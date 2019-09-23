This stock is prospering amid the global trade war chaos

Donald Trump’s trade wars are roiling world markets and hurting the economies of both China and the United States.
The tit-for-tat escalation of tariffs on both sides has disrupted long-standing supply chains and left businesses with international operations scrambling to find alternatives.
But there are some companies that are actually prospering from all this chaos. One of them is Descartes Systems Group, which I first recommended in my Internet Wealth Builder newsletter in October 2017 at $37.83. The shares, which trade on the TSX under the symbol DSG and on Nasdaq as DSGX, closed on Friday at $52.84.
Descartes offers a wide range of business software solutions, including shipment management, transportation tracking, inventory management, freight auditing, and more. Among its core services is a database of customs regulations, tariff rates, and global trade content.
Imagine how important that information is to importers, exporters, and brokers as they struggle to keep abreast of the latest tariff hikes and import restrictions.
The financial impact of this showed up in the company’s 2020 second-quarter results (to July 31), which were released earlier this month. The company reported a 20 per cent year-over-year increase in revenue, from US$67.1-million in 2018 to US$80.5-million this year.
The service sector of the business provided the biggest boost, with revenue increasing from US$59.7-million in 2018 to US$71.4-million this year.
“Our customers are facing a more dynamic business environment than ever, with global trade regulations changing on a daily basis and economic conditions in constant flux,” said CEO Edward J. Ryan.
“This creates opportunities for companies that can react quickly with timely, reliable information and challenges for those that cannot. Our continued investments in our Global Logistics Network are helping our customers successfully navigate this environment, and in turn our customers continue to do more business with us, which is reflected in our strong financial results.”
Adjusted EBITDA was up 32 per cent to US$30.2-million from US$22.8-million a year ago. However, net income advanced only slightly to US$8.6-million from US$8.5-million the year before and was actually down on a per share basis, to 10 US cents from 11 US cents.
The reason for the decline in earnings per share was a June public offering of 6.9 million common shares that raised approximately US$236.6-million. The increased share count reduced the earnings per share.
For the first half of the fiscal year, Descartes reported revenues of $158.5 million, up 18 per cent from $134.1 million in the same period a year ago. Adjusted EBITDA was $58.9 million, up 31 per cent from $44.9 million last year. Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of revenues was 37 per cent, compared to 33 per cent the year before.
Net income was US$15.9-million (20 US cents per share), up 3 per cent from US$15.5-million (also 20 US cents per share) in the first half of fiscal 2019.
The company continues to grow by acquisition. On May 10, Descartes acquired Core Transport Technologies NZ Limited, an electronic transportation network that provides global air carriers and ground handlers with shipment scanning and tracking solutions. The purchase price was approximately US$21.8-million.
In June, Descartes acquired Tegmento AG and Contentis AG, a Business-to-Business supply chain integration network based in Switzerland. The purchase price was US$18.6-million.
And in August, the company acquired all the shares of BestTransport.com Inc. , a cloud-based transportation management system provider focused on flatbed-intensive manufacturers and distributors. The purchase price was US$11.7-million.
I think this stock still has upside potential and I am retaining it as a Buy on my list. Ask your financial advisor if it is suitable for you.
Gordon Pape is Editor and Publisher of the Internet Wealth Builder and Income Investor newsletters.