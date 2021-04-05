This top picks list has outperformed the S&P 500 by 20% over the past 12 months

 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Inside the Market

Register
AdChoices
Top Links

This top picks list has outperformed the S&P 500 by 20% over the past 12 months

Scott BarlowMarket Strategist
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Daily roundup of research and analysis from The Globe and Mail’s market strategist Scott Barlow

Credit Suisse global strategist Andrew Garthwaite thinks the rally in cyclical stocks has run its course and is slashing his recommending weighting in mining stocks,

“PMI [purchasing manager survey of manufacturers] of c.71 is discounted. Non-financial cyclicals in Europe are pricing in a PMI of c.71 (i.e. 6% GDP growth vs. consensus of 4.2%). Largest rally on record. Non-financial cyclicals have outperformed defensives by 50%; the previous largest rally was 47% in the immediate aftermath of the global financial crisis. 2.6% inflation expectations is now priced in. Expensive. The P/B of non-financial cyclicals has moved from being clearly cheap (relative to defensives) to now being close to an all-time high … We halve our mining overweight because the dollar threatens a short-term rebound, China PMI is slowing and Chinese monetary policy is being tightened. This leads to underperformance 83% of the time (especially with Chinese copper imports up 34% last year). This sector may ‘pause’ but we avoid taking our weightings down further because the medium-term cyclical and structural support is solid”

Story continues below advertisement

“@SBarlow_ROB CS’s Garthwaite says recovery already priced into cyclicals, slashes mining OW’ – (research excerpt) Twitter

***

BofA Securities research committee filters U.S. analysts best ideas to form the U.S. 1 list of top picks. The resulting portfolio has underperformed the S&P 500 over the past one and three months but it’s has dramatically outperformed the benchmark over the past year – 76 per cent versus 56 per cent.

The list changes rapidly – there have been 13 additions and deletions over the past three months.

The current recommendations consist of 37 stocks. Popular names include Activision Blizzard Inc., Alphabet Inc., Netflix Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Tractor Supply Co., Blackrock Inc. , HCA Healthcare Inc., Medtronic PLC, Neurocrine Biosciences Inc., Eaton Corp. PLC, Union Pacific Corp., Ericsson, Salesforce.com Inc., and Applied Materials Inc..

“@SBarlow_ROB BoA’s US1 list has OP’d the S&P 500 by 20% in past 12 months” – (full table) Twitter

***

Story continues below advertisement

Somewhat echoing Mr. Garthwaite, Morgan Stanley U.S. equity strategist Michael Wilson is recommending clients move to higher quality stocks before the effects of inflation hit profit margins in more volatile sectors,

“We continue to hear anecdotal evidence that costs are rising for many key inputs for companies – materials, logistics, labor, etc. Last week’s Manufacturing PMIs shed further light on how acute these cost pressures may become over the next few months. While we may be a little early, we believe now is the time to shift one’s portfolio up the quality curve while liquidity remains flush and before these supply/margin issues become more obvious.”

Mr. Wilson included his Fresh Money Buy List of U.S. stocks with Alphabet an addition for April. The list is short at 11 members – Citizens Financial Group Inc., Exxon Mobile Corp., Humana Inc. , Johnson & Johnson, Lamar Advertising Co., MasterCard Inc., PVH Corp., Simon Property Group Inc., Synchrony Financial, T-Mobil U.S. Inc., and Welltower Inc.

“@SBarlow_ROB MS’s Fresh Money Buy List is also performing well” – (table) Twitter

***

Diversion: “Scientists Debate Who Would Really Win Godzilla vs. King Kong” – The Ringer

Story continues below advertisement

Tweet of the Day:

Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow the author of this article:

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies