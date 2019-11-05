 Skip to main content

Inside the Market

Subscribe
Register
AdChoices

This is the quick, clean way to get bonds in your portfolio

Rob Carrick Personal Finance Columnist
For Subscribers
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Bond ETFs are an example of how a simple, sensible investment can get complicated in a flash.

A reader reminded me of this with a recent query. “I’m selling some equity ETFs and buying bond ETFs. Do you suggest one that focuses on long or short term bonds?”

What I suggest is that this person research a broad, all-in-one bond exchange-traded fund, like the BMO Aggregate Bond Index ETF (ZAG), the iShares Core Canadian Universe Bond Index ETF (XBB), the TD Canadian Aggregate Bond Index ETF (TDB) or the Vanguard Canadian Aggregate Bond Index ETF (VAB).

Story continues below advertisement

When you buy ETFs like these, you’re buying the entire bond market in a single go. Short-, medium- and long-term bonds, corporate and government, federal and provincial. Blended together into a benchmark like the FTSE Canada Universe Bond Index, these various bonds produce an after-fee yield to maturity of around 2 per cent (yield to maturity, or YTM, is the best measure of a bond ETF’s yield). Management-expense ratios for broad bond ETFs are in the 0.09 to 0.1 per cent range, which is quite reasonable.

A more defensive approach would be to buy a short-term bond ETF, which holds bonds maturing in five years or less. Short-term bonds are more resilient in a rising-interest-rate environment, but the yields are kind of thin. A higher-yielding long-term bond ETF (holding bonds maturing in 10 years or longer) would be an aggressive, speculative move designed to capitalize on falling rates. If rates were to rise, long-term bonds would plunge in price.

Holding a broad-market bond ETF means you’re positioned somewhere between the low-yield, lower-risk profile of short-term bonds and the high-risk, high-reward profile of long-term bonds. For a long-term investor who is more concerned with growth than capital preservation, this makes sense.

One last thought: Consider guaranteed investment certificates as a bond ETF alternative. GICs are illiquid, while bond ETFs are the picture of liquidity in that you can trade them any time during market hours. The reward from GICs is somewhat higher yields than bond ETFs – if you use alternative banks or credit unions – and zero volatility. GICs don’t change in price as rates rise and fall; you just buy them and hold until maturity.

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Tickers mentioned in this story
Unchecking box will stop auto data updates
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter