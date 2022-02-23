Daily roundup of research and analysis from The Globe and Mail’s market strategist Scott Barlow

BMO economist Priscilla Thiagamoorthy details the litany of inflationary signals in the firm’s monthly Inflation Monitor report,

“Commodities from aluminum and nickel to wheat and corn forged higher on the Russia-Ukraine crisis. Meantime, lumber prices regained some vigor on surging demand and oil stayed elevated. Canadian consumer prices jumped 5.1% year-over-year in January marking the fastest pace since 1991. Price pressures were broad-based. Food added to the sting as groceries surged 6.5% y/y, the fastest since 2009. Shelter costs also jumped above the 6%-mark for the first time since the housing bubble in the early 90s. An extremely tight Canadian housing market pushed January home prices even higher. MLS home prices surged 28% y/y, the fastest in over 20 years of data. And, new home prices climbed 11.8% y/y, not too far from the annual growth rates seen in 2006…U.S. inflation fired on all cylinders. Producer prices climbed 9.7% y/y in January. Import prices jumped 10.8% despite a strengthening U.S. dollar”

Scotia analyst Justin Strong published Renewables Shot/Chaser 2022: What Could Go Wrong and Where are the Opportunities? on Tuesday ,

“Despite a number of challenges facing the renewables development industry we are constructive on the outlook for the industry, its players and especially our top-pick, Northland Power. We are of the view that strong growth in the near- and long-term remains visible due to robust demand and competitive economics. This leads us to believe current valuations are very attractive. As such, we believe now is an opportune time to take positions in specific issuers in the sector… One factor we see as contributing to the sector’s poor performance is a tidal shift of funds flow out of renewable equities since the beginning of 2021 … We are of the view that sentiment surrounding renewable developers will reverse in the coming year … Increased costs for project inputs resulting from rising commodity prices can impact returns of renewable projects if developers aren’t careful… Northland Power: At its recent Investor Day Northland unveiled interim growth targets out to 2027. NPI is guiding to increase Adjusted EBITDA by 7% to 10% per year from 2022 to 2027. Since the company’s 2021 Investor Day the company added ~2 GW to its identified development project portfolio and expects 2030 Adjusted EBITDA to be in the range of $2.0B to $2.2B, on required capex of $7B – $9B net to NPI”

Also on the inflation front, CIBC economist Avery Shenfeld’s useful Three fallacies on interest rates and the economy made an important contribution,

“#1: Rates have to be above neutral to slow growth… an economy that is already sitting at its non-inflationary limits (i.e. a zero output gap, or full employment) growing at a pace that matches is non-inflationary potential… Model-based estimates from the last cycle suggested that the nominal neutral rate was roughly 2½% … So if we’re now nearing potential GDP and trying to avoid an overheating, do we have to have rates at 2½% today or in very short order? Not necessarily. Remember that the growth rate we observe in the US and Canada today includes the stimulative impact of near-zero interest rates. A rate of 1% would entail less stimulus than what we see now, and all else equal, cause growth to decelerate, by prompting a deceleration in demand growth for housing, durable goods and business capital spending … #2: An inverted yield curve causes recessions … is true that in many cases, an inverted yield curve comes ahead of a recession. But unless it comes with quite elevated short term rates, that isn’t really causal, but rather, predictive … #3: An inverted curve signals a recession is coming … It isn’t that the yield curve is a soothsayer on its own. It’s that investors, seeing signs of at least a slowing in growth, or short term rates that look intolerably high, sense that it won’t be too long until central bankers start cutting short term rates. The result is that longer term yields, which imbed those lower short term rates in years ahead, fall below current short term yields… But remember, all that the inversion signals are that investors believe that policy rate cuts are in the offing. That could be because they judge rates high enough to cause an unwanted slowing, and expect an adjustment by the central bank to ward that off. That’s exactly what we saw in 2019, when the inverted 2s-5s US curve correctly anticipated that the Fed would ease rates in the face of a slowing pace to growth and the absence of an inflation threat. There was no recession, and one didn’t appear in the offing until Covid-19 hit. We saw the same phenomenon in mid-1998″

Diversion: “The five day work week is dying” – Thompson, The Atlantic

