Thursday’s analyst upgrades and downgrades

Inside the Market’s roundup of some of today’s key analyst actions
Industrial Alliance Securities analyst George Topping sees both fundamentals and technicals pointing to gold “massively surpassing its previous cycle top.”
In a research note released Thursday, he raised his price forecast for the previous metal, expecting it to breach that cycle peak sooner than anticipated. His 2020 estimate jumped to US$1,750 per ounce from US$1,700, while his 2021 forecast increased to US$1,950 from US$1,900.
“Gold was up 17 per cent in H1/20, averaging US$1,580 per ounce in Q1 and US$1,710 per ounce in Q2,” he said. “Investment demand from ETFs is at record highs (104Moz, US$188-billion) and growing, causing the surge. The worldwide trend of low rates (US$13.7-trillion in negative yielding debt globally, and central banks going all out in their pandemic response are large contributors to positive hard asset sentiment. We note, M2 money supply in the U.S. has grown an alarming 20 per cent year-to-date, and central bank balance sheets have ballooned in the last couple of months. Gold is the best way to protect purchasing power as central bankers print money to prop up their economies but devalue currencies relative to hard assets in the process. Given that gold prices are running ahead of schedule, we have increased our gold prices upfront, calling for bullion to go past its previous cycle top of US$1,900 per ounce sooner rather than later and annualized prices to rise, conservatively, to US$2,100 per ounce by 2022.”
Noting the gold market is “relatively tiny,” he raised his target prices for several stocks in his coverage universe in reaction to his price deck changes.
Among royalty companies, he made the following changes:
- Franco-Nevada Corp. (FNV-T, “buy”) to $250 from $230. The average on the Street is $195.10.
- Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM-T, buy”) to $80 from $69. Average: $65.44.
For junior gold stocks, his changes were:
- Amex Exploration Inc. (AMX-X, “speculative buy”) to $4.25 from $3. Average: $2.60.
- Corvus Gold Inc. (KOR-T, “speculative buy”) to $4.50 from $4. Average: $4.72.
- Osisko Mining Inc. (OSK-T, “buy”) to $5.30 from $5.05. Average: $5.36.
- Battle North Gold Corp. (BNAU-T, “buy”) to $2.90 from $2.50. Average: $3.19.
- Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (WDO-T, “strong buy”) to $16 from $13.60. Average: $13.29.
“The top 10 gold equities by market cap total just US$225-billion or still just 14 per cent of Apple’s (AAPL-Q) market cap and even the annual physical gold market is just US$250-billion,” said Mr. Topping. “With so much money chasing so few shares, it’s telling that generalists have yet to fully buy into the gold trade. Certain stocks, such as the safer business model royalty/streaming equities like Franco-Nevada, Wheaton, and Osisko Gold Royalties will continue to benefit. A telling sign the bull market is in full effect is that speculators (previously lost to cannabis and blockchain in the bear market) are returning to juniors and spreading the capital down-cap.”
Mr. Topping also made changes to his silver forecast for 2020 and 2021, increasing his estimates to US$18 and US$21 per ounce, respectively, from US$17 and US$20. His copper, zinc and nickel prices also increased.
“The first half of the year started weaker for industrial metals as global economic growth stalled due to the pandemic but a rebound took shape closing out Q2. Silver has trudged back from its March low of US$11.98 per ounce to current levels of US$18.75 per unce and is looking to behave like a precious metal once again (outperformed gold 2:1 in the last cycle). Copper has similarly bounced back from its March low of US$2.10 per pound, all the way to US$2.80 per pound. Supply issues in Chile, in particular for state-owned Codelco, who has been hit hard by COVID-19 amongst its staff, is pushing copper higher. Nickel is following copper, while zinc, dealing with a potential surplus before the pandemic, has been slower in its recovery.”
With those changes, he raised his targets for the following producers:
- Copper Mountain Corp. (CMMC-T, “buy”) to $1 from 85 cents. Average: 82 cents.
- First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM-T, “hold”) to $12.70 from $12.50. Average: $12.56.
- Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM-T, “buy”) to $7.10 from $6. Average: $4.61.
- Lundin Mining Corp. (LUN-T, “buy”) to $10.60 from $9.50. Average: $8.52.
=====
Centerra Gold Inc. (CG-T) is “transitioning into a free cash flow machine,” according to RBC Dominion Securities analyst Mark Mihaljevic.
“Centerra is set to deliver significantly stronger free cash flow in 2020+ than 2019 driven by (1) higher gold prices, (2) ramp-up of the Oksut project, and (3) limited growth capital expenditures ahead,” he said. “We forecast average free cash flow of $515-million in 2020-22 (implied yield of 15 per cent vs. Intermediate peers at 7 per cent) at $1,800 per ounce gold (plus or minus $70-million for a $100 per ounce move in gold prices). In addition to strong free cash flow, Centerra already has a solid balance sheet, exiting Q1/20 with $194-million in cash and $136-million drawn on its $500-million revolving credit facility.”
Based on its “strong” financials, Mr. Mihaljevic expects investors to focus on Centerra’s capital allocation strategy, noting: “Management has indicated its focus in 2020 is paying off debt and solidifying its balance sheet (already well positioned, in our view). We also expect the company to invest in extending the openpit mine life at Kumtor with an upcoming mine plan update in H2/20 following recent resource growth (likely a low capital project). Having recently reinstated its dividend, Centerra is likely to continue returning capital to shareholders with the potential for dividend growth and/or a buyback. Based on management’s plans to evaluate projects and M&A at $1,250 per ounce gold, we do not see either avenue as likely at this time, although we would expect this to be re-evaluated as cash builds.”
Seeing its valuation “in line with fundamental positioning,” Mr. Mihaljevic raised his target to $16 from $13. The average on the Street is $16.52.
He kept a “sector perform” rating as he awaits “clarity on the company’s longer-term outlook.”
“We believe Centerra is well-positioned in the near-term given positive operational momentum and strong free cash flow generation,” the analyst said. " However, we remain neutral on the company’s shares, which appear fairly valued, in context of its relative fundamentals following significant outperformance since the start of 2019. We also expect investors to seek greater clarity on the company’s capital allocation priorities as FCF builds and operating results top out.”
=====
Kinross Gold Corp. (KGC-N, K-T) was added to RBC Dominion Securities’s “Q3/20 Global Mining Best Ideas Portfolio” on Thursday.
Kinross is one of nine companies on RBC’s Precious Metals list.
Barrick Gold Corp. (ABX-T), Endeavour Mining Corp. (EDV-T), Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (KL-T), SSR Mining Inc. (SSRM-T) are holdovers on the list.
“We maintain our Precious Metals sector weighting at Overweight, relative to the other mining sectors,” the firm said. “We expect central bank policy actions to remain a key driver of gold prices, and both fiscal and monetary stimulus remain highly accommodative. Despite changing inflation and growth expectations throughout 2020, real interest rate expectations have remained anchored at low, negative levels, supporting gold’s utility and value. In our view, heightened economic outlook uncertainties, which have encouraged repeated statements of accommodative policy objectives by central bankers, are supportive of this scenario persisting and gold prices remaining elevated. We add Centamin and Kinross Gold to the portfolio.”
In justifying the decision to add Kinross, the firm said:
“Following the recent resolution of Mauritania fiscal terms, the single largest identifiable risk for the company has been resolved, while Kinross’ relative valuation discount remains elevated. At spot gold we forecast an FCF/EV of 6.5 per cent/10.4 per cent/11.8 per cent in 2020/21/22 (vs. senior group average 4.5 per cent/5.9 per cent/6.4 per cent) and Kinross could generate a compelling $4.8-billion in FCF over an upcoming 5-year period. We expect upcoming improvements from various ramp-ups (Fort Knox Gilmore, Bald/Round Mountain projects, and Tasiast’s expansion today to 2023) which should help offset near term production and project deliverable risks. KGC is advancing a pipeline of development projects which have the potential to partially offset declining production from some of the company’s maturing assets.”
It maintained an “outperform” rating for Kinross shares, noting: " Our Outperform rating is predicated on our view that KGC’s valuation reflects the potential for positive financial results providing for greater corporate capital allocation flexibility, accounting for the company’s geopolitical/operating risk profile relative to peers.”
=====
In other analyst actions:
Canaccord Genuity analyst Yuri Lynk raised CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. (CWX-T) to “hold” from “sell” with a $4 target, up from $3. The average on the Street is $4.49.
