio managers and some exchange-traded funds that own them are forced to sell the bonds into an illiquid market with few buyers.

For now, financial conditions are supportive for equity prices and central banks across the world have signalled their intention to keep it that way. The components of financial conditions that are most under the Fed’s control, such as policy rates and bond yields, will remain a positive influence.

The big question remains corporate balance sheets. The likelihood of higher borrowing costs, debt defaults, credit downgrades and even bankruptcies will make bond spreads the most volatile influence on broader financial conditions and overall equity market returns.

Investors can follow U.S. bond spreads at the St. Louis Federal Reserve Bank’s FRED Economic Data website.

Story continues below advertisement

Scott Barlow, Globe Investor’s in-house market strategist, writes exclusively for our subscribers at Inside the Market.

Related topics

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies