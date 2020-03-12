Thursday’s analyst upgrades and downgrades

Inside the Market’s roundup of some of today’s key analyst actions
A "solid" fourth-quarter earnings from Canadian midstream companies that exceeded the Street's expectations has now been "overshadowed by a bleak market outlook," said Industrial Alliance Securities analyst Elias Foscolos.
“Since the start of this week, stocks within the midstream sector have experienced dramatic declines with share prices declining by similar amounts to those suffered by senior E&P producers,” he said in a research note released Thursday. “This meltdown in prices has occurred despite the fact that the midstream sector has a much lower risk profile than producers. The sector as a whole has declined by 29 per cent since last Friday and the spread over the GOC 10-year bond has ballooned to 735 basis points which is nearly double its historical spread of 320 basis points.”
In explaining the "meltdown," Mr. Foscolos said investors are likely pricing in several new risk factors.
"First, will the credit quality of their counterparties deteriorate?," he said. "We believe that to some degree they will but at this point it would be premature to correlate E&P credit quality to midstream cash flow. Second, will midstream companies that currently have investment grade credit ratings lose their status? We believe this unlikely to occur due to the contractual nature of the majority of a midstream company’s cash flow. Finally, are there some fundamental factors caused by declining oil prices that will impact near-term cash flow? We believe those companies that have some marketing spread exposure could see some contraction and we have made adjustments. However, oil and natural gas will continue to flow through midstream infrastructure."
After reevaluating the sector, Mr. Foscolos lowered his target prices for stocks in his coverage universe. His changes were:
AltaGas Ltd. (ALA-T, “buy”) to $21 from $23. The average on the Street is $23.20.
Gibson Energy Inc. (GEI-T, “buy”) to $27 from $32. Average: $29.60.
Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL-T, “buy”) to $20 from $24. Average: $23.63.
Keyera Corp. (KEY-T, “strong buy”) to $36 from $41. Average: $40.11.
Pembina Pipeline Corp. (PPL-T, “buy”) to $51 from $56. Average: $56.20.
Parkland Fuel Corp. (PKI-T, “buy”) to $47 from $53. Average: $51.33.
Superior Plus Corp. (SPB-T, “buy”) to $12 from $14.50. Average: $13.73.
Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. (TWM-T, “hold”) to $1.05 from $1.70. Average: $1.85.
Concurrently, seeing a “worsening macro backdrop” weighing heavily on its 2020 earnings, Mr. Foscolos lowered Secure Energy Services Inc. (SES-T) to “hold” from “buy.”
"SES’s capital program of $80-million centres around the East Kaybob feeder pipeline (approximately $40-million), which, when operational in mid-2020, should contribute $8-million annualized EBITDA," he said. "Full-year contributions from other projects completed in 2019 will also aid EBITDA growth. However, we believe this growth will be overshadowed by a decline in drilling & completions which will impact all business segments."
“We believe that any growth from organic expansion will be more than offset by decreased drilling & completions activity, and we view the probability of SES selling assets at a price within its previous guidance range as increasingly unlikely. Market comparables have also substantially declined, and we are choosing to put more weight toward these multiples relative to SES’s historical trading multiples. Combined with company-specific factors, we believe it is appropriate to step to the sidelines.”
Mr. Foscolos continues to support Secure’s planned asset sales, but he now questions whether they can “realistically” be sold.
“On an EBIT basis, SES’s Technical Solutions (TS) and Environmental Solutions (ES) generate essentially no economic value,” he said. "However, given the gloomy outlook and constrained capital, we believe those businesses will not be disposed for even $100-million (SES’s low-end guidance). As a result, we have retained those assets in our projections. "
Also seeing the $250-million legal claim by Tervita Corp. as adding a “further level of complexity,” Mr. Foscolos lowered his financial projections through 2022, leading him to reduce his target price for Secure shares to $3.25 from $6.75. The average on the Street is $6.50.
=====
Feeling its “adequately de-risked” following the release of fourth-quarter results that exceeded his expectations, Canaccord Genuity analyst Yuri Lynk raised his rating for Bird Construction Inc. (BDT-T) to “buy” from “hold.”
“By all accounts, Teri McKibbon, President & CEO, has put his stamp on the company by reducing Bird’s risk profile while improving margins,” said Mr. Lynk. "The company was already striving for wider endmarket exposure before Mr. McKibbon ascended to the top job in June of last year, and he fully supported that initiative. As a result, Bird has long-term contracts in non-traditional end-markets such as nuclear, transportation infrastructure, and LNG. Management has also diversified by contract type. While sticking to its preference for fixed-price work, Bird has also booked substantial construction management and integrated project delivery contracts, that should help it deliver more predictable results from quarter to quarter. In terms of growth, there’s a lot to like as well. Backlog ended 2019 19 per cent higher year-over-year, which we see translating into 7-per-cent revenue growth. With margin in backlog higher, we see 132-per-cent EPS growth in 2020, albeit against an easy comp featuring legacy project losses. Lastly, we see downside support in the company’s generous dividend of 3.25 cents per month (7.6 per cent annualized) and strong balance sheet ($130-million in net cash).
"In light of these positives and with a 43-per-cent total return implied by our unchanged $7.00 one-year target price, we felt it was time to move Bird to a BUY rating."
On Tuesday after the bell, the Mississauga-based company reported quarterly EBITDA of $16-million, exceeding Mr. Lynk's projection by 11 per cent ($14.4-million). Earnings per share of 19 cents topped his estimate by 2 cents.
“After adjusting for an alternative finance project, FCF was $24-million in 2019,” he said. We forecast another $25-million in 2020, reflecting management’s commentary that working capital should be roughly neutral while capex should be consistent year-over-year. Bird’s improved FCF profile has greatly increased the safety of the company’s $17-million annual dividend, in our view. On our 2020 FCF estimate, the dividend represents a 68-per-cent payout ratio, while the company’s balance sheet remains a source of downside protection, sporting net cash of $130-million."
After slight adjustments to his forward projections, Mr. Lynk maintained a $7 target for Bird shares. The average on the Street is $8.88.
Elsewhere, seeing a "once in a decade opportunity," Raymond James analyst Frederic Bastien raised Bird to "strong buy" from "outperform" with a $10 target (unchanged).
Mr. Bastien said: “There is some logic to how our coverage of infrastructure and property services firms have navigated one of the fastest market corrections in history. No stock has been spared, but generally speaking we have seen large, diversified and quality businesses hold their own better than Canadian small-cap stocks. On this basis, the 23-per-cent pullback in Bird Construction may not look that bad (it is ‘only’ three percentage points worse than the TSX over the last 13 trading sessions). But these losses come at a time when BDT’s diversification efforts are bearing fruit, its earnings per share are poised to triple in 2020, and the balance sheet is the strongest it’s been in three years. We see a disconnect, and it’s time for us to be more vocal about it. Accordingly, we are upgrading our recommendation to Strong Buy and adding BDT to Raymond James’ Analyst Current Favourites list”
=====
Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (WDO-T) is “well positioned for growth,” said Canaccord Genuity analyst Tom Gallo.
Following the release of "strong" 2019 operational and financial results, he raised his rating for the Toronto-based company to "buy" from "hold" ahead of it embarking on "unprecedented" exploration.
“Across both properties, Wesdome plans to drill nearly a quarter of a million meters (240 kilometres to be exact), the most drilling ever undertaken by the company,” said Mr. Gallo. “They are fully funded out of the current treasury and projected cash flows.”
He raised his target to $11.50 from $10. The average is $10.97.
=====
Canaccord Genuity analyst Doug Taylor cut his financial estimates for Air Canada (AC-T) to account for reduced demand stemming from the fallout from the spread COVID-19.
“There is an exceptional amount of uncertainty in the near-term expectations. As such, we are reducing our capacity and yield forecasts substantially through Q3 and have reduced our mediumterm estimates as well,” he said.
Mr. Taylor reduced his 2020 EBITDA estimate to $2.819-billion from $3.798-billion, which sits well below the consensus projection on the Street of $3.236-billion. His 2021 estimate dropped to $3.789-billion from $4.497-billion (versus $4.14-billion).
The analyst said Air Canada's "robust" balance sheet is now a "saving grace" for the company.
“Air Canada, as of Q4, had $5.9-billion in cash of which $2.7-billion was considered ‘excess,’” he said. “The company has no dividend at present to be concerned with and net debt/EBITDA was at cycle lows at 0.8 times. Using our new forward estimates, this is now 1.2 times, for context (i.e. still quite manageable). Prior commentary from Air Canada management regarding recession-type scenarios suggested improved staffing flexibility and a higher number of owned aircraft, should make recessionary margin compression significantly better than the 500 basis points experienced in the last cycle. While COVID-19 adds other elements for consideration, our estimates already reflect a 290 basis points contraction. We note that the company cancelled 11 orders of the 737 MAX on March 11, which reduces capex burden in the near term.”
He also questioned the fate of its Transat deal, noting: "We won’t speculate on the probability for the Transat (TRZ | Not Rated) deal closing but note that the spread to Air Canada’s $18/share bid price has widened substantially (now 41 per cent). Some items to consider: 1) Our read of the agreement suggests COVID-19 does not trigger a material adverse impact clause given it is not specific to Transat; 2) The break fee is $40-million; 3) The degree of regulatory scrutiny regarding this deal and the implications for competition are likely to have shifted substantially given recent market conditions. Transport Canada and Competition Bureau approvals are the last significant hurdles to closing this deal (expected Q2).
Keeping a "buy" rating for Air Canada shares, he dropped his target to $40 from $55. The average is $49.64.
“While investment here may require bravery and the bottom will be tough to call, we believe this pullback will ultimately yield an extraordinarily attractive entry point,” he said.
=====
In other analyst actions:
TD Securities analyst Steven Green cut TMAC Resources Inc. (TMR-T) to “hold” from “speculative buy” with a $1 target, down from $7. The average is $3.11.
Scotia Capital initiated coverage of Storagevault Canada Inc. (SVI-X) with a “sector outperform” rating and $4.25 target. The average is $4.13.
