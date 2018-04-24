This index suggests a correction is about to hit the S&P 500

For investors worried that equity markets have been supported by overzealous monetary stimulus, and are set for sharp declines as central banks remove the punch bowl, there’s an index for that. What’s more, and even though there are significant caveats, this index suggests a significant correction ahead for the S&P 500.

The Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago’s National Financial Conditions Index attempts to measure the state of credit markets, including the ease with which corporations and investors have access to funds, with a weighted gauge of 105 indicators grouped in to three categories: risk, credit and leverage.

The risk category includes volatility of asset prices, and equity risk premium – the relationship between earnings growth and bond yields. Credit includes factors such as loan officer surveys that detail how many banks are tightening (or easing) qualifications for new loans. Leverage looks at factors such as the debt-equity ratio of public companies.

In simple terms, the index estimates changes in the amount of money and credit sloshing through the economy and markets, and whether current activity is affecting future risks.

Taking away the punch bowl Chicago Fed National Financial Conditions Index (inverted) S&P 500 2,900 - 1.05 - 0.95 2,700 - 0.85 2,500 - 0.75 2,300 - 0.65 2,100 - 0.55 1,900 - 0.45 1,700 - 0.35 2015 2016 2017 ‘18 the globe and mail, source: Federal Reserve Economic Data; scott barlow Taking away the punch bowl Chicago Fed National Financial Conditions Index (inverted) S&P 500 2,900 - 1.05 - 0.95 2,700 - 0.85 2,500 - 0.75 2,300 - 0.65 2,100 - 0.55 1,900 - 0.45 1,700 - 0.35 2015 2016 2017 ‘18 the globe and mail, source: Federal Reserve Economic Data; scott barlow Taking away the punch bowl Chicago Fed National Financial Conditions Index (inverted) S&P 500 2,900 - 1.05 - 0.95 2,700 - 0.85 2,500 - 0.75 2,300 - 0.65 2,100 - 0.55 1,900 - 0.45 1,700 - 0.35 2015 2016 2017 2018 the globe and mail, source: Federal Reserve Economic Data; scott barlow

The accompanying chart compares the financial conditions index to the S&P 500. Note that the Fed index is plotted inversely to better show the trend. On the chart, a rising line indicates loosening financial conditions – an increase in money and credit available.

The financial conditions index has tracked the U.S. equity market closely over the past three years. That is, until recently. Thanks to rising borrowing costs, corporate indebtedness and market volatility, the falling blue line indicates a significant deterioration in financial conditions that began in late November, 2017.

So far, the S&P 500 has ignored the more difficult market environment. If the pattern of the past 36 months re-establishes itself, and the equity markets drop to mirror financial conditions, this suggests a correction of somewhere near 10 per cent for the world’s most important equity benchmark.

As mentioned, there are important caveats when discussing the close recent relationship between markets and the financial conditions index. For one, the high correlation is a relatively recent phenomenon. A five-year version of the chart would be far less impressive. Two, the correlation can in part be explained by a form of double counting. Equity prices and valuations are among the inputs in the calculation of the financial conditions index so of course there is a close association.

Nevertheless, the 2018 worsening in financial conditions should be cause for investor concern, particularly since the U.S. 10-year bond year poked its head above 3 per cent Tuesday for the first time since 2014.

Investors shouldn’t take the supportive monetary environment of the postcrisis rally for granted. Monetary policy and low interest rates have definitely boosted market gains – the only question is how much. Further worsening of financial support for asset prices should be taken as a warning, and a sign to reduce portfolio risk with either higher cash positions or smaller positions in stocks with expensive valuations.

Scott Barlow, Globe Investor’s in-house market strategist, writes exclusively for our subscribers at Inside the Market.

