Three dividend-paying TSX financial giants among stocks that could see big moves Friday

Friday isn’t the busiest of earnings days, but Canadian investors have three big names from the financial sector revealing their latest numbers before markets open Friday.

Analysts expect Power Corp. of Canada to post earnings per share Friday morning of 73 cents. The numbers from subsidiary Power Financial Corp. released Thursday morning may not move the needle too much: It reported EPS of 82 cents, a mild topping of the 80-cent consensus estimate, according to Thomson Reuters Eikon. Power Corp. hasn’t missed its earnings expectation since the first quarter of 2017, per Eikon, and it doesn’t seem poised to do so now.

Onex Corp. is one of Canada’s biggest private-equity firms, but it’s lightly covered by Bay Street, with about a half dozen analysts following the stock. Per Eikon, analysts’ consensus estimate of 58 cents of EPS is for the full year 2018, not the first quarter, to be announced Friday. Perhaps the company’s Thursday-afternoon announcement offers a foreshadowing, however: Onex said it would raise its quarterly dividend by 17 per cent to 8.75 cents per share.

Financial-information company Thomson Reuters Corp. reports Friday morning, with analysts expecting EPS of 27 US cents on revenue of US$1.36-billion. The company’s shares still haven’t recovered from investor displeasure at the Jan. 30 announcement that it would sell a majority stake in its financial-information and data-terminal business to an investment group led by Blackstone LP. Thursday’s session low of US$38.77 was just above its 52-week low of $38.22, and it’s unclear any earnings beat Friday can do a great deal to overcome that.

Canada’s Friday-morning reporters also include Granite REIT and H&R REIT, part of a bevy of real estate investment trusts reporting this week.

Thursday afternoon’s big market-mover was south of the border: Processor company NVIDIA Corp. beat expectations for earnings and revenue, at first rising to foreshadow a new 52-week high. But then investors realized its closely watched data center unit fell short of Wall Street expectations and the company was disclosing a heavier-than-expected reliance on the volatile cryptocurrency mining market for revenue growth.

The combination sent its shares down 2 percent to $254.90 in extended trading, despite revenue soaring 65.6 percent in the first quarter.

Here at home, Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. reported EPS of 32 US cents on revenue of US$494.8 million, reporting in U.S. dollars for the first time. The numbers seemed to be healthy beats on the analyst estimates, made in Canadian dollars, per Eikon.

Other Thursday after-market reporters on the schedule were Artis REIT, Badger Daylighting Ltd.; CES Energy Solutions Corp., Cara Operations Ltd., Chartwell Retirement Residences, Extendicare Inc., Northview Apartment REIT and Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

Note: The earnings-per-share numbers expected by analysts and reported by the companies are typically adjusted for items they consider special, unusual or non-recurring. The EPS figures in this story may not match the companies’ net income per share as calculated by generally accepted accounting principles.

