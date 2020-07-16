 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); }

Inside the Market

Register
AdChoices

Thursday’s analyst upgrades and downgrades

Darcy Keith
For Subscribers
Comments

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Inside the Market’s roundup of some of today’s key analyst actions

Raymond James analyst Michael Glen initiated coverage on Ballard Power Systems Inc. (BLDP-Q; BLDP-T) with a bullish “outperform” rating, calling the high-flying stock “a legitimate hydrogen industry leader in a sector on the cusp of receiving very significant and substantial investment dollars.”

He set a price target of US$28.

Story continues below advertisement

Ballard stock has soared 150 per cent so far this year, compared with about 16 per cent for the Nasdaq. And it’s expensive, trading at an enterprise value/revenue multiple of close to 30 times based on 2021 earnings estimates. But, “digging beyond valuation and understanding the drivers, what we find is an extremely compelling and unique multidecade growth opportunity in the stock,” Mr. Glen said in a note.

“The starting point for an investment in Ballard (and an investment in hydrogen) centers on the significant actions being taken by various governments with respect to controlling emissions and achieving long-term targets with respect to C02 emissions. Hydrogen’s role in meeting these targets will see the technology applied in certain segments of the market where battery-electric technology alone is deemed insufficient to meet the targets. Most importantly for Ballard, this will result in the application of hydrogen and hydrogen fuel cells in the heavy-duty motive market (i.e. bus/coach, medium and heavy-duty trucking, rail, marine), where the company is already a market leader. Importantly, such developments in the use of hydrogen are being heavily supported by government, and we would highlight the July 8 kickoff event for the European Hydrogen Alliance and ongoing developments in China with respect to hydrogen.”

“When we look at Ballard, and in working through the company’s relationships (in both Europe and China), strategic alignments, investment focus, and strategy, we see a company that is exceptionally well positioned to benefit as investment dollars are allocated towards hydrogen. The company already has an extremely high market share in the deployment of fuel cells in the commercial bus market (indicated at 75%), and is significantly advanced in the development of fuel cell stacks and a module to serve the rapidly emerging commercial truck market. Finally, as we examine the JV with Weichai Power in China, we see a very significant alignment with one of the largest diesel engine OEMs globally, whose parent company also owns two large China-based bus manufacturers and a large commercial vehicle manufacturer.”

“On top of what we view as a multi-decade growth opportunity in the stock, we also see the potential for several material near-term announcements pertaining to new orders, commercial developments, investments, and further government action. In terms of valuation, we are using an EV / Revenue multiple of 20x our 2023-2024E sales estimate, a multiple that is in-line with where European peers trade,” he added.

**

In other analyst actions:

CIBC World Markets upgraded Storm Resources Ltd. (SRX-T) to “outperformer” from “neutral” and raised its price target to $2.50 from $1.75.

Story continues below advertisement

Credit Suisse initiated coverage on Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL-T) with a “neutral” rating and $14 price target.

CIBC raised its price target on Docebo Inc. (DCBO-T) to $48 from $35.50.

CIBC raised its price target on Enghouse Systems Ltd. (ENGH-T) to $98 from $79.

Related topics

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Tickers mentioned in this story
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies