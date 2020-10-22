This pharma company was just added to Bank of America’s list of top stock picks

Daily roundup of research and analysis from The Globe and Mail’s market strategist Scott Barlow is reading today on the Web
Scotiabank analyst Michael Loewen predicts a rally in crude prices to year end (my emphasis),
“Despite oil markets melting $1.50 bbl lower [Wednesday] today, the DOE data, though quite mixed in the short term, is highlighting a strong trend of improving underlying fundamentals that will boost prices into year-end, in our view. For the first time in roughly half a year, total petroleum inventories are now below the top of the five-year range. Persistent under-supply resulting from production cutbacks, dramatically slowed drilling activity, and gradually improving demand has whittled away much of the inventory overhang built up during the pandemic. Inventories are now in line with mid-October 2016, coincidentally six months after bottoming in that particular oil market cycle, but we’d also note that prices are comparably $5-$10 bbl lower and with arguably better forecast fundamentals”
The research team at Bank of America have added Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC to their Focus 1 list of top U.S stock picks. The list is now extended at more than 30 members.
Stocks of more interest to Canadian investors include Amazon.com Inc., Activision Blizzard Inc., Blackrock Inc., Salesforce.com Inc., Ericsson, Goldman Sachs Group Inc., Medtronic PLC, Northrop Grumman Corp., Procter and Gamble Co., Qualcomm Inc., Splunk Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., and United Parcel Service Inc.
BMO economist Robert Kavcic noted that Canadian retail spending has been surprisingly resilient and breaks it down by sector,
“The Canadian consumer has been a pleasant surprise through the pandemic, supported in part by massive federal-to-household transfers. So, where is the money going? Grocery stores – You’re probably cooking more. Building materials – You’re at home more, so why not fix some things and/or make some modifications. Electronics – You might be working from home and need some more tech. Where’s it not going? Clothing stores, gas stations and auto dealers. Note that these numbers are all for the year through August, so they represent the full course of the pandemic so far. In some cases (e.g., autos), we’ve seen a terrific rebound to pre-COVID levels, but there’s still just a big hole to fill. Also… the real big winners have been online stores, with e-commerce sales up a massive 69% y/y. That has probably poached some brick-and-mortar sales in areas like clothing and sporting goods”
Tweet of the Day:
Here is the correlation between the S&P 500 and the US GDP.https://t.co/XeymCmeqqW— (((The Daily Shot))) (@SoberLook) October 22, 2020
Source: @csm_research pic.twitter.com/fVJG9Rf1Nm
