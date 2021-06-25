 Skip to main content
Three reasons oil stocks have a lot further to run

Scott Barlow
Daily roundup of research and analysis from The Globe and Mail’s market strategist Scott Barlow

Nomura’s new early warning system for financial crises, called Cassandra, sees heightened risk in the U.S., Japan, Germany and Taiwan in the next 36 months,

“To capture the build-up processes that, in the boom phase, sow the seeds of the subsequent financial crisis, we calculate deviations (or “gaps”) from long-run trends for five early warning indicators (EWIs): the ratio of private credit to GDP, the debt service ratio, real equity prices, real property prices and the real effective exchange rate. Next, we assign thresholds to each EWI which, when breached, flash a signal of a crisis occurring within the next 12 quarters… Setting a threshold of 100, Cassandra correctly signalled two-thirds of the past 53 crises in our sample of 40 countries since the early 1990s. Cassandra is currently warning that six economies – US, Japan, Germany, Taiwan, Sweden and Netherlands – appear vulnerable (scores above 100) to financial crises.”

Nomura calculates a Cassandra score of 30 for Canada at present.

“@SBarlow_ROB Nomura’s new financial early warning system sees heightened risk for U.S. , Japan, Germany and Taiwan” – (research excerpt) Twitter

With the U.S. infrastructure spending bill finally taking shape, Citi analyst Andrew Kaplowitz looks at the stocks set to benefit,

" We view [this week’s] announced agreement for a ~$1tr Bipartisan Infrastructure Framework as incrementally positive for infrastructure exposed companies under U.S. construction materials (VMC, MLM, SUM, and EXP) and industrials (ACM, J, MTZ, and PWR). With the current Framework focused on “traditional” infrastructure and Democrats (including President Biden) seemingly also focused on passage (through the reconciliation process) of incremental funding for progressive goals (such as measures to combat climate change, and support “human infrastructure”), we do think that progress through the legislative process could take some time, but we think the announced Framework is a tangible sign of progress toward increased Federal infrastructure spending that should be a tailwind for infrastructure-levered companies under our coverage over the coming years.”

“@SBarlow_ROB Citi picks winners as U.S. infrastructure bill takes shape” – (research excerpt) Twitter

Morgan Stanley commodity strategist Devin McDermott sees a lot more room to run for U.S. oil stocks (my emphasis),

“Looking forward, Morgan Stanley Oil Strategist Martijn Rats sees growing tailwinds for oil prices in both the near and long term. In the US, as we head into the seasonally strong summer driving season, gasoline and distillate demand have already recovered to above pre-Covid levels, while inventories have drawn to below normal ... Longer term, capital discipline and rising ESG pressure create growing risk of a structural supply shortfall (and sustainably higher prices). Reflecting these dynamics, Martijn recently increased his long-term oil forecast to $60/bbl Brent and sees the potential for spikes to $80/bbl in the near term … Our Attractive E&P industry view remains anchored on 3 key pillars: (1) a step-change in the industry’s FCF [free cash flow]and return profile, with 2022 FCF yields for oil-focused producers of ~15% (~3x the S&P 500), (2) attractive valuation (~60% EV/EBITDA discount to the S&P, 2x the historical average) and upside to consensus estimates ([ Morgan Stanley estimates] +14% in 2022), and (3) macro tailwinds, including a constructive view on oil prices and inflation”

At can’t gauge the exact extent to which this argument applies to Canadian oil stocks right now but can point out that many trade in the U.S. and are part of these valuation averages. The global supply and demand outlook obviously benefits domestic companies also.

“@SBarlow_ROB Three reasons oil stocks have a lot further to run’ – (research excerpt) Twitter

Diversion: “That David Bowie original painting has a new owner. And the price was...” – A Journal of Musical Things

