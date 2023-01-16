I’m pleased to provide updates to several of my popular portfolios below. The portfolios are all based on stock screens of differing levels of complexity that are described in detail in separate articles.

For instance, you can follow the links to learn more about the Stable Dividend Portfolio, the Frugal Dividend Portfolio, the Dividend Monster Portfolio and the Screaming Value Portfolio.

Stable Dividend Portfolio Low-volatility dividend stocks Name Ticker Price ($) Yield (%) Volatility (%) P/E Atco ACO.X 42.61 4.3 16.5 11.7 Bank of Nova Scotia BNS 67.61 6.1 19.3 8.0 BCE BCE 61.51 6.0 17.4 17.9 Canadian Utilities CU 36.92 4.8 16.4 13.2 Capital Power CPX 45.47 5.1 19.9 14.2 Emera EMA 52.00 5.3 19.1 13.1 Enbridge ENB 55.04 6.4 19.1 18.7 Fortis FTS 55.28 4.1 16.4 20.8 Hydro One H 35.95 3.1 16.7 21.1 Intact Financial IFC 199.19 2.0 19.2 14.6 Metro MRU 74.18 1.5 17.4 20.3 Power Corp POW 34.21 5.8 19.9 14.5 Rogers Sugar RSI 5.65 6.4 15.7 25.6 Royal Bank RY 132.90 4.0 17.4 12.1 Sun Life Financial SLF 62.94 4.6 19.5 11.3 TD Bank TD 86.00 4.5 20.0 9.8 Telus T 26.99 5.2 18.0 19.9 Thomson Reuters TRI 155.40 1.5 18.8 77.1 Timbercreek Financial TF 7.55 9.1 18.5 18.0 TMX Group X 137.96 2.4 19.9 21.1 Frugal Dividend Portfolio Cheap and stable dividend payers Name Ticker Price ($) Yield (%) Volatility (%) P/E Bank of Montreal BMO 127.65 4.5 21.4 9.7 Bank of Nova Scotia BNS 67.61 6.1 19.3 8.0 CIBC CM 56.89 6.0 22.5 8.4 Cogeco Communications CCA 79.72 3.9 25.0 8.5 Great-West Lifeco GWO 33.40 5.9 20.4 1.5 IGM Financial IGM 40.08 5.6 25.2 10.6 Manulife Financial MFC 24.77 5.3 24.9 2.8 National Bank NA 95.25 4.1 20.3 9.9 Sagicor Financial SFC 4.88 6.2 25.2 4.8 TD Bank TD 86.00 4.5 20.0 9.8 Dividend Monster Folio High-yield stocks with momentum Name Ticker Price ($) Yield (%) 12-Month Return P/E Canadian Natural Resources CNQ 74.37 4.6 32.7 7.3 Cardinal Energy CJ 7.09 10.2 61.9 20.1 CES Energy Solutions CEU 2.63 3.0 31.9 8.7 Lundin Gold LUG 14.89 3.5 60.7 18.0 Mullen Group MTL 15.33 4.7 41.8 14.4 PrairieSky Royalty PSK 21.35 4.5 57.7 17.2 Secure Energy Services SES 7.01 5.7 31.7 11.1 Stelco STLC 48.86 3.4 50.1 2.4 Surge Energy SGY 8.78 4.8 75.0 4.4 Whitecap Resources WCP 10.27 4.3 33.6 Screaming Value Portfolio Lots of EBIT for a low price Name Ticker Price ($) EV/EBIT P/E Yield (%) Advantage Energy AAV 8.28 1.8 4.5 0.0 Algoma Steel ASTL 8.04 0.0 0.9 3.4 Canfor CFP 21.93 1.5 2.9 0.0 Centerra Gold CG 7.86 2.0 3.6 Crescent Point Energy CPG 9.20 2.3 6.0 4.3 Frontera Energy FEC 11.81 1.0 2.3 0.0 Interfor IFP 20.95 1.3 1.6 0.0 Parex Resources PXT 20.18 1.7 3.9 5.0 Stelco STLC 48.86 1.0 2.4 3.4 West Fraser Timber WFG 97.52 1.7 3.2 1.7

Notes: Data from Bloomberg as of the close of trading on Jan. 10, 2023. Norm has an interest in some of the stocks shown. Yield = indicated dividend yield, Volatility = annualized volatility over the past 260 days, P/E = price to earnings over the past four quarters, 12 month return = total return over the past 12 months including reinvested dividends, EV = enterprise value, EBIT = earnings before interest and taxes over the past four quarters.

A Customary Caution

Use our portfolios and stock screens as a starting point for further research. Be sure to improve your understanding of each company by studying it and its industry in more detail. Confirm the data herein before using it.

Watch your step with stocks that trade infrequently, and those with very low share prices, because they may be difficult to buy or sell in a cost-effective manner.

Before dashing off to the market, recognize the built-in limitations of quantitative methods such as ours. For instance, less tangible factors such as the quality of a company’s management can sometimes help – or hinder – a business.

And while we hope our portfolios achieve similar returns to those in the back-tests, the market isn’t that predictable. Even in the best circumstances, we expect results to be bumpy and some individual stocks will disappoint. We would be pleased indeed for the portfolios to outperform the market over the course of a few decades.

Norman Rothery, PhD, CFA, is the founder of StingyInvestor.com.

