Thursday’s analyst upgrades and downgrades

Though he thinks potential average occupancy improvements could face further delays and 2020 hotel revenues are likely to experience large declines due to the spread of COVID-19, Industrial Alliance Securities analyst Brad Sturges raised his rating for Slate Office Real Estate Investment Trust (SOT.UN-T) on Thursday.
Moving the Toronto-based REIT to "strong buy" from "buy," Mr. Sturges said he's "balancing more muted FD AFFO [fully diluted adjusted funds from operations] growth expectations due to the global pandemic, and higher financial leverage employed (pro forma debt to EBITDA: 10 times), with the REIT’s deep relative discount valuation, attractive 12-per-cent distribution yield, and initial expectations for limited rent deferral exposure."
"SOT’s relative P/AFFO multiple discount has somewhat narrowed in recent weeks," he said. "However, like a number of Canadian REITs/REOCs, the large pullback in SOT’s unit price has led to a sizeable NAV discount valuation. SOT’s low 2020E AFFO payout ratio provides ample cushion, while Canadian suburban and secondary office market rents have been relatively stable in recent history. SOT’s low 2020 estimated AFFO payout ratio provides cushion should SOT suffer any unexpected vacancies in the next 12 to 24 months. SOT’s units yield 11.5 per cent and trade at 6.4 times 2020 estimated FD AFFO versus 9.9 times for its Canadian-listed office and diversified commercial REIT peers on average, and 55 per cent below our estimated NAV of $7.75 (employing a 6.50-per-cent average cash NOI cap rate)."
Mr. Sturges thinks Slate's exposure to potential rent deferrals stemming from the fallout of COVID-10 "appears to be relatively muted," noting its commercial tenant base leans heavily on government and credit rated companies and includes very few retail tenants.
However, he thinks the REIT is unlikely to reach its goal of improving its average physical occupancy rates to the 90-92-per-cent range from 87 per cent at the end of 2019.
Accordingly, he trimmed his target for Slate units to $6.25 from $6.50. The average on the Street is $5.82.
Even though the impact of COVID-19 on its sales and margins appears to be worse than the Street anticipated, Desjardins Securities analyst Chris Li thinks Dollarama Inc.'s (DOL-T) underlying business model “remains strong.”
On Wednesday before the bell, the discount retailer released fourth-quarter 2020 financial results that largely fell in line with Mr. Li’s expectation. However, though it did not provide 2021 guidance, the company provided a pessimistic view of the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.
That led Mr. Li to cut his 2021 earnings per share projection to $1.80 from $1.95. He also trimmed his 2022 estimate to $2.20 from $2.26, expecting "business to largely return to normal next year."
"Given all the disruptions related to COVID-19 this year, we believe the market is valuing the stock based on next year’s (FY22) earnings," he said. "Our base case assumes market conditions improve post-COVID 19, resulting in strong EPS growth of 22 per cent year-over-year in FY22. In particular, for FY22, we expect: (1) SSSG [same-store sales growth] of 5.5 per cent (vs down 0.9 per cent in FY21), driven mainly by store traffic improvement (up 2.5 per cent versus down 3.0 per cent in FY21); (2) gross margin growth of 70 basis points year-over-year (vs down 80 basis points year-over-year in FY21) as DOL laps the COVID-19-related cost and margin mix pressures; and (3) SG&A rate improvement of 60 basis points year-over-year as DOL laps higher labour costs related to COVID-19."
Keeping a “hold” rating, Mr. Li also reduced his target for Dollarama shares by a loonie to $44. The average on the Street is $44.75.
“In our view, DOL’s essential business status, strong management team and solid financial position make it a good defensive investment,” said Mr. Li. “But we believe the risk of prolonged shelter-at-home measures, limited near-term earnings visibility, lack of share buyback support and general market volatility will potentially weigh on valuation. Taking into consideration these risks and the current valuation, we would be opportunistic and take advantage of market volatility at the mid-C$30 level (our downside valuation).”
Elsewhere, Industrial Alliance Securities’ Neil Linsdell expects “turbulence” in the first and second quarter, but said his “longer-term positive outlook remains unchanged.”
He kept a "buy" rating and $41 target.
“We believe that Dollarama is well-positioned, as an essential service, and discount retailer, to continue to deliver value to Canadians,” said Mr. Linsdell. “With well-managed supply chains, and a national footprint, we expect Dollarama to be a preferred choice for investors through this difficult period.”
RBC Dominion Securities analyst Steve Arthur made "sharp" cuts to his 2020 financial projections for Canadian auto parts suppliers in a research note examining both near-term stress tests and longer-term opportunities.
Though he thinks Magna International Inc. (MGA-N, MG-T), Martinrea International Inc. (MRE-T) and Linamar Corp. (LNR-T), all possess balance sheers that “should withstand a steep downturn,” Mr. Arthur sees earnings forecasts for 2020 being “crushed,” particularly in the second quarter, before a “gradual” recovery being in the fourth quarter.
"With massive market uncertainty and more ‘bad news’ to come for autos, we see little urgency to immediately buy a full position in any stock," he said. "However, with these heavily discounted valuations on quality businesses with balance sheets to survive, we would suggest accumulating over the coming weeks/months as the COVID-19 situation plays out."
For Magna, Mr. Arthur dropped his 2020 and 2021 earnings per share estimates to US$2.72 and US$5.89, respectively, from US$3.41 and US$6.76.
He kept an "outperform" rating for Magna shares with US$57 target, down from US$64. The average on the Street is US$51.71.
“With MGA’s earnings outlook, diversification, global footprint, dividend, and balance sheet, we believe that MGA should trade at least inline to a small premium to this group,” the analyst said.
Mr. Arthur lowered his EPS projections for Linamar to $2.27 and $5.15, respectively, from $4.44 and $6.34.
With an "outperform" rating, his target slid to $37 from $44. The average is $40.33.
“LNR (and all other auto) shares have been hard hit, down 43 per cent year-to-date,” said Mr. Arthur. "On a sharply depressed earnings outlook, LNR now trades at 3.8 times 2021 estimated EV/EBITDA [enterprise value to earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization], or 5.4 times P/E [price to earnings]. Even on depressed forecasts, these multiples are near trough levels for suppliers through the 2008/9 financial crisis.
“Coming out the other side of COVID-19, with a more gradual forecast we still see strong torque in the shares over the mid- to longer-term. Our 5-year earnings and share price scenarios point to an implied total return CAGR of 20 per cent.”
The analyst now projects EPS for Martinrea of 52 cents and $1.79, respectively, from $1.10 and $2.54.
He kept a "sector perform" rating with a $16 target, down from $19. The average is $12.86.
“Martinrea’s manufacturing operations will mirror those of its OEM clients, with temporary shutdowns now widespread across North American and European facilities,” he said.
Corus Entertainment Inc.'s (CJR.B-T) outlook is “significantly blurred by the virus,” said Desjardins Securities analyst Maher Yaghi following the release of “decent” second-quarter results on Wednesday.
Though he said the company will benefit from a rise in television viewers due to the impact of COVID-19, a decline advertising revenue continues to be an area of significant concern.
“In our note [released Tuesday] on the telecom sector, we assumed [BCE Inc’s] and [Rogers Communications Inc.'s] advertising revenue could decline 30 per cent year-over-year in the next few quarters,” he said. "We now assume CJR’s advertising revenue will decline 15–20 per cent as the company does not have exposure to sports, which we believe will be more heavily affected by COVID-19. We have also assumed slight growth in subscriber revenue as people have more time to watch TV, resulting in a total TV revenue decline of 10 per cent year-over-year in the next few quarters. We assume radio revenue could decline by 30 per cent in the near future.
"The company still has about $250-million undrawn on its revolving facility, with a 1.0 times leverage turn before reaching its covenant limit. While it is difficult to estimate how the outbreak could affect access to cash, we do not see any immediate risk on this front."
Mr. Yaghi lowered his earnings and revenue estimates for both 2020 and 2021, leading him to drop his target for Corus shares to $4.50 from $7.25. The average on the Street is $5.53
Keeping a “hold” rating, Mr. Yaghi said: “Visibility in the advertising market was already limited and the COVID-19 outbreak has now brought it to new lows. Moreover, the current situation has also made the cost side less predictable, even though we believe expenses should be lower in the months to come. Until we get a handle on the magnitude of the decline in advertising, we prefer to wait on the sidelines as we believe the business could be quite exposed to COVID-19.”
Elsewhere, Canaccord Genuity's Aravinda Galappatthige lowered his target to $6 from $7 with a "buy" rating (unchanged).
Mr. Galappatthige said: “While we know (and knew before the Q2 call) that ad revenues will be materially affected, there still appears to be minimal colour on the extent of the downswing. Management indicated that the sectors that are directly and most severely impacted (e.g., Travel, Hotels) have essentially cancelled their ad campaigns, while others are reducing spend and retooling their messaging. Against that backdrop, we are now projecting a 35-per-cent decline in ad revenues for TV in Q3 and 23 per cent in Q4. With that said, there are cost containment options available to management, including within segments of programming costs which will become clearer in the coming months based on episodic delivery by the studios.”
In other analyst actions:
BMO Nesbitt Burns raised New Gold Inc. (NGD-T) to “outperform” from “market perform” with a $1.50 target, rising from $1.25. The average on the Street is $1.30.
