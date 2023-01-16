Skip to main content
Norman Rothery
Special to The Globe and Mail

I’m pleased to provide updates to several of my popular portfolios below. The portfolios are all based on stock screens of differing levels of complexity that are described in detail in separate articles.

For instance, you can follow the links to learn more about the Stable Dividend Portfolio, the Frugal Dividend Portfolio, the Dividend Monster Portfolio and the Screaming Value Portfolio.

Stable Dividend Portfolio

Low-volatility dividend stocks

NameTickerPrice ($)Yield (%)Volatility (%)P/E
AtcoACO.X42.614.316.511.7
Bank of Nova ScotiaBNS67.616.119.38.0
BCEBCE61.516.017.417.9
Canadian UtilitiesCU36.924.816.413.2
Capital PowerCPX45.475.119.914.2
EmeraEMA52.005.319.113.1
EnbridgeENB55.046.419.118.7
FortisFTS55.284.116.420.8
Hydro OneH35.953.116.721.1
Intact FinancialIFC199.192.019.214.6
MetroMRU74.181.517.420.3
Power CorpPOW34.215.819.914.5
Rogers SugarRSI5.656.415.725.6
Royal BankRY132.904.017.412.1
Sun Life FinancialSLF62.944.619.511.3
TD BankTD86.004.520.09.8
TelusT26.995.218.019.9
Thomson ReutersTRI155.401.518.877.1
Timbercreek FinancialTF7.559.118.518.0
TMX GroupX137.962.419.921.1

Frugal Dividend Portfolio

Cheap and stable dividend payers

NameTickerPrice ($)Yield (%)Volatility (%)P/E
Bank of MontrealBMO127.654.521.49.7
Bank of Nova ScotiaBNS67.616.119.38.0
CIBCCM56.896.022.58.4
Cogeco CommunicationsCCA79.723.925.08.5
Great-West LifecoGWO33.405.920.41.5
IGM FinancialIGM40.085.625.210.6
Manulife FinancialMFC24.775.324.92.8
National BankNA95.254.120.39.9
Sagicor FinancialSFC4.886.225.24.8
TD BankTD86.004.520.09.8

Dividend Monster Folio

High-yield stocks with momentum

NameTickerPrice ($)Yield (%)12-Month ReturnP/E
Canadian Natural ResourcesCNQ74.374.632.77.3
Cardinal EnergyCJ7.0910.261.920.1
CES Energy SolutionsCEU2.633.031.98.7
Lundin GoldLUG14.893.560.718.0
Mullen GroupMTL15.334.741.814.4
PrairieSky RoyaltyPSK21.354.557.717.2
Secure Energy ServicesSES7.015.731.711.1
StelcoSTLC48.863.450.12.4
Surge EnergySGY8.784.875.04.4
Whitecap ResourcesWCP10.274.333.6

Screaming Value Portfolio

Lots of EBIT for a low price

NameTickerPrice ($)EV/EBITP/EYield (%)
Advantage EnergyAAV8.281.84.50.0
Algoma SteelASTL8.040.00.93.4
CanforCFP21.931.52.90.0
Centerra GoldCG7.862.03.6
Crescent Point EnergyCPG9.202.36.04.3
Frontera EnergyFEC11.811.02.30.0
InterforIFP20.951.31.60.0
Parex ResourcesPXT20.181.73.95.0
StelcoSTLC48.861.02.43.4
West Fraser TimberWFG97.521.73.21.7

SOURCE: BLOOMBERG

Notes: Data from Bloomberg as of the close of trading on Jan. 10, 2023. Norm has an interest in some of the stocks shown. Yield = indicated dividend yield, Volatility = annualized volatility over the past 260 days, P/E = price to earnings over the past four quarters, 12 month return = total return over the past 12 months including reinvested dividends, EV = enterprise value, EBIT = earnings before interest and taxes over the past four quarters.

A Customary Caution

Use our portfolios and stock screens as a starting point for further research. Be sure to improve your understanding of each company by studying it and its industry in more detail. Confirm the data herein before using it.

Watch your step with stocks that trade infrequently, and those with very low share prices, because they may be difficult to buy or sell in a cost-effective manner.

Before dashing off to the market, recognize the built-in limitations of quantitative methods such as ours. For instance, less tangible factors such as the quality of a company’s management can sometimes help – or hinder – a business.

And while we hope our portfolios achieve similar returns to those in the back-tests, the market isn’t that predictable. Even in the best circumstances, we expect results to be bumpy and some individual stocks will disappoint. We would be pleased indeed for the portfolios to outperform the market over the course of a few decades.

Norman Rothery, PhD, CFA, is the founder of StingyInvestor.com.

Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.

Report an error

Editorial code of conduct