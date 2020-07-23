Thursday’s analyst upgrades and downgrades

Inside the Market’s roundup of some of today’s key analyst actions
Several analysts reduced their price targets on Rogers Communications Inc. (RCI-B-T) in the aftermath of the company’s second-quarter results, which disappointed many because of weakness in the wireless division. Yet, even with the reduced targets, some analysts suggest watching out for a longer-term buying opportunity given valuations are not looking expensive.
“RCI missed expectations in 2Q as wireless bore the brunt of the pandemic, which affected roaming, overage and activation revenue,” noted Desjardins Securities analyst Maher Yaghi.
“Media operations were also impacted more than expected as live professional sports has not yet resumed. As the economy reopens, we believe Rogers’ profitability should begin to improve significantly. Given its current valuation is well below that of its large-cap peers, we continue to see this weak period as a good entry point for long-term investors,” Mr. Yaghi said.
He cut his 12-month price target to C$65 from $70. Nevertheless, “We believe the lifetime value of its wireless and wireline networks, in addition to a very strong wireless spectrum position and brand, continue to support our long-term buy rating,” he said.
Canaccord Genuity analyst Aravinda Galappatthige cut his target to C$58 from $60 and also reiterated a “buy” rating.
He notes that valuations should continue to provide some downside protection. “Given the steep declines expected in Q3 as well and the lower visibility around Q4, we expect the stock to be somewhat volatile in the near term. While the market has had to adjust its 2020 expectations more than expected in April/May, we believe that RCI.b’s valuation provided some downside protection. RCI.b’s FCF yield is now near 7.3% (on F20E), closing the gap on BCE which historically had the higher FCF yield by far among incumbents. On an EV/EBITDA basis, RCI is at 6.4x 2021E (and 7.1x when adjusting EV for other investments like CCA, Jays, MLSE etc.), well below TELUS at 7.4x and BCE at 7.5x.”
Scotiabank analyst Jeff Fan similarly sees longer-term potential in the stock even after the disappointing second quarter that prompted him to cut his one-year price target to C$62 from $64.
“We lowered our target price .... due to lower 2020 and 2021 estimates that reflect the weaker than expected Q2 wireless results and outlook for the 2H/20. While 2020 results will remain challenging, we think 2021 is setting up for a healthy recovery as COVID-related revenue streams return. After our estimate revisions to EBITDA and wireless contract assets (device subsidies), we estimate RCI is trading at 7.8x next 12 months EV/EBITDA and 6.1% free cash flow yield (fully taxed). This is above the 7x and 6.5% FCF yield entry point that we have highlighted previously. We estimate $52/share would equate back to 6.5% next 12 months FCF yield and 7x 2021E EBITDA (reflecting recovered COVID-19 impact). For investors looking out to 2021, we think RCI offers value at these levels and we expect the F21 recovery will help improve the share price performance over the next year. We maintain our sector outperform rating,” he said.
CIBC also cut its target price to C$62 from $66.
Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. (CP-T) reported “an almost perfect quarter,” remarked Scotiabank analyst Konark Gupta, who - like many analysts - raised his price target on the stock. Earnings per share beat the entire Street, he noted, and the railway’s key Operating Ratio metric not only improved from a year ago but also reached one of its best ever and widened its lead over peers. Meanwhile, management raised guidance, resumed buybacks and raised the dividend.
“Yet, the market reaction was relatively muted (shares closed +0.1% on TSX and +0.9% on NYSE). We believe profit-taking could be one of the factors, given the stock had reached an all-time high earlier in the day and expanding rail sector valuations could be a cause of concern for some investors, although CP shares have performed in line with U.S. rails over the past three months (FX-adjusted). We also think tough volume and OR comps in Q3 could have added to near-term concerns or short-term profit-taking. We remain positive on CP, driven by its unique growth opportunities, room for further improvement in industry-leading OR to mid-50%‘s, accelerated shareholder returns, and high-teen ROIC,” Mr. Gupta said.
Mr. Gupta raised his target to C$395 from $384 on modest tweaks to his estimates, and he maintained a “sector outperform” rating.
Elsewere, CIBC raised its target price to C$410 from C$370; JP Morgan raised its target price to C$390 from C$37; and RBC raised its target price to C$408 from C$401
In other analyst actions:
Microsoft Corp. (MSFT-Q): JP Morgan raises target price to US$220 from $190; Piper Sandler raises target price to $218 from $192; RBC cuts target price to $230 from $240
Tesla Inc. (TSLA-Q): Cowen and Company raises to market perform from underperform and raises target price to US$1,100 from $300. JP Morgan raised its target to $325 from $295; Pipe Sandler to $2,400 from $2,322 and RBC to $850 from $765.
