Thursday’s analyst upgrades and downgrades

Inside the Market’s roundup of some of today’s key analyst actions
Raymond James analyst Michael Glen initiated coverage on Ballard Power Systems Inc. (BLDP-Q; BLDP-T) with a bullish “outperform” rating, calling the high-flying stock “a legitimate hydrogen industry leader in a sector on the cusp of receiving very significant and substantial investment dollars.”
He set a price target of US$28.
Ballard stock has soared 150 per cent so far this year, compared with about 16 per cent for the Nasdaq. And it’s expensive, trading at an enterprise value/revenue multiple of close to 30 times based on 2021 earnings estimates. But, “digging beyond valuation and understanding the drivers, what we find is an extremely compelling and unique multidecade growth opportunity in the stock,” Mr. Glen said in a note.
“The starting point for an investment in Ballard (and an investment in hydrogen) centers on the significant actions being taken by various governments with respect to controlling emissions and achieving long-term targets with respect to C02 emissions. Hydrogen’s role in meeting these targets will see the technology applied in certain segments of the market where battery-electric technology alone is deemed insufficient to meet the targets. Most importantly for Ballard, this will result in the application of hydrogen and hydrogen fuel cells in the heavy-duty motive market (i.e. bus/coach, medium and heavy-duty trucking, rail, marine), where the company is already a market leader. Importantly, such developments in the use of hydrogen are being heavily supported by government, and we would highlight the July 8 kickoff event for the European Hydrogen Alliance and ongoing developments in China with respect to hydrogen.”
“When we look at Ballard, and in working through the company’s relationships (in both Europe and China), strategic alignments, investment focus, and strategy, we see a company that is exceptionally well positioned to benefit as investment dollars are allocated towards hydrogen. The company already has an extremely high market share in the deployment of fuel cells in the commercial bus market (indicated at 75%), and is significantly advanced in the development of fuel cell stacks and a module to serve the rapidly emerging commercial truck market. Finally, as we examine the JV with Weichai Power in China, we see a very significant alignment with one of the largest diesel engine OEMs globally, whose parent company also owns two large China-based bus manufacturers and a large commercial vehicle manufacturer.”
“On top of what we view as a multi-decade growth opportunity in the stock, we also see the potential for several material near-term announcements pertaining to new orders, commercial developments, investments, and further government action. In terms of valuation, we are using an EV / Revenue multiple of 20x our 2023-2024E sales estimate, a multiple that is in-line with where European peers trade,” he added.
**
In other analyst actions:
CIBC World Markets upgraded Storm Resources Ltd. (SRX-T) to “outperformer” from “neutral” and raised its price target to $2.50 from $1.75.
Credit Suisse initiated coverage on Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL-T) with a “neutral” rating and $14 price target.
CIBC raised its price target on Docebo Inc. (DCBO-T) to $48 from $35.50.
CIBC raised its price target on Enghouse Systems Ltd. (ENGH-T) to $98 from $79.