 Skip to main content
//empty //empty

Inside the Market

Register
AdChoices
Coronavirus information
Coronavirus information
The Zero Canada Project provides resources to help you manage your health, your finances and your family life as Canada reopens.
Visit the hub

This TSX sector might be a better way to profit from the global economic recovery

Scott BarlowMarket Strategist
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Mining stocks and commodity futures have become a popular trade among hedge funds looking to benefit from a China-led global economic recovery. This is certainly good news for the resource-intensive Canadian equity market, but there’s a less obvious TSX sector – capital goods – that has historically been more sensitive to global growth than commodities.

Developed world economies are dominated by services industries, but global manufacturing data are more indicative of economic cycles and therefore provide better guidance for equity investors. With this in mind, I compared the JPMorgan Global Manufacturing PMI, a composite index, with the 17 available TSX industry sectors as defined by the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Correlation calculations identified the performance of the S&P/TSX Capital Goods Index as the most similar to changes in global manufacturing activity. Perhaps surprisingly, the accompanying chart shows that capital goods tracked the manufacturing index much more closely than either energy or materials stocks.

Story continues below advertisement

capital goods: the sector to watch

S&P/TSX

Capital Goods

S&P/TSX

Materials

S&P/TSX

Energy

JPM Global PMI

Mftg. Index (right scale)

160

60

140

55

120

100

50

80

45

60

40

40

20

0

35

2011

2013

2015

2017

2019

JOHN SOPINSKI/THE GLOBE AND MAIL

SOURCE: scott barlow; bloomberg

capital goods: the sector to watch

S&P/TSX

Capital Goods

S&P/TSX

Materials

S&P/TSX

Energy

JPM Global PMI

Mftg. Index (right scale)

160

60

140

55

120

100

50

80

45

60

40

40

20

0

35

2011

2013

2015

2017

2019

JOHN SOPINSKI/THE GLOBE AND MAIL

SOURCE: scott barlow; bloomberg

capital goods: the sector to watch

S&P/TSX

Energy

S&P/TSX

Capital Goods

S&P/TSX

Materials

JPM Global PMI

Mftg. Index (right scale)

160

60

140

55

120

100

50

80

45

60

40

40

20

0

35

2011

2012

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

JOHN SOPINSKI/THE GLOBE AND MAIL, SOURCE: scott barlow; bloomberg

To identify individual companies that are likely to benefit from the postpandemic economic recovery, the performance of each stock in the capital goods index since the 2020 market bottom on March 23 is listed in the accompanying table. They are ranked by market capitalization to reflect the stocks with the most effect on the index.

Capital goods stocks

NameSymbolReturn since 03/2312M Total Return %3Y Avg Annual Return %
WSP Global Inc.WSP-T42.4%16.9922.41
Toromont Industries Ltd.TIH-T39.6%20.1713.93
Brookfield Business Partners-UnitBBU-UN-T38.4%-23.781.85
CAE Inc.CAE-T36.0%-41.390.92
Ballard Power Systems Inc.BLDP-T74.8%169.4155.83
SNC-Lavalin Group Inc.SNC-T17.8%12.47-23.98
Finning International Inc.FTT-T50.9%-10.28-6.24
Richelieu Hardware Ltd.RCH-T66.8%34.725.10
ATS Automation Tooling Sys.ATA-T20.6%-5.4312.93
Badger Daylighting Ltd.BAD-T109.1%-1.7216.87
NFI Group Inc.NFI-T57.3%-36.23-25.40
Russel Metals Inc.RUS-T60.7%-11.94-7.45
Aecon Group Inc.ARE-T26.5%-24.46-3.98

Source: Scott Barlow; Bloomberg

Engineering firm Badger Daylighting Ltd. is the top performer in the industry, more than doubling since March. Other stocks with a more than 50-per-cent surge from the bottom include Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (although in that case, domestic home improvement activity, not the global economy, is the driver), NFI Group Inc. and Finning International Inc.

The table is intended as a starting point for further research, not a recommended list of stocks. That said, with market history indicating that capital goods companies could very well be a better way to play a global economic recovery, further investigation might be well worth the effort.

Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.

Follow related topics

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Tickers mentioned in this story
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies